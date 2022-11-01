Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Maryland LakeTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Pinky Cole Heads to Dallas November 28 for Book Tour, Celebrity ExperienceLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
umterps.com
No. 17 Maryland to Open Season at George Mason Monday
COLLEGE PARK, MD -- No. 17 Maryland will open the 2022-23 season with a matchup at George Mason at Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax, Va. The Terps and the Patriots will tip off at 7 p.m. ET. Monday's matchup will be streamed on ESPN+. 2022-23 STORYLINES. What's UP. Maryland women's...
umterps.com
Terps Blank Duke In 37-0 Shutout
COLLEGE PARK, MD -- Maryland wrestling shut out Duke in its second match of the season on Saturday, as every wrestler was victorious in the Terrapins' 37-0 thumping of the Blue Devils. It's the second straight year in which Maryland defeated Duke. It was Maryland's first shutout since Nov. 2,...
umterps.com
Terps Open Season With Dominant 37-6 Win
COLLEGE PARK, MD – Maryland wrestling opened its 2022 season with a dominant 37-6 victory over Bloomsburg. It was the first of three bouts in the Terps' season-opening quad. Nine Terps earned wins to kick off the season, four of which were by fall. Maryland's 37 points are the...
umterps.com
Opening Night On Monday As Terps Host Niagara
Maryland (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. Niagara (0-0, 0-0 MAAC) COLLEGE PARK, MD - The Kevin Willard era officially begins on Monday night as Maryland hosts Niagara to open the 104th season of Terrapin basketball. The Terps have won 45 consecutive home openers dating back to the 1977-78 season during the Lefty Driesell era. During his career at Seton Hall, Willard was 10-2 in season openers and 12-0 in home openers. The game will be streamed on B1G+ while fans can listen to the Maryland Sports Network (105.7 FM - Baltimore, The TEAM 980 AM - D.C., One Maryland App) with Voice of the Terps Johnny Holliday, Chris Knoche, and Walt Williams calling the action.
umterps.com
Rose, Donnelly Selected to Big Ten All-Tournament Team
College Park, MD -- Hope Rose and Riley Donnelly were selected as members of the 2022 All-Big Tournament Team, the conference announced Sunday. Hope Rose earns selection after scoring a goal in both the Big Ten Tournament games for Maryland. The Dauphin, Pennsylvania native was a key player offensively, as she led Maryland in shots and was the lone Terp to score in both tournament matchups.
umterps.com
No. 2 Maryland Takes on No. 4 Northwestern in Big Ten Semifinal
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - No. 2 Maryland continues their quest for a third Big Ten Tournament Championship as they face No. 4 Northwestern. The Terps will match up against the Wildcats in the second round on Friday, Nov. 4 at 4 p.m., the game will be available live on Big Ten Network.
umterps.com
Griffith’s Late Goal Lifts No. 7 Terps To B1G Semifinals
COLLEGE PARK, MD -- Colin Griffith scored the match's lone goal in the 76th minute to send the No. 7 Terps to the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals with a 1-0 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats. With the win, the Terps, the top seeded team in the tournament, will host fourth-seeded...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Burgers in Maryland?
- If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore. Kooper’s Tavern in Baltimore. Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore is the spot...
NBC Washington
Trio of $1M-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Maryland, Virginia
The Powerball lottery drawing on Wednesday night didn’t mint any new billionaires — but three lucky players in Virginia and Maryland are still waking up richer. Tickets winning $1 million each were sold at a 7-Eleven on Soapstone Drive in Reston, a gas station in Baltimore and a Giant grocery in Calvert County, lottery officials said.
Over 100 black bears killed in Maryland's 19th annual bear hunt
BALTIMORE -- Hunters killed 103 black bears during Maryland's 19th annual black bear hunt, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The hunt was held the last week of October in Alleghany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. Among the bears killed, there were 41 males and 62 females, state authorities said.Farmers with agricultural damage permits killed an additional 10 bears between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The number of bears killed this year is nearly double the amount hunters shot in 2021, state authorities said. In 2021, hunters killed 54 bears.State authorities suspect...
mocoshow.com
Unclaimed $100,000 & $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold This Week in Gaithersburg; Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Now at $1.6 Billion
A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Steve’s Beer, Wine & Deli (12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg) and a $50,000 winning ticket sold at 3 Star Beer & Wine (18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg) remain unclaimed as of Friday, November 4, according to the Maryland Lottery. The tickets were purchased for the Wednesday, November 2nd drawing. Saturday’s Powerball drawing now has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Couple Wins $580,000 Playing Multi-Match
SOLOMONS, Md. – A Southern Maryland couple just added over half a million dollars to their bank account, thanks to winning a $580,000 Multi-Match jackpot. The Hollywood residents claimed their prize from the Oct. 3 drawing last week. The wife recalled that she was home alone and filled with excitement after discovering they hit the game’s jackpot. Her excitement motivated her to try to share the news with her husband.
Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball drawing
There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.
Deputies find 5 dead in Maryland home after shooting report
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Five adults were found dead in a Maryland home after deputies responded to reports of a shooting, according to the Charles County sheriff. The Charles County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet that deputies responded to the home in La Plata at 4 p.m. Friday in response to the shooting reports. […]
Bay Net
$100,000 Prize Comes To Persistent Upper Marlboro Powerball Player
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Persistence paid off for an Upper Marlboro man, who played the same sets of numbers for years. Husband finds success with numbers he has used for years. After playing the same sets of Powerball numbers for years and winning only small prizes, a Prince George’s County man had to wake his wife up on Aug. 20 to share his incredible news.
Nottingham MD
Grocery Outlet to open 2nd Maryland location in Baltimore County
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski this week announced that extreme-value retailer Grocery Outlet Bargain Market plans to open a new location — its second in Maryland — along the Liberty Road Corridor in Milford Mill. This innovative community project will include the partial demolition and renovation...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Crab Cakes in Baltimore at Faidley's Seafood
Faidley's is a traditional Baltimore crab cake restaurant operated by the same family since 1886. It's a walk-up joint that offers crab cakes so big they're almost softball-sized. While this place isn't fancy, it does serve the best crab cakes in the city. It's also a good place for a picnic if you're in the area, but you should order ahead.
2 teenagers shot, injured in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were shot and injured in Northwest D.C. on Saturday evening. Police responded to the 400 block of O Street Northwest around 5:20 p.m. They found the two teenage boys, and they were taken to the hospital. Police did not say any further details. This is a developing story […]
Local university shuts down, students left scrambling to finish their studies
Stratford University students were in the middle of their studies when they learned classes were canceled indefinitely.
mocoshow.com
$20,000 Mega Millions Ticket Sold at Wheaton Exxon
A Montgomery County man won $20,000 playing Mega Millions with a ticket he purchased at the Wheaton Exxon at 11310 Georgia Avenue, according to the Maryland Lottery. The same individual also won $100,000 playing Powerball in 2021. In related news, this Saturday’s Powerball drawing has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
Comments / 0