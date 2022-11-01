Read full article on original website
ithaca.com
County Legislature Responds to Increase in Flavored Vape Sales
The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) is alerting the community about increased illegal sales of flavored nicotine vaping products by some local retail businesses. TCHD urges retail businesses to cease illicit sales and is reminding the business community of the sanctions that can be incurred when conducting illicit sales. NYS...
Latest numbers, November 2nd
Since yesterday, the number of COVID-related hospitalizations in Broome County has gone up by 13.
localsyr.com
HOA offering free lung cancer screenings this November
(WSYR-TV) — November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, confronting the leading cause of cancer death in the nation today. It’s the stepping off point for this month’s “Cancer Q & A with HOA. Dr. Ajeet Gajra is a medical oncologist and chief scientific officer at Hematology-Oncology...
Medical offices and rehab open at Lourdes Pavilion
Two more sections of Lourdes Pavilion opened today marking another milestone in the transformation of the Oakdale mall into the Oakdale Commons.
ithaca.com
What To Know On Election Day
Tuesday, November 8 is Election Day across the country. Here in the City of Ithaca, voters will have the chance to vote on both municipal and county officials, as well as make their voices heard on the statewide ballot questions. Here is a run-down of links and information to make your day at the polls go as smoothly as possible. For any other questions, visit www.tompkinscountyny.gov/boe or call 607-274-5522.
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
Advanced MRI scanner attracts new research to BU
Binghamton University’s Brain and Body Imaging Research Center is awaiting approval to purchase Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment (MRI). The Brain and Body Imaging Research Center, along with United Health Services (UHS), is hoping to purchase a $3.81 million MRI scanner — the most advanced scanner available in upstate New York. According to the Brain and Body Research Imaging Center’s webpage, the scanner is equipped for both medical and research use, making it the first of its kind in New York’s Southern Tier. Funding for its purchase comes from both the Thomas J. Watson College of Engineering and Applied Science and UHS, which have supported a seed grant program to fund collaborative research projects.
What propositions are on Steuben County ballots?
(WETM) – Next week, voters won’t just be choosing candidates to fill seats. Across New York State, Chemung County, and Steuben County, there are multiple propositions that voters will check Yes or No on. For voters in Steuben County, see below for the propositions you’ll see on your ballots: NYS Proposition 1: CLEAN WATER, CLEAN […]
cnycentral.com
"200,000 to 400,000 people:" Neighbors, real estate prepare for Micron population boom
Clay, N.Y. — During the NY-22 Congressional Debate, both nominees, Brandon Williams (R) and Francis Conole (D) had plenty of disagreements. The one thing they did agree on was how Micron will impact neighborhoods surrounding the town of Clay and education. The microchip manufacturer is years away from being...
How many people voted early in the Southern Tier?
(WETM) – The 2022 general election is officially one week away, and thousands of people across the Southern Tier have already headed to the polls to cast their votes. Early voting started this past weekend in the three local counties. According to the Boards of Elections in each, 874 have voted early in Chemung County, […]
ithaca.com
New Cayuga Park Medical Building Expects to Open in 2023
The construction of Cayuga Health’s 65,000 square-foot Cayuga Park Medical Office Building is inching closer to the finish line. When it’s completed the five-story facility will tower over Ithaca’s waterfront, act as a gateway into the city from the north end and improve access to health care for residents in underserved neighborhoods.
wxhc.com
Cortland Common Council Adopts Measures to Amend Towing Fees, Ban Smoking in City of Cortland
The City of Cortland Common Council held a meeting Tuesday in which multiple agenda items of significance were passed. The first was Local Law no. 12, which will amend City Code relative to towing fees, storage fees, and towing service insurance coverage. While the second measure will adopt Local Law no. 13 to amend Article 238 relating to smoking on public property in the City of Cortland.
chronicle-express.com
‘Operation Greenlight’ shines Nov. 7-13
PENN YAN — In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Yates County announced that the Portico of the historic Yates County Courthouse on Main Street in Penn Yan is bathed each night in green now through Nov. 13 as part of “Operation Green Light,” a new national collaborative of the National Association of Counties (NACo). The effort is designed to support military veterans and raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available to assist veterans and their families. Penn Yan’s Main Street Bridge will also be lighted in green as part of this effort.
ithaca.com
Labor Officials Say Starbucks Broke Law By Closing Store in Ithaca
When Ithaca became the first city in the country to successfully unionize every Starbucks location in April 2022 as part of Starbucks Workers United’s (SBWU) nationwide unionization effort, the corporation retaliated by closing its most popular store in the city, firing a handful of union organizers and over-working the employees that remained.
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County building four wind farms: will provide energy statewide
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WENY) -- Steuben County is currently part of a statewide project to reduce carbon emissions in energy production. Due to this project, Steuben County is now the leading county in the state in regards to renewable energy production. The Baron Winds Project and the Eight Point Wind Project...
firefighternation.com
Case Closed! No Charges in Training Death of NY Fire Recruit
The Schuyler County District Attorney Joe Fazzary says the criminal investigation into the death of Watertown Firefighter Peyton Morse is closed. State police completed their investigation into the death of the 21-year-old firefighter and sent it to Fazzary. Morse’s father and Watertown Fire Chief Matt Timerman were called to testify before a Grand Jury over the summer, but Fazzary said there will be no indictments coming from the grand jury and the case is closed.
mountainhomemag.com
A Big Heart in Tioga
Her father’s death broke Rosie’s heart. Wide open. Tom Knapp was seventy-five when he collapsed at his Lawrenceville home in April, 2019. “It was my fiftieth birthday,” Rosie Silvernail recalls. She’s sitting at a table at her homestyle restaurant, Rosie’s, in Tioga. “There was nothing he wouldn’t do for someone in need,” she says, and her eyes glisten.
Two suburban sites are the early voting hotspots in Syracuse area
Syracuse, N.Y. -- In three days of early voting, more than 10,000 Onondaga County residents have cast ballots in the 2022 general election, with the heaviest turnout in the suburban towns of DeWitt and Clay. Six days of early voting remain before Election Day, Nov. 8. Thus far, Democrats have...
ithaca.com
Budget Vote Postponed Until Nov. 9
Following a marathon public comment period that spanned more than three hours during the Nov. 2 meeting of the Ithaca Common Council, a majority of Common Council members voted to postpone a final vote on approving the cities 2023 Budget until their next meeting on Nov. 9. After members of...
whcuradio.com
Historic Enfield stone home sold, will be preserved
ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – A historic home in the Town of Enfield will be preserved. The 200-year-old fieldstone home most recently owned and donated to the Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) by the Margaret Bald estate has been sold to a private buyer. The sale was contingent on a conservation easement held by Historic Ithaca, which will guide the restoration process. They will ensure that the architectural, historic, and cultural features of the house will be maintained.
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca Landlord Sued by State Attorney General
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- An Ithaca landlord with over 500 units and 18 properties was sued today by New York State Attorney General Letitia James for telling low-income renters they do not accept government assistance vouchers. In a statement issued to WENY News the Ithaca Renting Company said they believe the state cannot force them to accept low-income renters using government vouchers.
