As the final week leading into the Nov. 8 general election begins, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, has an eight-point lead over GOP challenger Mark Ronchetti, according to the latest Albuquerque Journal poll released over the weekend. The lead is a one-point increase from the Journal’s August poll. Both were conducted by Albuquerque-based Research & Polling Inc. “We can’t really say there’s been no movement from August to October, but we’re basically back to where we started,” Research & Polling Inc. President Brian Sanderoff told the Journal. “The race is not over, but I’d much rather be in her position than in his.” Specifically, 50% of surveyed voters said they would cast ballots for Lujan Grisham; 42% for Ronchetti; 5% were undecided; and 3% planned to vote for Libertarian candidate Karen Bedonie. Among Hispanic women, 65% planned to vote for Lujan Grisham, whereas 56% of white men planned to vote for Ronchetti. Voters with college and graduate degrees also were more likely to vote for Lujan Grisham. The governor polled better in the Albuquerque metro area, the north central region and the Las Cruces/southwest region; Ronchetti was more popular in the conservative east side of the state. Voters were split in the northwest corner, Sanderoff said. President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit New Mexico on Nov. 3, where the White House says he will deliver remarks on student debt relief and participate in a Democratic Party of New Mexico rally with the governor in Albuquerque. As of Saturday, the Secretary of State’s Office reported 216,694 people have cast early and absentee ballots—close to 16% of registered voters—54% of whom were registered Democrats; 33% Republicans; and 11.4% DTS (Declined to State), with the remaining voters either registered as Libertarians or other. In Santa Fe County, 26,445 people—26.3% of registered voters—have cast ballots. Voters have until Nov. 3 to request an absentee ballot.

