Trump supporters challenge Loudoun voting machines and more Va. headlines
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office shut down its controversial education tip line in September because it was getting “little to no volume.”—VPM • Jeff Bezos is reportedly interested in buying in the Washington Commanders, possibly in a partnership with Jay-Z.—People. • Trump supporters filed a...
Hogan gets hero’s send-off at business group lunch — but national ratings aren’t so favorable
Duane Carey, president of the business group Maryland Free, converses virtually with Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday. Photo by Josh Kurtz. Year after year, Gov. Larry Hogan’s annual speech to the fundraising lunch of the Maryland Free Enterprise Institute brings Hogan (R) some of his greatest accolades. It’s an audience that loves his pro-jobs message and largely shares his fears about all-Democratic rule in Annapolis.
New Hampshire lags behind its neighbors in democracy ranking
New Hampshire ranks last among New England states for democracy-promoting state election laws and policies, according to an independent analysis. The Movement Advancement Project, or MAP, is an independent, nonprofit think tank that analyzed election laws and policies of all 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranking the states into “high,” “medium,” “fair,” “low,” and “negative” categories.
Missouri ballot measures put state investments, National Guard before voters
In the first four months of Missouri’s fiscal year, the state earned $42.8 million in interest for the general revenue fund, more than in the past two full years combined. The enormous increase is due to two factors — a record surplus in the fund and the rapid rise in interest rates.
Voting rights groups call on State Board of Elections to clarify rules surrounding felony disenfranchisement this election cycle
Voting rights groups and advocates that work with individuals coming home from prison sent a letter to the State Board of Elections last week demanding officials conduct a public education and outreach campaign to clarify confusion over the voting eligibility this election cycle for people on probation, parole or post-release supervision for a felony conviction.
Voter apathy may well doom the future of elections
Voters in Baker wait in line to cast ballots on the last day of Louisiana’s early voting period Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illumiantor) Louisiana might not have seen the intimidation of voters and threats against election officials that have taken place in other states, but it doesn’t mean our state is invulnerable.
District attorneys reviewing affidavits from group that claims 2020 election in Colorado compromised
An El Paso County ballot drop off box in the parking lot of the Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers in Colorado Springs on Oct. 31, 2021 (Julia Fennell/Colorado Newsline) At least two Colorado district attorney offices are looking into matters presented by volunteers of an activist group that last year conducted a voter canvassing effort intended to demonstrate that the results of the 2020 election were compromised.
Inflation is hitting Pa. Latinos hard — and they’ll vote that way | Friday Morning Coffee
Carol Martinez makes and sells pupusas with her mother, Helen, next to a soccer game at Montour Junction Sports Complex in Coraopolis on 7/31/22 (Pittsburgh City Paper photo by Nate Smallwood). It’s safe to say that just about every Pennsylvania family is feeling inflation’s pinch this midterm campaign season. But...
Has stark polarization between Missouri Republicans and Democrats led to detente?
For Republicans, it has become more politically advantageous to campaign *against* the state’s two major cities than to campaign *in* them (Getty Images). St. Louis County Executive H.C. Milford, a Republican and kindly insurance broker who rose to power when his predecessor Gene McNary received a federal appointment, was seeking election to a full term against a hard-charging three-term county prosecutor named George “Buzz” Westfall.
Lower Kenai Peninsula House candidates differ on abortion, constitutional convention
Composite image of House District 6 candidates Ginger Bryant, Louis "Louie" Flora and incumbent Sarah Vance. (Campaign photos) In the race to represent Homer and other lower Kenai Peninsula communities in the Alaska State House, the two main contenders differ on some key issues, like abortion rights, support for a constitutional convention and ranked choice voting.
Feds tell states special ed service requirements must be met for students
Federal agencies warned officials across the country, including in Virginia, that some states aren’t providing special education services in a complete or timely fashion, according to an Oct. 5 letter from the U.S. Departments of Education and Health and Human Services. The agencies also notified state officials that many...
New Human Rights Campaign leader: ‘We’re not going back’ on LGBTQ+ rights
After an onslaught of right-wing attacks on the LGBTQ+ community over the last few years, incoming Human Rights Campaign (HRC) President Kelley Robinson says she is hopeful that the tide will turn on Tuesday. “I think that once we are able to really claim some victories on Tuesday, we’ll be...
Tripp County first SD county in two decades to hand count election ballots
Barb Desersa, Auditor for Tripp and Todd counties in south-central South Dakota, will hand count an estimated 1,050 ballots from Tripp County in the 2022 election. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) An election law on the books since 1994 allows county commissions to overrule the county auditor by “experimenting with” a...
Early voting and in-person absentee voting ends Friday, Nov. 4 in Idaho
In this file photo from May 2021, an early voting drop box was available to voters outside Boise City Hall. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) Early voting and in-person absentee voting for Idaho’s general election ends at 5 p.m. local time Friday, Nov. 4, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office.
Coalition launches “Four for 4” effort, asking four friends, loved ones to go to the polls
Screenshot of Neil Volz and Marquis McKenzie from the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition on a Zoom call Nov. 2 (photo by Mitch Perry) Though nearly a million citizens have yet to have their voting rights fully restored four years after Floridians passed Constitutional Amendment 4, an advocacy group is working on a program to get those who still can’t vote to get as many of their friends and neighbors to the polls Nov. 8.
Wisconsin GOP flyer warns voters: Your neighbors are watching
The Republican Party of Wisconsin is distributing a mailer warning recipients that whether or not they voted is a matter of public record, and their neighbors will know if they don’t. “URGENT” declares the mailer sent to a resident in an independent living facility in Madison last week, and...
Opinion: Why did Md. fall faster than anyplace else in the national report card?
The writer is a resident and former teacher in Baltimore City and a doctoral candidate of Public Policy at UMBC. He currently serves as executive director of the Sherman Family Foundation, which provides grants to non-profit organizations that promote education and opportunities for young people in Baltimore with a focus on early childhood, STEM education, and thriving families.
The last push: Canvassers reach out to an owly electorate
Jesus Vargas, canvasser with Make the Road Action Nevada, knocking on voters' doors this week. (Photo by Camalot Todd) The drab and windy weather on mid-day Nov. 2 served as a premonition, forcing the rally of canvassers from Make the Road Action Nevada, PLAN Action, Battle Born Progress and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) inside the small office of Make the Road Nevada instead of the parking lot.
8th District race breaks super PAC records as Republican dark money backs Kirkmeyer in Colorado
By one measure, Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer has run a lean campaign for Colorado’s newly created 8th Congressional District. Her campaign committee’s $1.1 million in reported expenditures is even less than the amount U.S. Rep. Ken Buck has spent to defend a safe seat in the heavily Republican 4th District.
Centene showers politicians with millions as it courts contracts, settles overbilling allegations
This story was originally published by Kaiser Health News. On Nov. 2, 2021, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s reelection campaign received 10 separate $10,000 contributions from what appeared to be unrelated health insurance plans from across the country. The Buckeye Community Health Plan of Ohio, Louisiana Healthcare Connections, and Peach...
