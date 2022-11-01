ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Trump is spreading conspiracy-theory lies about the Paul Pelosi attack that have already been debunked

By Nicole Gaudiano
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iUPZk_0iuVJYw700
Donald Trump Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • Trump's spreading false far-right theories about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband.
  • Trump parroted claims that Paul Pelosi knew his attacker and that the glass was broken from the inside.
  • "Well, it's weird things going on in that household in the last couple of weeks," Trump said.

Former President Donald Trump promoted false, far-right theories about the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband on Tuesday and suggested that there were "weird things" happening in her household.

During an interview on The Chris Stigall Podcast, Trump was asked for his thoughts on the assault of Paul Pelosi, 82, at his home with a hammer on Friday. Pelosi was hospitalized with a skull fracture but is expected to make a full recovery.

"Well, it's weird things going on in that household in the last couple of weeks," Trump said. "You know, probably you and I are better not talking about it."

But then he kept talking about it. He repeated the debunked conspiracy theory that the glass at the Pelosi home was broken from the inside. "So it wasn't a break in, it was a break out," he added. "I dunno, you hear the same things I do."

The man charged in the assault, David DePape, 42, told authorities that he broke in with a hammer through a glass door, according to the affidavit, disproving that theory.

Trump also agreed when Stigall said the 911 tape seemed to suggest the Pelosis knew the identity of the suspect — which is also untrue, according to Paul Pelosi and authorities.

"Yeah, yeah," Trump said. "It's a lot of bad stuff. I'm not a fan of Nancy Pelosi but what's going on there is very sad."

Police radio communications had suggested Paul Pelosi didn't know the DePape — but also that the man was a "friend," according to the Los Angeles Times. The affidavit, however, explains that Paul Pelosi had said in the call the man who identified himself as David was waiting for Nancy Pelosi, and he didn't know him.

A spokesperson for Pelosi could not be immediately reached for comment.

Stigall, prompting Trump again, said "there just seems to be more to this story." Trump agreed, saying "more than the traffic accident," a reference to Paul Pelosi's car crash in May that resulted in his guilty plea for DUI.

The attack on Pelosi has fueled wild and baseless theories in conservative forums, including claims of a homosexual tryst that the owner of Twitter Elon Musk amplified. Musk, in a now-deleted tweet, said there might be "more to the story" and shared a link to a baseless report in the conspiracy-peddling Santa Monica Observer with the headline, "The Awful Truth: Paul Pelosi Was Drunk Again, And In a Dispute With a Male Prostitute Early Friday Morning."

Right-wing influencers have also raised suspicions about the attacker's background as a hemp jewelry maker and his ties to a nudist group as a way to distance themselves from the far-right theories he espoused more recently about COVID-19 and the 2020 election being stolen.

Stigall said that to pin the blame on Republicans or Trump was "absurd." Trump responded that the "whole thing is crazy. I mean, if there's even a little bit of truth to what's being said, it's crazy."

He added that it was strange that police were there when the attack took place. According to the affidavit, Pelosi and DePape were both holding the hammer when police arrived. When officers asked them to drop the hammer, DePape pulled it from Pelosi's hand and hit him on the head.

"You're going to have to explain it to everybody, including me," Trump said as Stigall laughed. "Figuring out Russia and figuring out China is much easier."

Comments / 340

Jay831
2d ago

that hasn't been debunked. the 911 dispatch audio stated that "his name is David, he is a friend". I wouldn't be so quick to debunk anything till some more video and evidence come out.

Reply(43)
51
Chako Dee
2d ago

By the way; what has Trump done that was so great for our country? Nothing but get richer, and want more power. He has no ethics and cares about no one but Trump. But he sure has you guys by the cojones!

Reply(27)
47
#it'sallgood//
2d ago

Don't stand for the lies, this was an acquaintance of Paul's, and I mean acquaintance, where's the video tapes, just like the FBI was hiding Epstein's phone book, this will also be hidden hidden

Reply(9)
26
Related
Salon

"We regret to inform you" that Donald Trump is cashing in on white America's death wish

Donald Trump is a white terrorist. This is true in both the literal sense and on a more metaphorical level. As part of Trump's coup plot he incited his followers to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. It's also true that throughout his presidency and beyond, Trump and his agents have used the propaganda tactic known as "stochastic terrorism" — in which a leader encourages violence while maintaining vaguely plausible deniability.
Salon

After the Pelosi attack, Republicans have quit pretending they oppose political violence

There are ever so many ways Republicans can admit they were delighted by the attempted assassination of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which resulted in severe injuries to her husband, who had the misfortune of being home when apparent right-wing nut David DePape broke into the couple's San Francisco home. They can pretend to condemn the attack while promoting conspiracy theories denying that it was right-wing political violence, as did Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk. They can make jokes about it in public appearances, the classy path pioneered by Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. They can do both at the same time, as Donald Trump Jr. did. They can share vicious memes mocking the victim, as a Facebook page did that is evidently owned by Pennsylania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. Or they can deflect blame by casting the villains as the victims, as Tucker Carlson did in a Fox News segment equating criticism of hate speech with censorship.
GEORGIA STATE
Gizmodo

We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social

Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
OREGON STATE
TMZ.com

Mike Pence Suggests if Trump Gets Nomination, He Might Support Someone Else

Mike Pence got hit with a simple question -- if Trump's the nominee, would his former Veep vote for him? -- there are 2 ways to interpret his answer, and one is shocking!. Pence gave a speech at Georgetown University Wednesday about what's in store for conservatism in America. Someone...
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Business Insider

Trump denied allegations that he showed ex-employees salacious photos of women he'd been involved with, telling Maggie Haberman it's 'not my style'

Donald Trump denied showing ex-employees photos of women he'd been involved with. Maggie Haberman wrote in her new book, "Confidence Man," that Trump's ex-employees recalled him doing so. They also told Haberman that Trump would belittle gay executives and brag about paying them less. Trump employees recalled that Donald Trump...
Business Insider

Business Insider

702K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy