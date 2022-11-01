ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

County Legislature Responds to Increase in Flavored Vape Sales

The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) is alerting the community about increased illegal sales of flavored nicotine vaping products by some local retail businesses. TCHD urges retail businesses to cease illicit sales and is reminding the business community of the sanctions that can be incurred when conducting illicit sales. NYS...
HOA offering free lung cancer screenings this November

(WSYR-TV) — November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, confronting the leading cause of cancer death in the nation today. It’s the stepping off point for this month’s “Cancer Q & A with HOA. Dr. Ajeet Gajra is a medical oncologist and chief scientific officer at Hematology-Oncology...
AUBURN, NY
What To Know On Election Day

Tuesday, November 8 is Election Day across the country. Here in the City of Ithaca, voters will have the chance to vote on both municipal and county officials, as well as make their voices heard on the statewide ballot questions. Here is a run-down of links and information to make your day at the polls go as smoothly as possible. For any other questions, visit www.tompkinscountyny.gov/boe or call 607-274-5522.
ITHACA, NY
Advanced MRI scanner attracts new research to BU

Binghamton University’s Brain and Body Imaging Research Center is awaiting approval to purchase Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment (MRI). The Brain and Body Imaging Research Center, along with United Health Services (UHS), is hoping to purchase a $3.81 million MRI scanner — the most advanced scanner available in upstate New York. According to the Brain and Body Research Imaging Center’s webpage, the scanner is equipped for both medical and research use, making it the first of its kind in New York’s Southern Tier. Funding for its purchase comes from both the Thomas J. Watson College of Engineering and Applied Science and UHS, which have supported a seed grant program to fund collaborative research projects.
What propositions are on Steuben County ballots?

(WETM) – Next week, voters won’t just be choosing candidates to fill seats. Across New York State, Chemung County, and Steuben County, there are multiple propositions that voters will check Yes or No on. For voters in Steuben County, see below for the propositions you’ll see on your ballots: NYS Proposition 1: CLEAN WATER, CLEAN […]
How many people voted early in the Southern Tier?

(WETM) – The 2022 general election is officially one week away, and thousands of people across the Southern Tier have already headed to the polls to cast their votes. Early voting started this past weekend in the three local counties. According to the Boards of Elections in each, 874 have voted early in Chemung County, […]
New Cayuga Park Medical Building Expects to Open in 2023

The construction of Cayuga Health’s 65,000 square-foot Cayuga Park Medical Office Building is inching closer to the finish line. When it’s completed the five-story facility will tower over Ithaca’s waterfront, act as a gateway into the city from the north end and improve access to health care for residents in underserved neighborhoods.
ITHACA, NY
Cortland Common Council Adopts Measures to Amend Towing Fees, Ban Smoking in City of Cortland

The City of Cortland Common Council held a meeting Tuesday in which multiple agenda items of significance were passed. The first was Local Law no. 12, which will amend City Code relative to towing fees, storage fees, and towing service insurance coverage. While the second measure will adopt Local Law no. 13 to amend Article 238 relating to smoking on public property in the City of Cortland.
CORTLAND, NY
‘Operation Greenlight’ shines Nov. 7-13

PENN YAN — In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Yates County announced that the Portico of the historic Yates County Courthouse on Main Street in Penn Yan is bathed each night in green now through Nov. 13 as part of “Operation Green Light,” a new national collaborative of the National Association of Counties (NACo). The effort is designed to support military veterans and raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available to assist veterans and their families. Penn Yan’s Main Street Bridge will also be lighted in green as part of this effort.
PENN YAN, NY
Labor Officials Say Starbucks Broke Law By Closing Store in Ithaca

When Ithaca became the first city in the country to successfully unionize every Starbucks location in April 2022 as part of Starbucks Workers United’s (SBWU) nationwide unionization effort, the corporation retaliated by closing its most popular store in the city, firing a handful of union organizers and over-working the employees that remained.
ITHACA, NY
Case Closed! No Charges in Training Death of NY Fire Recruit

The Schuyler County District Attorney Joe Fazzary says the criminal investigation into the death of Watertown Firefighter Peyton Morse is closed. State police completed their investigation into the death of the 21-year-old firefighter and sent it to Fazzary. Morse’s father and Watertown Fire Chief Matt Timerman were called to testify before a Grand Jury over the summer, but Fazzary said there will be no indictments coming from the grand jury and the case is closed.
WATERTOWN, NY
A Big Heart in Tioga

Her father’s death broke Rosie’s heart. Wide open. Tom Knapp was seventy-five when he collapsed at his Lawrenceville home in April, 2019. “It was my fiftieth birthday,” Rosie Silvernail recalls. She’s sitting at a table at her homestyle restaurant, Rosie’s, in Tioga. “There was nothing he wouldn’t do for someone in need,” she says, and her eyes glisten.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
Budget Vote Postponed Until Nov. 9

Following a marathon public comment period that spanned more than three hours during the Nov. 2 meeting of the Ithaca Common Council, a majority of Common Council members voted to postpone a final vote on approving the cities 2023 Budget until their next meeting on Nov. 9. After members of...
ITHACA, NY
Historic Enfield stone home sold, will be preserved

ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – A historic home in the Town of Enfield will be preserved. The 200-year-old fieldstone home most recently owned and donated to the Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) by the Margaret Bald estate has been sold to a private buyer. The sale was contingent on a conservation easement held by Historic Ithaca, which will guide the restoration process. They will ensure that the architectural, historic, and cultural features of the house will be maintained.
ITHACA, NY
Ithaca Landlord Sued by State Attorney General

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- An Ithaca landlord with over 500 units and 18 properties was sued today by New York State Attorney General Letitia James for telling low-income renters they do not accept government assistance vouchers. In a statement issued to WENY News the Ithaca Renting Company said they believe the state cannot force them to accept low-income renters using government vouchers.
ITHACA, NY

