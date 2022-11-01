If you haven't registered to vote, here are the states where you can register in-person on Election Day

There are 18 states, including Washington, D.C. that offer in-person voter registration on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 2022.. Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

The last day of voting in the 2022 midterm elections is Tuesday, November 8, which is Election Day.

While voter registration has closed in many states, some offer same-day, in-person voter registration.

In 17 states and DC, voters can register and cast their ballot at the same time.

The last day to cast your vote in the 2022 midterm elections is on Tuesday, November 8. While the deadline to register to vote online or by mail has passed in most states, 17 states and the District of Columbia offer same-day and in-person voter registration.

Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Vermont, Washington, and Wyoming all allow voters to register on Election Day.

In order to vote in the US you must be 18 years of age or older and a citizen. When completing your registration you'll need to provide the number on your driver's license or non driver state ID card or the last four digits of your Social Security number.

For states that offer same-day registration, you must provide proof of residency, along with a valid photo or non-photo ID.

Registration sites can vary depending on your state. While some may allow you to register at a polling site, others may require you to go to the elections office, so be sure to double-check where you can register to vote in your county.

As noted in the chart, North Dakota residents who are eligible to vote are not required to register. The state simply requires that voters bring valid proof of ID and residency to the polls when they cast their ballot.

Some states, like Maine, do not offer online voter registration.

For voters who are already registered, but have moved, changed addresses, or want to check to make sure their voter registration is still active, they can update their registration at sites in states where same-day voter registration is allowed.