I Bonds dip in November: What new 6.89% rate means for buyers

By Susan Tompor, Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

New I Bonds bought in November through April 2023 won't be offering a shockingly high interest rate that's close to 10% anymore. But the latest inflation-adjusted rate continues to beat many everyday savings accounts and certificates of deposit.

The Treasury Department announced a 6.89% annualized rate for I Bonds. That rate applies for the first six months after the Series I Savings Bond is purchased.

Essentially, you're getting a bit more than 3% over a semiannual basis or six months based on the latest annualized rate for I Bonds.

The estimated 12-month rate for many savers would be about 8% after combining the 9.62% rate for the first six months, if they locked in that rate earlier, and the new inflation adjustment for the next six months. Interest is compounded semiannually. The 9.62% rate was available on new I Bonds issued from May through October and applies at some point in the process to older I Bonds, as well.

What's new about the latest offering is that I Bonds issued from November through April 2023 now carry a 0.4% fixed rate, which is a floor rate that applies for the life of the bond. The inflation-adjusted rate will be added on top of the fixed rate. The older bonds issued from May through October have a 0% fixed rate.

The newest inflation adjusted rate is 3.24% beginning in November through April 30. The inflation adjusted rate was 4.81% for May through October — the highest inflation adjustment in the I Bond's 24-year history.

The latest inflation rate of 3.24% is the third highest in the I Bond's history.

Before inflation kicked off, it wasn't unusual to see inflation-adjusted rates on I Bonds in a range of 0.5% to 1.2%.

A 0% fixed rate applies to I Bonds issued during various years, including I Bonds issued from May 2020 through October 2022.

Many I Bonds issued at various times earlier in the program have far more generous fixed rates that range from 2% to 3.6% — and they're definitely worth holding onto.

I Bonds issued from May 1999 through October 1999, for example, have a fixed rate of 3.3% for the life of the bond. An inflation adjustment is added on top of the fixed rates that apply to your bonds.

Savers rushed to buy I Bonds in October because they wanted to lock in that 9.62% annualized rate before the new, lower inflation rate hit in November. I Bonds earn interest monthly. Interest is compounded semiannually.

It's not a bad new rate at all, especially when you consider that just a year ago people were excited about I Bonds when they paid an annualized rate of 7.12% for the six-month period for new I Bonds bought from Nov. 1 through April 30, 2022.

More: Inflation drives savings bonds I Bond frenzy could add up to more than $6B in October

I Bonds offer a way for everyday savers to park some money in a relatively low-risk spot for one year or more. If inflation goes down in the months ahead, the rate could adjust lower. But it also could go higher, if inflation heats up. You do not have access to money in I Bonds for the first 12 months after you buy the bonds.

High inflation and a higher interest rate environment pushed up rates on the less popular U.S. savings bond, the Series EE bond, too.

The Series EE Savings Bond, also bought online via TreasuryDirect.gov, moved up to 2.10% for savings bonds issued from November through April 2023. That is a fixed rate but for EE bonds you buy now, the Treasury guarantees that the bond will double in value in 20 years, if you hold onto it that long. The Series EE savings bond had been paying a mere 0.10% for those bonds issued from May through October this year.

Savers have seen rates nudge up only slightly as inflation climbed in the past year. But there are more options to get higher rates for those who shop around.

The average for a one-year certificate of deposit is 1.06% now, according to Bankrate.com. That's up significantly from 0.14% a year ago. Some promotional rates on one-year or 13-month CDs have been around 3.5% to 4%.

The highest rate for online savings accounts now is at 3.50% for an annual percentage yield, according to Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAccounts , which is part of LendingTree and tracks and compares bank rates.

Three online banks are offering this without any activity requirements — DollarSavingsDirect, Salem Five Direct, and Upgrade. DollarSavingsDirect, for example, lists no requirement to change your checking account and notes the Dollar Savings Account will be linked to your existing, current checking account.

FitnessBank has a savings account at 3.5% but — and this is no joke — you need to have your average daily step count hit 12,500. Right now, FitnessBank is promoting online that you get a $100 bonus for opening a savings account.

"You have to have their mobile app to record your daily activity," Tumin said. "12,500 steps per day on average qualifies for the top tier rate. Fewer steps on average qualify for lower rates."

Even so, many savers are receiving far less than 3% if they're ignoring their money and letting it sit in a regular bank account or even a regular CD.

Savers now buy I Bonds online at TreasuryDirect.gov and hold their bond money in online accounts. I Bonds can be bought online in any denomination from $25 to $10,000. The limit is $10,000 per person each calendar year or $20,000 per married couple.

You also can buy up to a total of $5,000 of paper I Bonds using your federal income tax refund. Paper I Bonds are issued in denominations of $50, $100, $200, $500, and $1,000. When you file your tax return, you would include IRS Form 8888 to use tax refund money toward I Bonds.

I Bonds turned into one hot commodity in October. Savers put more money in I Bonds in October than they did for all of 2021, when about $5 billion in I Bonds were sold.

The U.S. Department of Treasury reported that nearly $6.95 billion was invested by savers via TreasuryDirect in October, the bulk of that in I Bonds. The dollars invested are approximate and subject to revision as adjustments will be made for mistakes in transactions and purchases that exceeded the limit allowed in one calendar year.

TreasuryDirect sales on the final day to lock up that high I Bond rate, Oct. 28, ended up at $979 million. Yep, nearly $1 billion in one day. The Treasury said it has sold more than $35 billion in electronic savings bonds since Nov, 1, 2021.

Contact Susan Tompor: stompor@freepress.com . Follow her on Twitter @ tompor . To subscribe, please go to freep.com/specialoffer.

Read more on business and sign up for our business newsletter .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: I Bonds dip in November: What new 6.89% rate means for buyers

Related
moneytalksnews.com

Don’t Even Think About Buying Bank CDs. Here’s Why.

If you’re the type who insists on the safety of bank money market accounts and certificates of deposit, your time has finally arrived. After years of waiting, you’re earning more than a pathetic pittance on your savings. But there’s a simple way to earn even more without taking on more risk: investing in United States Treasurys.
CNET

If You Want the 9.62% I Bonds Rate on Its Final Day, You Better Act Quickly

When the US Treasury announced the highest ever rate on Series I savings bonds -- 9.62% -- back on May 1, the response from investors was immediate. TreasuryDirect's computer systems crashed and callers were on hold for hours. Now that we're on the final day to purchase I bonds at...
CNET

What Is the Average Interest Rate for Savings Accounts?

The average annual percentage yield (APY) on savings accounts is 0.16% APY, according to data on Bankrate, a sister site of CNET. However, there's no need to settle for a savings account that only pays the national average rate. You can find savings accounts with APYs above 3.5% if you shop around, particularly with online banks.
CNET

You've Got 2 Weeks to Lock in the 9.62% Rate on I Bonds: How to Buy Them

Series I savings bonds provide a rate of return based on inflation, and the current rate is as high as it's ever been. But you've only got a few more weeks to lock in that interest rate for the next six months -- the current inflation rate on I bonds expires Oct. 28, 2022.
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — November $3,600 lump sum payment going out to over 9m Americans – are you eligible?

ALMOST 9million eligible Americans have not yet received their pandemic relief payments, according to information provided by the IRS. The IRS contacted potential recipients who have not yet filed for their payouts this month. The relief payments were calculated based on each person's tax return, so individuals who were ineligible...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS News

The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.

The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
The Oregonian

When do 2023 Social Security increases show up in payments?

Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living.
moneytalksnews.com

IRS Increases Tax Breaks for Gifts, Estates and Capital Gains

The income thresholds that trigger some important taxes are changing in 2023, the IRS has announced. The agency is making the changes to account for inflation. The moves will mostly impact wealthy taxpayers, although some folks in the middle class also likely will benefit. Following are definitions of the three...
CNBC

More than 40% of U.S. households will owe no federal income tax, down from last year, according to a new analysis

More than 72 million American households will pay no federal income taxes this year, marking a large decline from last year, according to a new analysis. An estimated 72.5 million households -- or 40% of total households -- will pay no federal income taxes for tax year 2022, according to an analysis from the Tax Policy Center. The share marks a substantial decline from the 59.3% who paid no federal income taxes in 2020 and from the 56% in 2021. Both years were dominated by Covid-related shutdowns and restrictions.
OREGON STATE
Daily Mail

This is what the Fed's interest rate hike means for you: Average mortgage payments will spike by more than $200 and buying a car or carrying a credit card balance will also hit you in the pocket - but savings accounts could offer returns of 2.4%

Americans are going to see yet another blow to their wallets after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points for the fourth-time in a row on Wednesday. The central bank has acted aggressively in bumping interest rates this year after leaving them at near zero through the...
COLORADO STATE
TheStreet

Banks Prepare for Consumers Unable to Pay Back Loans

Banks are shoring up their provisions against credit losses on fears that consumers could be late paying, or default on, loans and credit card bills. Fears of a recession continue to increase as interest rates have risen rapidly. The Federal Reserve, which has raised interest rates 3 percentage points since March, is expected to hike rates by 0.75 percentage point in November and possibly 0.5 or even another 0.75 point in December.
CNET

I Bonds Stay Hot at Their New Rate: How to Buy Savings Bonds

Although they've rarely had such broad appeal, Series I savings bonds have been providing a hedge against inflation since 1998. What has made I bonds so attractive recently is their powerhouse interest rate, due to soaring inflation. The last period's 9.62% rate was a record high, and the new current rate of 6.89% still beats most investments right now.
