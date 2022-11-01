Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
A Local’s Guide to the Top 5 Best Ski Resorts in Oregon
Are you planning a ski trip to Oregon? If so, you're in for a treat! Oregon has some of the best ski resorts in the country. The Top Five Ski Areas In Oregon Are Worth Checking Out. My wife is a true Oregonian and a skier. I asked her what...
Tri-Cities Should Brace for Windstorm on Friday, According to Mark Ingalls
Monday and Tuesday saw a rainy Tri-Cities and now, one weather expert is saying Friday (November 4) will be bringing the wind and not just the typical Tri-Cities windy fare. Mark Ingalls is a friend of mine and he seems to know everything about the weather around here even if he insists he doesn't. I typically turn to him when I want to know about an upcoming winter. So, when he says the wind will come a-blowin', I listen to him. Mark says that wind gusts throughout our region could hit 40-50 MPH, with Rattlesnake Mountain bracing for gusts around 70 MPH. Tri-Cities should expect gusts of 20-30 MPH. Mark warns of possible power outages, difficulty driving on major highways like 395, and as always, flying trampolines.
5 Fun Ways to Get Rid of Those Obnoxious Leaves in Washington State
The trees in Washington State are gorgeous, but they sure do produce a lot of leaves. If you are like me, leaves are a pain in the butt to dispose of but we've come up with a few ideas to help you get rid of them. If you're looking for...
A Spaceship, A Hobbit House, and Three Other Themed PNW Vacation Rentals
Wild, unique, and fun vacation experiences are popping up all over the United States and around the world, and Washington and Oregon have their share of them. Here are 5 out of this world Airbnb stays you can book right now. From a spaceship, a home fit for a gnome, a landlocked yacht, a night out in a hobbit house, or a stay inside a dome - add these themed vacation rental experiences to your list.
Aye, Matey! There Be True Life Pirates Off the Coast of Washington State
Did Pirates Ever Roam The Pacific Ocean Near Washington State?. It's hard to believe, but there have actually been pirates off the coast of Washington State. In fact, there have been a few different incidents throughout history that you might not be aware of. One Famous Pirate Lost His Loot...
What’s The Reason For Dryer Sheets In Mailboxes In Washington State?
Have You Ever Spotted A Dryer Sheet In The Back Of Your Mail Box?. If you see dryer sheets in your mailbox in Washington State, there's an interesting reason why and it'll surprise you. Placing A Dryer Sheet In Your Mailbox Is An Unusual Hack Against Pests And Insects. At...
5 Sweet Ways to Donate Leftover Candy in Washington
Do you have leftover Halloween candy, due to a lack of trick-or-treaters?. Or do you have too much Halloween candy because your kid made out like a bandit going door-to-door?. Either way, if you're looking to get those sugary sweets out of the house, we have 5 suggestions on what to do with your loot. A couple are local, some require the USPS, but all of them will get that candy eaten by someone other than you.
worldatlas.com
Most Underrated Towns in Maryland
Maryland is chock full of history and culture, as well as beauty and charm, which makes it worth the visit. The state sits amidst the dense forests of the US and along the coast of the Atlantic Ocean, meaning there is plenty to see and do. While there are many...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where To Get The Ice Cream In Maryland
Justine's Ice Cream Parlor is a classic, old-fashioned Ice Cream Parlor that offers a variety of shakes and sundaes. The extensive menu is filled with inventive flavors and creative combinations. Visitors are guaranteed to leave here feeling satisfied. Talbot Street and St. Michaels offer an assortment of ice cream flavors...
One of History’s Most Popular Toys Was Invented in Washington
The 1950s were a great time to be an inventor. There was a lot more uncharted territory to cover and without the helpfulness of the internet, people would have to get creative. My dad seemed to talk about wanting to patent this or patent that, always looking for a way to get rich. He'd often bring up the story of how the original Slinky was created. We all had one. I remember being jealous of friends that had the metal Slinky since mine was merely made of plastic.
Could Washington Grocery Stores Really Be Empty in Weeks?
There is a shortage you have probably not heard about yet but could make grocery store shelves empty by the middle of November 2022 all over the United States. Why Could Grocery Stores be Empty Within a Couple Weeks' Time?. There is a really bad diesel fuel shortage right now....
Why Hasn’t Daylight Saving Time Gone Away in Washington State?
If you've ever been confused about whether it's "daylight savings time" or "daylight savings," you're not alone. The topic of daylight saving time (DST) is a controversial one, with proponents and opponents arguing vehemently for and against the twice-yearly time change. In the United States, DST is currently observed in...
Snow Forecast to Hit Tri-Cities Washington Early Next Week
Get ready, because snow is finally coming to the Tri-Cities for the first time this season! When and how hard is it going to hit?. The weather forecast from NOAA says to expect snow or rain showers as early as next Monday. "A chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 1800 feet lowering to 1000 feet after midnight" according to their forecast. Expect lows around 29 degrees on Monday night with another chance for snow on next Tuesday morning.
5 Types of Drivers That Tick Us Off in Tri-Cities Washington
Do These 5 Types Of Tri-Cities Drivers Drive You Nuts?. We've all been there. You're driving along, minding your own business, when some idiot cuts you off or tailgates you, or does something else to tick you off. It's enough to make you want to pull your hair out sometimes.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Couple Wins $580,000 Playing Multi-Match
SOLOMONS, Md. – A Southern Maryland couple just added over half a million dollars to their bank account, thanks to winning a $580,000 Multi-Match jackpot. The Hollywood residents claimed their prize from the Oct. 3 drawing last week. The wife recalled that she was home alone and filled with excitement after discovering they hit the game’s jackpot. Her excitement motivated her to try to share the news with her husband.
New fare evasion fines to start Tuesday, riders have mixed reactions
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Fare evasion on Metro isn’t anything new, but now WMATA is cracking down on those who don’t pay for their ride. Starting on November 1, Metro will begin issuing fines across the DMV for people caught skipping out on their fare. In the District, the penalty is $50. In Maryland […]
Are These the Best Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in the Tri-Cities?
Looking for a great grilled cheese sandwich in the Tri-Cities? We've got your back. Each restaurant below gets high marks from locals and travelers alike via Google reviews and features a remarkable grilled cheese sandwich or two. What makes a grilled cheese sandwich remarkable? It's probably easier to tell you...
ggwash.org
What lies beneath DC? Many more tunnels than you might think!
This article was first published on July 17, 2018. It’s always fascinating to learn little-known history about DC, so we’re sharing it again. Have you ever wondered what’s under your feet in the District? Everyone who rides Metro regularly has some sense of where the subway tunnels in the region are, but may not know that DC also has a number of former streetcar tunnels, currently-operating railway tunnels, and a collection of old automobile tunnels as well.
WTOP
Where renters outnumber homeowners in DC
More households are renting rather than owning their home than any time in the past 55 years, and the makeup of renters versus owners in some neighborhoods in major metropolitan areas has radically changed. Research done by RentCafe and based on U.S. Census Bureau data puts one D.C. ZIP code...
Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says
A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
