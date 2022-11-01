Ottawa County adds position to help elections team respond to increased FOIA requests

OTTAWA COUNTY — In response to increased workload for the county’s elections department, the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners has approved a new full-time elections assistant.

The request for the new position was made by Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck during the county board meeting Tuesday, Oct. 25. Commissioners approved the request unanimously.

The additional position will help address an elevated workload. Roebuck said the elections department has racked up over 200 hours of overtime this year.

“(It) is pretty remarkable, even given that it’s an election year and a busy election cycle,” Roebuck told the board. “I think we are recognizing the need to increase the staff level to make sure that we are meeting the transparency demands that we have and fulfilling our role.”

The workload boost has primarily been driven by an increase in Freedom of Information Act requests to the office. Roebuck said that, prior to 2020, the department would receive an average of eight FOIA requests per year. In 2022, more than 100 have been filed, many from outside Ottawa County.

“Many of them are sort of what I would call boilerplate, template language for FOIA requests,” he said. “These are coming from national organizations that are essentially trickling down to either folks in the community or, quite often, folks that are not residents or taxpayers of Ottawa County.”

Requesters are often seeking the cast vote record from the Nov. 3, 2020, general election, a 300,000 page document detailing how ballots were counted.

“We estimate about 25 percent of our staff time in total is still being spent on the Nov. 3, 2020, election,” Roebuck said. “That’s huge. That is taking away from time we absolutely need to build into the election we have (Nov. 8).”

Although the increase in requests has taken a toll on the office, Roebuck said responding fully to each request is vital for transparency.

“We have to be transparent,” he said. “It’s critically important, particularly in the environment that we’re in. But it’s also really demanding on staff time.”

Roebuck also cited increased interest in running for office as a factor in needing the new position. With more people running for county commission and school boards, there are more finance reports to review.

Roebuck wrote in a memo to the board that, by the end of December 2022, his office will have received 150 financial reports for this election cycle, many of which are coming in over 100 pages. Because each report needs to be reviewed for legal purposes, the submissions have resulted in “hundreds of hours of additional work,” Roebuck wrote.

The new position will cost the county a total of $74,549, which includes $41,190 for wages and $33,359 for benefits.

