ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

New after-school program to pair Wilm police, kids

By Jarek Rutz
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 2 days ago

Wilmington Police Officers Andrew Conine, left, and Hailey Cockerham giving a K-9 presentation to Highlands Elementary School students in April. (Jarek Rutz/Delaware LIVE News)

A new initiative at Warner Elementary School in Wilmington is bringing law enforcement into schools to teach fifth-graders about how officers investigate crimes, conflict resolution and more.

For 10 weeks, students at Warner have an opportunity to enroll in the “Cops and Kids After School” after-school program, which started last week.

So far, 30 fifth-graders have signed up. The meetings are once a week for an hour-and-a-half. Each session will focus on a different topic that relates to the daily work of cops.

“We’re able to get into these schools and humanize our job, explain how we do things and why we do things,” said Andrew Conine, a police sergeant in the city. “And then at the end, we remind them that we are there for them and will do anything possible to help them if they ever need us.”

These are the 10 subjects set to be discussed:

  • Conflict resolution
  • Crime scene investigation
  • Drug awareness
  • First aid
  • K-9 Unit operations
  • Criminal investigations
  • Explosive and bomb investigations
  • Hostage Negotiation and Crisis Management
  • Arson and fire safety
  • Internet safety

“I cannot think of a better way to build positive relationships and reiterate to students that law enforcement officers are here for our protection,” said Warner Elementary Principal Kimberly G. Bruinton in a press release.

“By exposing them to various departments and opportunities, the hope is that our students will learn to respect the community workers in the police department, as well as the services offered, and even one day serve within their own community.”

Conine said building a community bond between officers and the youth is equally as important than the content lessons themselves.

“We come in, they see the uniform, and some kids are intimidated because of what they read in the news or see in Hollywood,” he said. “And then we start to talk and break the ice and let them get to know us. We have kids ourselves, we’ll bring in a K-9, and it all just allows them to see we are everyday human beings who want to protect them.”

Once that happens, Conine said, a fantastic dialogue is created and the children ask amazing questions.

He said the lessons explore what police officers do everyday.

The students will learn how to take fingerprints and the role that plays in investigating a suspect, how to collect evidence and take photographs in a crime scene, the importance of K-9 dogs when detecting bombs and other explosives, and more.

Many of the skills, like resolving conflict, will help a child navigate through everyday life, Conine said.

“The most valuable tool that we as police officers have is the way that we actively listen to the community,” Conine said. “It’s no tools on our belt. It’s not our K-9s. It’s not our special cars. It’s speaking and actively listening to our community.”

Sprinkled in with the instruction are workouts for the fifth-graders, like push-ups, sit-ups and light calisthenics.

The initiative is based on the work of Cpl. Semaja Banks, who is assigned to the patrol district that includes Warner.

She was heavily involved in community outreach, according to Conine, and wanted to build the camaraderie between Warner students and the police department to honor the late Terrance Newton’s efforts in police engagement with children.

Newton, affectionately known as “Newt,” was the principal of Warner for three years before dying in a vehicle accident in March. He was known for enthusiastically meeting the kids at the front door every morning to set their day off with encouragement.

“I cannot think of a more fitting tribute to Dr. Newton’s legacy than following through on a police-community initiative that he was passionate about launching,” said Chief Robert J. Tracy in a press release.. “Our officers continue to build strong relationships with Wilmingtonians of all ages, and we look forward to seeing this program grow.”

A lot of planning, effort, and time goes into making community outreach initiative work, Conine said, but the Wilmington Police Department hopes to add initiatives like this in more schools.

He said programs like these are a win-win because it’s great for community members but also is really great for the mental health of police officers.

“Almost all the time, people are calling 911 when they’re having the worst day of their life, so the calls that we go to a lot of the time are chaotic and stressful,” Conine said. “If officers aren’t working on their own mental fitness, it could definitely weigh on them.”

Going into schools helps remind the officers that the overwhelming majority of community members are beautiful people and amazing citizens, he said.

More fifth-graders are expected to sign up as the weeks roll on, and the initiative is expected to last until mid-January.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOC

DART to Hold Annual "Stuff the Bus" Thanksgiving Food Drive

DELAWARE - The Delaware Transit Corporation sets out to collect 25 tons of food for its annual "Stuff the Bus" Thanksgiving food drive. According to the transit corporation, Delaware's Authority for Regional Transit's (DART) food drive begins on Monday, November 7 and runs through Saturday, November 12. DART says it...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Thanksgiving Food Drive in Dover

DOVER, Del.-The Kent County Department of Public Safety will once again collect food donations at its 11th annual "Thanksgiving for Everyone" Food Drive. The drive is on Wednesday, November 9th between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in front of Redner's Warehouse Markets, 25 Greentree Drive in Dover. According to Feeding...
DOVER, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Here’s what the Learning Collab will do to get started

