Lake Land College’s new landscaping project
As far back as April 8, 2021, the Board of Trustees and Administration Office of Lake Land College (LLC) had begun working on new landscaping efforts to beautify the campus. Various options were being considered at the time, before finally settling on developing the plans in cooperation with an architect from St. Louis. The new Master Plan was then announced and presented on Sept. 21 to various groups such as staff, the Navigator News, Student Government Association and more.
Transfer expo 2022
Lake Land College (LLC) is a stepping stone in many students’ educational careers. For those looking to transfer, LLC’s transfer expo can be a beneficial event. The event took place at Laker Point on Oct. 12. Over 25 Universities were represented at the event. Representatives of each college...
Land of Lincoln Credit Union Announces Promotions
Decatur, Illinois, October 28th, 2022– Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) announces the following recent managerial promotions: Jeff Drake is named Assistant Vice President of Mortgage Lending, Brittni Stout is named Assistant Vice President of Compliance, Lynda Bockewitz is named Assistant Vice President of Indirect Lending, Alicia Leonard is named Collections Manager, and Bethanie Hogan is named Mortgage Processing Manager.
Laker Louie goes to college with social distancing
Brett is a Lake Land College alumni. He majored in Special Education and graduated from EIU with a degree in Adult and Community Education. He enjoys developing...
Cross country regional hosted at Lake Land College
The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Class 1A regional was hosted by Newton High School at Lake Land College (LLC) on Oct. 22, 2022. Newton took first place in both the women’s and men’s varsity races. Full results are listed at the end of this article. This event...
Effingham County Chamber Welcomes New Member, LeAnn’s Legacy
The Effingham County Chamber celebrates the opening of new businesses or locations and welcomes new Chamber members with ribbon cuttings, new member pictures, and other events and activities. LeAnn’s Legacy is a not-for-profit organization who goal is to provide love, strength, and hope to those who are undergoing cancer treatment....
Latinos create change in rural Central Illinois community
ARCOLA – Drive a half-hour south of I-57 from Champaign and you’ll arrive in Arcola. The small town is in a part of the state known for its Old Order Amish community, centered around the nearby town of Arthur. Now, Latinos in Arcola are increasing in population and...
Christie Clinic require masks at all locations
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are new updates involving mask requirements at Christie Clinic. Starting Tuesday, Christie Clinic facilities are once again requiring masks. As stated on their website, Christie Clinic is following the CDC Covid-19 Community Transmission Rates tracker. Their decision to require masks is based on the CDC’s report of an increased county […]
Barn Raising Draws Thousands To The Area
Visitors watching the restoration of the historic Herschberger-Miller Barn Raising on Saturday at the IAHC. The much-anticipated two-day public Barn Raising event got underway to rebuild the historic Herschberger-Miller barn on the grounds of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center over this past weekend. Originally constructed in 1879 just three miles...
Fall 2022 Laker home games
Below is the list of home games for the men’s and women’s basketball teams held at the Laker Field House this semester. Many games will be broadcast by Lake Land College’s on-campus radio station, WLKL 89.9, the Max Alternative. For more information, contact Greg Powers at 217-234-5335 or [email protected].
Abraham Sculley- unlearn the lies about mental health
On Sept. 28th, Lake Land College’s (LLC) Student Activity Board (SAB) welcomed Mental Health Advocate, Abraham Sculley. Abraham Sculley suffered from depression in college, but he grew up with the mentality that depression makes you weak. However, his close friend advised him to start seeing a therapist, which made him realize that the negative view on mental health he had learned was a lie.
Champaign City Council votes to honor late bar owner
UPDATE at 8:43 p.m. on 11/1/2022 The Champaign City Council voted unanimously to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. ORIGINAL STORY: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign City Council will vote Tuesday night on a proposal to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. Tumble Inn, located at 302 South Neil Street, […]
Motorist drives into Urbana construction site, hits worker
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police were called to the scene after a motorist entered a construction zone on South Race Street near the Windsor Road intersection. Officers at the scene said the motorist drove around a closed road sign and drove into recently poured wet concrete. At which point, the motorist backed up and […]
Rantoul cop tells Paxton aldermen: License-plate readers can be ‘useful technology’
PAXTON — As deputy chief of the Rantoul Police Department, Justin Bouse knows first-hand the value that automated license-plate-reading cameras can bring to solving crimes. The northern Champaign County village has 25 of them, and they have already helped police there solve a number of serious crimes, including multiple shootings.
Paris company HQ evacuated after bomb threat received
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A Paris corporate office was evacuated on Wednesday after a company official said a bomb threat was received. In an email to employees, Chad Thompson, Corporate HR Assistant General Manager of North American Lighting, said the anonymous threat was received around 1 p.m. The decision was then made to evacuate the […]
Voting in Coles County
Typically, voting in the general election across the United States is in November in even number years. Every alternating even number of years is the Presidential Election, f.e. 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024 and so on. This year, although there will not be a Presidential Election, voting is still very important.
Run, Hide, Fight
What would you do in a situation that would be dire to your safety? The Lake Land College police department along with Marketing and Public Relations (MPR) has released a video that deals with just that. Todd Short, a sergeant on the police force, is heading this area, as he...
Illinois governor candidates: Republican candidate Darren Bailey to vote Thursday after death threat
Investigators said a voicemail threatening to "mutilate and kill" Bailey was left on his state senate office phone in Springfield two days ago.
Urbana firefighters respond to fire by apartment complex
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Fire Department responded to a fire by the Melrose Village Cir. apartment complex around 1:30 a.m. Four engines, one ladder, and a command officer were initially dispatched, arriving on the scene within four minutes. Fire crews found smoke coming from a maintenance building on the north part of the […]
Police searching for southern Illinois man
FLORA, Ill. (WICS) — Police are searching for a southern Illinois man due to a violation of a bond. The Clay County Sheriff says Phillip Blaine Henson’s bond was previously set in Clay County Court at $1.25 million on March 18, which required Henson to post $125,000 cash to bond out of jail.
