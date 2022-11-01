Screenshot of Neil Volz and Marquis McKenzie from the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition on a Zoom call Nov. 2 (photo by Mitch Perry) Though nearly a million citizens have yet to have their voting rights fully restored four years after Floridians passed Constitutional Amendment 4, an advocacy group is working on a program to get those who still can’t vote to get as many of their friends and neighbors to the polls Nov. 8.

