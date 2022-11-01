ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Ram 1500 electric truck concept unveiling moved to January

By Eric D. Lawrence, Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

Ram Trucks fans will have to wait a little longer to see the concept version of the company's planned electric pickup.

The Stellantis brand said Tuesday it plans to unveil its Ram 1500 Revolution Battery Electric Vehicle Concept at CES 2023 in Las Vegas in January rather than on the eve of the LA Auto Show later this month. CES, formally known as the Consumer Electronics Show, is a massive technology expo, promising more than 1,400 exhibitors.

Todd Goyer, a spokesman for the brand, said in a company statement:

"Our all-new Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept is a vehicle that represents our visionary road map of where our brand is going — a true glimpse into the future, showing how Ram will once again redefine the pickup truck segment. It represents our electrification journey. And, it is absolutely packed with leading-edge advanced technology features the world has never seen before. Because of its wide array of advanced tech — as well as the brand’s recent global growth and potential for more — it makes perfect sense to reveal the vehicle at CES 2023 — the world’s most influential tech event."

Ram Trucks CEO Mike Koval Jr. told the Free Press during this year's Detroit auto show that the truck would be shown in Los Angeles and that the brand was on the cusp of "something extraordinary" in the coming months.

Koval said the truck would "push past" what competitors like Ford and Chevrolet have announced and what customers expect in an electric truck's "core attributes."

The company has said the production version of the full-size Ram EV pickup will be unveiled next year, ahead of the launch in 2024. The name of the production version has not been released.

As part of the updated unveiling announcement, Ram also released a new teaser image of the concept, showing a sleek but darkened outline of a truck with some front and rear lighting visible, along with "RAM" in light lettering on the lower portion of the driver's side door.

The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

