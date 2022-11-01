Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Magnolia Realty To Open New Offices In North Texas
Magnolia Realty, founded by Chip and Joanna Gaines, is set to open two new offices in North Texas. Locations in Grapevine and Granbury will be available for all home buying and selling needs. The Gaines power couple is best known for the five-season HGTV renovation show “Fixer Upper” which has...
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Watch A Horrific Accident Between Two Pickups In An Arlington, Texas Intersection
Sit at just about any traffic light in East Texas and you'll see it, people running red lights. It's an epidemic that is happening all across East Texas, not just in Tyler and Longview, Texas but in Jacksonville, Marshall, Henderson, Gilmer, Palestine, and Athens too. Eventually, those who run red lights are going to cause a horrific accident that could lead to catastrophic results.
H-E-B draws massive crowd at opening of new North Texas store
Plano is starting to feel the H-E-B fever.
Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-20 in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas — An overturned 18-wheeler shut down westbound Interstate 20 early Thursday morning in Arlington. The crash was reported around 3 a.m. The westbound lanes were closed at New York Avenue, near Texas 360, until shortly after 6 a.m. The exit ramps from 360 to I-20 were also...
havingfuninthetexassun.com
The Mineral Wells Fossil Park is FREE!
Once upon a time, a giant pinata was filled with fossils, hanging over Texas. When the pinata was broken, fossils rained down over what is now the Mineral Wells Fossil Park. They are scattered over the ground, just waiting for your child to run around with a goody bag and fill it up!
This Is The Best Happy Hour Spot In Texas
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best happy hour spots in every state where it's legal.
Collapse in Dallas-Fort Worth home sales worse than Great Recession
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The downturn in home sales in Dallas-Fort Worth exceeds the collapse in sales experienced during the worst of the Great Recession, according to just-released figures from North Texas Real Estate Information Services. Closed home...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
911 Issues Reported in Keller, Colleyville, Southlake and Westlake
Police in Keller, Colleyville, Southlake and Westlake are warning anyone needing to call 911 Tuesday afternoon that they may run into trouble getting through. AT&T Mobility has reported a service issue that may limit the ability to call 911. Police agencies served by Northeast Tarrant Communications Center (NETCOM) said if...
WFAA
These 16 billionaires from North Texas landed on the Forbes 400
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Forbes has released its list of the 400 wealthiest Americans, and 43 of the spots are Texans — with 16 residing in North Texas. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) heir Alice...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Once a Small Ranching Community, Cresson Stands on the Brink of a Boom
Diane Miles has lived on a ranch in Cresson since 1955, when she moved with her husband to the property owned by his family. She remembers the days when Cresson was a “real ranch community.” After feeding their cattle in the morning, the ranchers went to the grocery store to pick up their mail, drink coffee and tell stories. The tight-knit residents worked together each year to make sure everyone got their cattle loaded on railcars to be shipped to feedlots.
tulsapeople.com
Lone star holiday: A four-hour drive from Tulsa takes visitors to the Christmas Capital of Texas
Did you know the town of Grapevine is known as the Christmas Capital of Texas? It even has a little passport you can pick up to help guide your exploration of this historic community during the holiday season. There’s plenty of shopping in and around its historic Main Street district and there’s lots of activities in this Dallas suburb to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.
Flower Mound mayor wants Rockledge Park from Grapevine
The mayor of Flower Mound is looking into the possibility of Flower Mound taking over responsibility for Grapevine’s Rockledge Park. The small park, located on the northeastern lakeshore next to Lakeside, is on lease to the city of Grapevine through 2034, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Flower Mound Mayor Derek France said he sees a great opportunity for a nice Flower Mound park there, but he believes Grapevine is “neglecting the park.”
A Fort Worth, Texas Bookstore is One of the Most Haunted Places in the State
In the first Ghostbusters movie, the first encounter with a ghost by Egon, Peter and Ray was in the basement of a library. That ghost blew out a majority of the library card catalog and spread it's ectoplasm all over it. The three reluctant Ghostbusters then made contact with the ghost only to be shooshed by the ghost then scared out of the building by it. Upon seeing the story of this haunted bookstore in Fort Worth, Texas, that was the first thing that came to mind. Let's find out more about the very haunted Barber's Bookstore.
Approved by Oprah: Here's the North Texas company that made her annual 'Favorite Things' list
GRAPEVINE, Texas — According to pop culture, there are two signs that let you know about the start of the holiday season: Mariah Carey making Christmas posts on social media, and Oprah Winfrey's annual "Favorite Things" list. The 2022 "Oprah's Favorite Things" list went live on Wednesday, Nov. 2....
This Fort Worth haunted house is one of the best in the country
Using old machinery from when the building was a meatpacking plant, this abandoned building in Fort Worth has a rep for being one of the best haunted houses in the country.
When to expect rain and storm chances during the first week of November in North Texas
Well, it's officially the unofficial Christmas season as November 1 has arrived, so, what can you expect the weather in North Texas will bring you on this Tuesday and along the first week of the second-to-last month of the year?
fox4news.com
Man killed by Fort Worth police in Parker County identified
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday in Parker County. Raymundo Duran II, 30, had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence. The Fort Worth Police Department’s fugitive unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
Student launches banned book club at a North Texas school where books have been removed
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Anyone who thinks students are not watching the rowdy meetings or listening to the heated debates happening at the highest levels of their school districts needs to meet Tommy Rogers. He says students see it all and hear it all. Some of them fear it. And...
KXAN
Texas volleyball match at TCU canceled
(KXAN) — The top-ranked Texas Volleyball team will have an extended break between taking the court as their upcoming match against TCU has been canceled. Originally slated for Wednesday, November 2, the Longhorns’ match against TCU will not happen due to a non-COVID-19 related illness within the TCU program.
Comments / 0