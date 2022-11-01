ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Livingston County's only adult homeless shelter ceasing operations

By Jennifer Eberbach, Livingston Daily
 2 days ago
GENOA TWP. − Livingston County's only homeless shelter for adults is permanently closing due to a funding and volunteer shortfall, shelter officials announced Monday in a release.

The seven-person board of directors of The Severe Weather Network Livingston County voted unanimously to cease operations and dissolve the nonprofit organization.

The organization will distribute any remaining funds and assets to local agencies that service homeless adults, officials said.

Co-chairperson Diane Duncan said Tuesday she is worried about what some people facing homeless in the county will do this winter without the shelter.

"A few weeks ago, we received an email from someone who stayed at our center last year," she said. "She had exhausted her (motel) vouchers and she'd been living in a tent. She's had a Section 8 housing voucher, but she hasn't found an apartment that will accept it."

30 beds no longer available

The organization operated a 30-bed shelter inside Chilson Hills Baptist Church in Genoa Township during the winter months, helping about 60 adults to get out of the cold each year.

Earlier this year, organization officials made an appeal to the community to raise as much as $200,000 to open this season.

Duncan said the financial hardship the group is facing stems from a decline in volunteers during the pandemic, which resulted in a need to hire paid staff and required a larger operating budget.

The shelter would need about $34,000 per month to operate with a paid team, including a full-time shelter coordinator, a part-time administrator and receptionist, and overnight security guards.

"If we had committed volunteers, we would have been able to adjust our budget," Duncan said.

"I think it’s the just nature of the time we’re in right now, given the fact we’re borderline in a recession, and the churches that would provide us funding in the past, they haven’t seen people tiding like they did in the past."

She also said in Monday's release pandemic-related costs were a factor.

"Operating the shelter during the pandemic significantly increased our costs due to the need for COVID test kits, air filtration systems, and staffing given the reduction in overall volunteerism during COVID," she said in the release.

"Less than a quarter of our 450-member volunteer base committed to volunteering the past two years," she continued. "While we did our best over the past six months to inform the community of our challenges, hoping to engage their support for the upcoming 2022-23 winter season, we simply do not have the funding or volunteer commitments necessary to operate the Severe Weather Center.

“The biggest concern for the SWN Board is knowing that without a permanent congregate shelter in Livingston County, our homeless adults will, once again, only be allotted a certain number of emergency nights of shelter in a local motel," she said. "Due to the solitary nature of motel sheltering, individuals lack having access to an advocate that will help them to determine and set goals to overcome their barriers."

Beyond providing shelter and basic necessities, The Severe Weather Network Livingston County also offered personalized assistance to connect individuals experiencing homelessness with help such as housing assistance, transportation, health services, donated items and other resources.

"Financial assistance and case management were two critical services the SWN offered to each guest. It was through these services we were able to support and assist our guests during their most desperate times helping them to transition into a more sustainable setting," Duncan said in the release.

"Sheltering homeless adults in a motel room is a band aid and does not resolve the problem, which will be further exacerbated when the motel voucher supply is exhausted and people are forced back onto our streets.”

Board to decide how to distribute funds, assets

Duncan declined to say how what funds and assets remain, but she said the board has been taking inventory.

She said the board has not yet determined what agencies will receive the funds the assets, but they will be ones that serve people in the county.

"Right now, we are working on that," she said. "The board is going to meet again to make that decision, but we want to talk to some of these nonprofits to make sure they need (funds) and want them. They are definitely going to be distributed to nonprofits that help the homeless in Livingston County."

People facing homelessness can call 211 for emergency shelter services and to be connected to the Oakland Livingston Human Services Agency and the Salvation Army of Livingston County.

Contact Livingston Daily reporter Jennifer Eberbach at jeberbach@livingstondaily.com.

