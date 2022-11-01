Effective: 2022-11-03 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-04 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Arthur; Brown; Deuel; Eastern Cherry; Garden; Grant; Hooker; Keith; Keya Paha; McPherson; Perkins; Sheridan; Thomas; Western Cherry WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Locally heavier amounts are possible in a narrow band within the advisory area. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central, panhandle, southwest and west central Nebraska. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Visibility will be reduced in bursts of heavier snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

ARTHUR COUNTY, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO