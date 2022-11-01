ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Nessel joins AG coalition urging Supreme Court to reject theory that could ‘wreak havoc’ on elections

By Jon King
newsfromthestates.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Reflector

With dogged care, attention and nurturing, democracy in Kansas and beyond can thrive

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Dave Kendall served as producer and host of the “Sunflower Journeys” series on public television for its first 27 seasons and continues to produce documentary videos through […] The post With dogged care, attention and nurturing, democracy in Kansas and beyond can thrive  appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Erie Times News

The political universe of Pennsylvania: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama pay visits

LATROBE, Pa. – Pennsylvania once again became the center of the political universe Saturday, hosting last-weekend midterm election rallies featuring American presidents past and present. While President Joe Biden and predecessor Barack Obama fired up Democrats in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, ex-President Donald Trump exhorted Republicans in Latrobe to vote – mostly on behalf of candidates...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy