Read full article on original website
Related
thenavigatornews.com
LLC’s enrollment is through the roof!
Enrollment during the summer and fall of 2022 has increased significantly compared to the prior two years. During the summer semester, Lake Land College (LLC) saw an eight percent increase in credit hours and a 4.6 percent increase during the fall semester. Although LLC is not back to its pre-pandemic levels, this increase is still very encouraging for LLC, especially since many other local colleges are still experiencing a decline in enrollment.
thenavigatornews.com
Lake Land College’s new landscaping project
As far back as April 8, 2021, the Board of Trustees and Administration Office of Lake Land College (LLC) had begun working on new landscaping efforts to beautify the campus. Various options were being considered at the time, before finally settling on developing the plans in cooperation with an architect from St. Louis. The new Master Plan was then announced and presented on Sept. 21 to various groups such as staff, the Navigator News, Student Government Association and more.
thenavigatornews.com
Transfer expo 2022
Lake Land College (LLC) is a stepping stone in many students’ educational careers. For those looking to transfer, LLC’s transfer expo can be a beneficial event. The event took place at Laker Point on Oct. 12. Over 25 Universities were represented at the event. Representatives of each college...
thenavigatornews.com
SGA and TimelyMD: a possible new physical health resource for LLC!
October was a big month for the Student Government Association (SGA)! SGA attended many events such as career day, had their first meeting with President Bullock and even got a preview of a possible new resource for students, staff and faculty called: TimelyMD. SGA is also looking for one to two more sophomore delegates to join the team.
thenavigatornews.com
Laker Louie goes to college with social distancing
Brett is a Lake Land College alumni. He majored in Special Education and graduated from EIU with a degree in Adult and Community Education. He enjoys developing...
thenavigatornews.com
Cross country regional hosted at Lake Land College
The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Class 1A regional was hosted by Newton High School at Lake Land College (LLC) on Oct. 22, 2022. Newton took first place in both the women’s and men’s varsity races. Full results are listed at the end of this article. This event...
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 24 - October 29
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 24 - October 29. Great Giorno Italian Cuisine, 1284 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Observed presence of insect and rodent droppings. Observed accumulated food debris on knives stored in knife rack and table-mounted can opener. Found garlic in oil mixture on prep table at 66F – Must be 41F or less. Found scouring pads in hand wash sink and sink being used to fill containers with water for steam table.
thenavigatornews.com
Fall 2022 Laker home games
Below is the list of home games for the men’s and women’s basketball teams held at the Laker Field House this semester. Many games will be broadcast by Lake Land College’s on-campus radio station, WLKL 89.9, the Max Alternative. For more information, contact Greg Powers at 217-234-5335 or [email protected].
arthurgraphic.com
Barn Raising Draws Thousands To The Area
Visitors watching the restoration of the historic Herschberger-Miller Barn Raising on Saturday at the IAHC. The much-anticipated two-day public Barn Raising event got underway to rebuild the historic Herschberger-Miller barn on the grounds of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center over this past weekend. Originally constructed in 1879 just three miles...
Herald & Review
UPDATE: Pana students available for pickup after lockdown
Pana High School students are available for pickup following a lockdown of the school earlier this afternoon. In an updated letter released to parents of Pana students, Superintendent Jason Bauer wrote that all high school students had been safely transported to designated safe locations as of approximately 1:38 p.m. this afternoon. The lockdown at Pana Jr. High has also officially been lifted.
thenavigatornews.com
Abraham Sculley- unlearn the lies about mental health
On Sept. 28th, Lake Land College’s (LLC) Student Activity Board (SAB) welcomed Mental Health Advocate, Abraham Sculley. Abraham Sculley suffered from depression in college, but he grew up with the mentality that depression makes you weak. However, his close friend advised him to start seeing a therapist, which made him realize that the negative view on mental health he had learned was a lie.
chambanamoms.com
German Christmas Market Returns to Riggs Beer Company in Urbana
There is something special about the tradition of a German Christmas market and we look forward to visiting one in Urbana again this year. After years without a German Christmas market in Champaign-Urbana prior to 2019, festivities on hold in 2020, and a joyful return in 2021, we are delighted to see plans in the making at Riggs Beer Company once again this holiday season. Last year’s German Christmas Market at Riggs in Urbana was a highlight of the season and we can’t wait to visit again.
fordcountychronicle.com
Rantoul cop tells Paxton aldermen: License-plate readers can be ‘useful technology’
PAXTON — As deputy chief of the Rantoul Police Department, Justin Bouse knows first-hand the value that automated license-plate-reading cameras can bring to solving crimes. The northern Champaign County village has 25 of them, and they have already helped police there solve a number of serious crimes, including multiple shootings.
thenavigatornews.com
Voting in Coles County
Typically, voting in the general election across the United States is in November in even number years. Every alternating even number of years is the Presidential Election, f.e. 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024 and so on. This year, although there will not be a Presidential Election, voting is still very important.
thenavigatornews.com
It is the perfect weather for reading!
As the leaves begin to change, the smell of pumpkins and apples fills the air and the wind gets a little colder; it’s a perfect reminder that Fall is here and another reminder to pick up a good book. Fall brings along the colder weather, but it also brings...
WTHI
First Step Recovery in Robinson helping those beat drug and alcohol addiction
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - There is now a place in Robinson helping people take their first step toward recovery and avoid the pressures of drugs and alcohol. First Step Sober Community Center in Robinson held it's ribbon-cutting just last month. While there are weekly meetings to guide people who are...
Herald & Review
Two new Macon County restaurants now serving customers
Diners have two new restaurants to visit in Macon County. The Cancun restaurant is now open in Warrensburg. The authentic Mexican cuisine is similar to the menu served in the North Main Street restaurant in Decatur. The staff began serving customers on Wednesday at the new location, 125 Illinois Route 121.
‘Dream come true;’ New restaurant opening in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of Champaign business owners’ dreams are coming true with the looming opening of their new restaurant and music venue. Weird Meat Boyz, owned by Doug Hodge and Ian Nutting, is opening The Space in the former Merry Ann’s at 1 East Main Street. It will include a bar and […]
Paris company HQ evacuated after bomb threat received
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A Paris corporate office was evacuated on Wednesday after a company official said a bomb threat was received. In an email to employees, Chad Thompson, Corporate HR Assistant General Manager of North American Lighting, said the anonymous threat was received around 1 p.m. The decision was then made to evacuate the […]
Motorist drives into Urbana construction site, hits worker
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police were called to the scene after a motorist entered a construction zone on South Race Street near the Windsor Road intersection. Officers at the scene said the motorist drove around a closed road sign and drove into recently poured wet concrete. At which point, the motorist backed up and […]
Comments / 0