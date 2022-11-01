ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Pioneer Cemetery clean-up to take place Sunday in Kent. Here's how to help

By Diane Smith, Record-Courier
 2 days ago
The Kent Historical Society will host its annual fall cleanup of Pioneer Cemetery, located on Stow Street in Kent, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Volunteers should bring a rake, tarp, leaf blower or similar tools if they have them, as well as a friend to help with the work. The group will be clearing branches, moving the leaves, and cleaning up around the gravesites.

After the cleanup the group will celebrate with pizza and beer.

