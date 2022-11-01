Maryland (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. Niagara (0-0, 0-0 MAAC) COLLEGE PARK, MD - The Kevin Willard era officially begins on Monday night as Maryland hosts Niagara to open the 104th season of Terrapin basketball. The Terps have won 45 consecutive home openers dating back to the 1977-78 season during the Lefty Driesell era. During his career at Seton Hall, Willard was 10-2 in season openers and 12-0 in home openers. The game will be streamed on B1G+ while fans can listen to the Maryland Sports Network (105.7 FM - Baltimore, The TEAM 980 AM - D.C., One Maryland App) with Voice of the Terps Johnny Holliday, Chris Knoche, and Walt Williams calling the action.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO