Mount Rainier, MD

102.7 KORD

Tri-Cities Should Brace for Windstorm on Friday, According to Mark Ingalls

Monday and Tuesday saw a rainy Tri-Cities and now, one weather expert is saying Friday (November 4) will be bringing the wind and not just the typical Tri-Cities windy fare. Mark Ingalls is a friend of mine and he seems to know everything about the weather around here even if he insists he doesn't. I typically turn to him when I want to know about an upcoming winter. So, when he says the wind will come a-blowin', I listen to him. Mark says that wind gusts throughout our region could hit 40-50 MPH, with Rattlesnake Mountain bracing for gusts around 70 MPH. Tri-Cities should expect gusts of 20-30 MPH. Mark warns of possible power outages, difficulty driving on major highways like 395, and as always, flying trampolines.
TRI-CITIES, WA
102.7 KORD

A Spaceship, A Hobbit House, and Three Other Themed PNW Vacation Rentals

Wild, unique, and fun vacation experiences are popping up all over the United States and around the world, and Washington and Oregon have their share of them. Here are 5 out of this world Airbnb stays you can book right now. From a spaceship, a home fit for a gnome, a landlocked yacht, a night out in a hobbit house, or a stay inside a dome - add these themed vacation rental experiences to your list.
BRUSH PRAIRIE, WA
102.7 KORD

5 Sweet Ways to Donate Leftover Candy in Washington

Do you have leftover Halloween candy, due to a lack of trick-or-treaters?. Or do you have too much Halloween candy because your kid made out like a bandit going door-to-door?. Either way, if you're looking to get those sugary sweets out of the house, we have 5 suggestions on what to do with your loot. A couple are local, some require the USPS, but all of them will get that candy eaten by someone other than you.
WASHINGTON STATE
worldatlas.com

Most Underrated Towns in Maryland

Maryland is chock full of history and culture, as well as beauty and charm, which makes it worth the visit. The state sits amidst the dense forests of the US and along the coast of the Atlantic Ocean, meaning there is plenty to see and do. While there are many...
MARYLAND STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where To Get The Ice Cream In Maryland

Justine's Ice Cream Parlor is a classic, old-fashioned Ice Cream Parlor that offers a variety of shakes and sundaes. The extensive menu is filled with inventive flavors and creative combinations. Visitors are guaranteed to leave here feeling satisfied. Talbot Street and St. Michaels offer an assortment of ice cream flavors...
MARYLAND STATE
102.7 KORD

One of History’s Most Popular Toys Was Invented in Washington

The 1950s were a great time to be an inventor. There was a lot more uncharted territory to cover and without the helpfulness of the internet, people would have to get creative. My dad seemed to talk about wanting to patent this or patent that, always looking for a way to get rich. He'd often bring up the story of how the original Slinky was created. We all had one. I remember being jealous of friends that had the metal Slinky since mine was merely made of plastic.
WASHINGTON STATE
102.7 KORD

Snow Forecast to Hit Tri-Cities Washington Early Next Week

Get ready, because snow is finally coming to the Tri-Cities for the first time this season! When and how hard is it going to hit?. The weather forecast from NOAA says to expect snow or rain showers as early as next Monday. "A chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 1800 feet lowering to 1000 feet after midnight" according to their forecast. Expect lows around 29 degrees on Monday night with another chance for snow on next Tuesday morning.
TRI-CITIES, WA
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Couple Wins $580,000 Playing Multi-Match

SOLOMONS, Md. – A Southern Maryland couple just added over half a million dollars to their bank account, thanks to winning a $580,000 Multi-Match jackpot. The Hollywood residents claimed their prize from the Oct. 3 drawing last week. The wife recalled that she was home alone and filled with excitement after discovering they hit the game’s jackpot. Her excitement motivated her to try to share the news with her husband.
HOLLYWOOD, MD
ggwash.org

What lies beneath DC? Many more tunnels than you might think!

This article was first published on July 17, 2018. It’s always fascinating to learn little-known history about DC, so we’re sharing it again. Have you ever wondered what’s under your feet in the District? Everyone who rides Metro regularly has some sense of where the subway tunnels in the region are, but may not know that DC also has a number of former streetcar tunnels, currently-operating railway tunnels, and a collection of old automobile tunnels as well.
WASHINGTON STATE
WTOP

Where renters outnumber homeowners in DC

More households are renting rather than owning their home than any time in the past 55 years, and the makeup of renters versus owners in some neighborhoods in major metropolitan areas has radically changed. Research done by RentCafe and based on U.S. Census Bureau data puts one D.C. ZIP code...
WASHINGTON, DC