The Wilmington Learning Collaborative already is forming the council that will govern it. Once the council is established, it will order a needs assessment, which will help the council decide where to put or share resources. Those are the starting tasks of the new education group that state, city and district officials hope will help raise learning and test scores ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

‘Voice From Assisi’ concert benefits Ministry of Caring

The first friar signed by a major recording label is giving a concert to benefit Wilmington’s Ministry of Caring. Tenor Alessandro Brustenghi will perform 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the Sacred Heart Oratory, 917 N. Madison St., Wilmington. Brustenghi signed his record deal in 2012, with his first CD called the “Voice From Assisi,” for his Italian hometown. His ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Emotional Great Oaks community pleads for school survival

Great Oaks Charter parents, students and teachers laughed, cried and pleaded with an Education Department representative Thursday for the survival of their school. “What real love means is we bear all things, because these are just kids,” said math teacher Anthony Davis, choking up with tears. “These students come to Great Oaks and we see the best in them, not ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
98online.com

Baby forgotten in child safety seat survives crash in Calvert

(CecilDaily) CALVERT — A criminal investigation is continuing after parents unknowingly left their 5-month-old girl in a child safety seat atop the trunk of their vehicle and drove away — causing the seated baby to topple onto the highway where, seconds later, a tractor-trailer struck the occupied child safety seat, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
nccpdnews.com

COLD CASE REVIEW – JAHLIL PATTON (2019)

(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police Cold Case Squad continues to investigate the 2019 murder of Jahlil Patton. On December 31, 2019, at 11:12 PM, Jahlil Patton was located next to his motor vehicle which had crashed on the roadway of Taylor Drive, Newark, Delaware. Jahlil later died as a result of a gunshot wound to his upper body.
NEWARK, DE
delawarepublic.org

Prison research initiative at Howard R. Young Correctional Center identifies priorities

A prison initiative at Young Correctional Facility in Wilmington releases results of its first survey of the incarcerated population. Delaware’s Department of Correction joined the project, led by the DC-based Urban Institute, in 2019. It seeks to design, implement and evaluate strategies to improve prison living and working conditions based on feedback from incarcerated people and staff; the initiative also aims to help prison administrators make agency data more publicly available. According to the Institute, the DOC expressed willingness to implement the changes suggested by the researchers in good faith.
WILMINGTON, DE
townsquaredelaware.com

Delaware State Police Seek Assistance with an Unsolved Murder

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit continue to investigate the murder of Hemantkumar Maganlal Chauhan, 57, of Wilmington. Today marks the 10th anniversary of this unsolved murder. On, Friday, November 2nd, 2012, Hemantkumar Maganlal Chauhan who owned the Penn-Bantum Market located at 418 Newport Gap Pike Wilmington, DE, was working...
WILMINGTON, DE
WGMD Radio

Dover Teen Charged in Shooting Incident

Delaware State Police have arrested a 16 year old boy after a shooting incident last Sunday on Joshua Clayton Road in Dover. Police learned that a 26 year old man was walking in the area when male suspect fired multiple shots in his direction – the victim was not struck or injured.
DOVER, DE
Shore News Network

Man arrested in Delaware for 7th DUI

DOVER, DE – A Delaware man has been arrested for DUI for the 7th time this weekend according to the Delaware State Police. 43-year-old Naquan Bumbrey of Dover was arrested for felony DUI following a traffic stop that occurred in the Dover area on Saturday evening. “A trooper on patrol observed a black 1998 Toyota Corolla traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on Forest Avenue in the area of Rose Valley School Road,” the DSP said in a statement today. “The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as Naquan Bumbrey. The
DOVER, DE
delawaretoday.com

These Delaware Restaurants Do Soup Season Right

It’s soup season, and these Delaware eateries are serving up the warming comfort food in cups, bowls and takeout containers. Soup is part of nearly every cuisine around the world, inspiring cookbooks, fast-food restaurants and even famous Seinfeld characters (“No soup for you!”). Fortunately, there is no shortage of varieties in Delaware. Here, we dish on a few favorites to slurp up this season.
DELAWARE STATE
Shore News Network

16-year-old charged for Sunday shooting in Dover

DOVER, DE – A 16-year-old was arrested on weapons charges for a shooting that took place Sunday afternoon in Dover. According to a statement today, officers from the Delaware State Police responded to a shooting call on Joshua Clayton Road. When officers arrived shortly after 2:00 pm, they found a man that had been shot at by a male suspect while walking in the area. “The victim was not struck by gunfire and was not injured. The ensuing investigation revealed that a 16-year-old male juvenile had fired approximately twelve rounds at the victim before fleeing the area on foot,” police
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Four injured in Route 299 rollover

Two women were trapped in the wreckage of a rolled over vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, November 1, 2022, following a crash on Route 299 at the Route 1 interchange. Firefighters from Odessa and Middletown worked about fifteen minutes to extricate the two from the vehicle which was on its side.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy