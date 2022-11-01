ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Ald. Nikiya Dodd to step down at the end of November

By Alison Dirr and Mary Spicuzza, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
Milwaukee Ald. Nikiya Dodd told the Journal Sentinel Tuesday that she would be stepping down at the end of November.

"Due to serious family and medical issues that have taken priority, I will be stepping down at the end of November," she said in a text message.

Dodd has not attended any meetings of the Common Council or the committees she's assigned to since late September. She did not say whether she planned to attend any meetings in November and did not provide a specific date on which she would leave.

The last meeting at which she was present was Sept. 28, but she was only there for the second part of the meeting, according to city records.

Since then, Dodd has been excused for the duration of 10 full meetings, including three public hearings.

She has not been present at seven committee meetings, two Common Council meetings and the Oct. 3 public hearing in which the mayor and council hear residents' feedback on the proposed budget. Two of the committee meetings were special public hearings of the Community and Economic Development Committee for which she is the vice-chairperson.

Her absence comes as the council has struggled to keep up with an increased workload caused by vacancies in four of the city's 15 aldermanic seats.

Her absence also comes as her colleagues consider and debate Mayor Cavalier Johnson's proposed 2023 budget, which includes cuts to libraries and the Fire Department as the city faces increasingly strong financial headwinds.

Dodd first won her council seat in a special election in November 2018.

Her district reelected her to a four-year term in 2020 with 75% of the vote.

Common Council members are paid $73,222 annually.

Common Council President José G. Pérez said Dodd had told him she would be back for budget adoption on Friday when 10 votes are needed to approve the tax levy.

"It's a chance that no one wants to take," he said of the requirement without Dodd for all 10 members present to vote in favor.

He said his understanding was that she has a job opportunity with a school but that she had not shared a start date. She had said that in November she would provide something in writing regarding her future, Pérez said.

He said she had told him she had been ill for the last council meeting on Oct. 11.

Four of the council's seats are vacant, leaving about 152,000 Milwaukee residents in four aldermanic districts without a dedicated Common Council representative for at least six months.

Johnson's election from Common Council president and District 2 alderman to mayor in April's election marked the first departure, which was followed by two more when Johnson brought District 3 Ald. Nik Kovac and District 1 Ald. Ashanti Hamilton into his administration.

District 9 Ald. Chantia Lewis was removed from office as part of a plea deal related to misconduct in office.

Voters in Districts 2 and 3 will elect their new council representatives on Nov. 8. The timing of the departures in Districts 1 and 9 means elections are expected in April, with primaries, if necessary, in February.

Council members do everything from organizing businesses and stakeholders around the creation of a business improvement district or neighborhood improvement district to handling licensing issues and giving residents a voice in development projects.

And this year in particular they are making key decisions about how ― or whether ― to start making painful cuts to services residents rely on as the city slides into a period of increasingly tight budgets. Those cuts are due in large part to a spike in the city's annual pension contribution and other rising costs combined with dwindling pandemic aid and stagnant revenue.

The budget Johnson presented to the council last month called for a 1% reduction in sworn police officers, the cut of one fire engine in January and a second in July, and substantial cuts in the hours and programming at four libraries plus the forgoing of a temporary library for patrons of the King Library while it is being rebuilt next year.

An amendment sponsored by nine council members, including Dodd, seeks to reverse the cuts to the Fire Department and libraries.

Johnson does not support the amendment and could veto it.

