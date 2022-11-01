ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Trump supporters challenge Loudoun voting machines and more Va. headlines

• Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office shut down its controversial education tip line in September because it was getting “little to no volume.”—VPM • Jeff Bezos is reportedly interested in buying in the Washington Commanders, possibly in a partnership with Jay-Z.—People. • Trump supporters filed a...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Hogan gets hero’s send-off at business group lunch — but national ratings aren’t so favorable

Duane Carey, president of the business group Maryland Free, converses virtually with Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday. Photo by Josh Kurtz. Year after year, Gov. Larry Hogan’s annual speech to the fundraising lunch of the Maryland Free Enterprise Institute brings Hogan (R) some of his greatest accolades. It’s an audience that loves his pro-jobs message and largely shares his fears about all-Democratic rule in Annapolis.
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

New Hampshire lags behind its neighbors in democracy ranking

New Hampshire ranks last among New England states for democracy-promoting state election laws and policies, according to an independent analysis. The Movement Advancement Project, or MAP, is an independent, nonprofit think tank that analyzed election laws and policies of all 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranking the states into “high,” “medium,” “fair,” “low,” and “negative” categories.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Voting rights groups call on State Board of Elections to clarify rules surrounding felony disenfranchisement this election cycle

Voting rights groups and advocates that work with individuals coming home from prison sent a letter to the State Board of Elections last week demanding officials conduct a public education and outreach campaign to clarify confusion over the voting eligibility this election cycle for people on probation, parole or post-release supervision for a felony conviction.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Voter apathy may well doom the future of elections

Voters in Baker wait in line to cast ballots on the last day of Louisiana’s early voting period Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illumiantor) Louisiana might not have seen the intimidation of voters and threats against election officials that have taken place in other states, but it doesn’t mean our state is invulnerable.
LOUISIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

District attorneys reviewing affidavits from group that claims 2020 election in Colorado compromised

An El Paso County ballot drop off box in the parking lot of the Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers in Colorado Springs on Oct. 31, 2021 (Julia Fennell/Colorado Newsline) At least two Colorado district attorney offices are looking into matters presented by volunteers of an activist group that last year conducted a voter canvassing effort intended to demonstrate that the results of the 2020 election were compromised.
COLORADO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Has stark polarization between Missouri Republicans and Democrats led to detente?

For Republicans, it has become more politically advantageous to campaign *against* the state’s two major cities than to campaign *in* them (Getty Images). St. Louis County Executive H.C. Milford, a Republican and kindly insurance broker who rose to power when his predecessor Gene McNary received a federal appointment, was seeking election to a full term against a hard-charging three-term county prosecutor named George “Buzz” Westfall.
MISSOURI STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Lower Kenai Peninsula House candidates differ on abortion, constitutional convention

Composite image of House District 6 candidates Ginger Bryant, Louis "Louie" Flora and incumbent Sarah Vance. (Campaign photos) In the race to represent Homer and other lower Kenai Peninsula communities in the Alaska State House, the two main contenders differ on some key issues, like abortion rights, support for a constitutional convention and ranked choice voting.
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Feds tell states special ed service requirements must be met for students

Federal agencies warned officials across the country, including in Virginia, that some states aren’t providing special education services in a complete or timely fashion, according to an Oct. 5 letter from the U.S. Departments of Education and Health and Human Services. The agencies also notified state officials that many...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Tripp County first SD county in two decades to hand count election ballots

Barb Desersa, Auditor for Tripp and Todd counties in south-central South Dakota, will hand count an estimated 1,050 ballots from Tripp County in the 2022 election. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) An election law on the books since 1994 allows county commissions to overrule the county auditor by “experimenting with” a...
TRIPP COUNTY, SD
newsfromthestates.com

Early voting and in-person absentee voting ends Friday, Nov. 4 in Idaho

In this file photo from May 2021, an early voting drop box was available to voters outside Boise City Hall. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) Early voting and in-person absentee voting for Idaho’s general election ends at 5 p.m. local time Friday, Nov. 4, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office.
IDAHO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Coalition launches “Four for 4” effort, asking four friends, loved ones to go to the polls

Screenshot of Neil Volz and Marquis McKenzie from the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition on a Zoom call Nov. 2 (photo by Mitch Perry) Though nearly a million citizens have yet to have their voting rights fully restored four years after Floridians passed Constitutional Amendment 4, an advocacy group is working on a program to get those who still can’t vote to get as many of their friends and neighbors to the polls Nov. 8.
FLORIDA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Wisconsin GOP flyer warns voters: Your neighbors are watching

The Republican Party of Wisconsin is distributing a mailer warning recipients that whether or not they voted is a matter of public record, and their neighbors will know if they don’t. “URGENT” declares the mailer sent to a resident in an independent living facility in Madison last week, and...
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Opinion: Why did Md. fall faster than anyplace else in the national report card?

The writer is a resident and former teacher in Baltimore City and a doctoral candidate of Public Policy at UMBC. He currently serves as executive director of the Sherman Family Foundation, which provides grants to non-profit organizations that promote education and opportunities for young people in Baltimore with a focus on early childhood, STEM education, and thriving families.
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

The last push: Canvassers reach out to an owly electorate

Jesus Vargas, canvasser with Make the Road Action Nevada, knocking on voters' doors this week. (Photo by Camalot Todd) The drab and windy weather on mid-day Nov. 2 served as a premonition, forcing the rally of canvassers from Make the Road Action Nevada, PLAN Action, Battle Born Progress and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) inside the small office of Make the Road Nevada instead of the parking lot.
newsfromthestates.com

Centene showers politicians with millions as it courts contracts, settles overbilling allegations

This story was originally published by Kaiser Health News. On Nov. 2, 2021, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s reelection campaign received 10 separate $10,000 contributions from what appeared to be unrelated health insurance plans from across the country. The Buckeye Community Health Plan of Ohio, Louisiana Healthcare Connections, and Peach...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy