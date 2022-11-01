ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
freightwaves.com

Heartland Express’ acquisitions change earnings complexion in Q3

Truckload carrier Heartland Express reported results for the first time since making a deal to double its size. Heartland (NASDAQ: HTLD) reported Wednesday headline earnings per share of 31 cents for the third quarter, a penny better than the consensus estimate and level with the year-ago quarter. However, the number included a 2-cent negative impact tied to acquisition and other nonrecurring expenses. Gains on sale were more than $8 million lower year over year (y/y), which was an 8-cent drag compared to the 2021 third quarter.
Fox Business

UPS stock rises after mixed third quarter earnings

Shares for the United Parcel Service rose Tuesday morning after releasing a mixed third-quarter earnings report. Despite growing concerns over softening demand and inflation, the shipping giant reaffirmed it was on track to meet its 2022 financial goals. Moreover, UPS will be joining its competitor FedEx in raising shipping rates by 6.9% due to increased costs.
Benzinga

Recap: ConocoPhillips Q3 Earnings

ConocoPhillips COP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ConocoPhillips missed estimated earnings by 3.74%, reporting an EPS of $3.6 versus an estimate of $3.74. Revenue was up $10.00 billion from the same period last...
NASDAQ

Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close

The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Zacks.com

5 Technology Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates in Q3

The technology sector had a tough third-quarter 2022 due to challenging global macro-economic conditions, semiconductor chip shortage, supply-chain constraints, raging inflation, unfavorable forex due to a strong U.S. dollar and the increasingly hawkish stance of the U.S. Federal Reserve. Technology giants like Microsoft and Alphabet reported unenthusiastic earnings results, while...
Yahoo!

Uber stock surges after earnings report shows 72% revenue jump

Uber (UBER) announced its Q3 earnings before the opening bell on Tuesday, missing on expectations for gross bookings and reporting greater losses per share than Wall Street had anticipated. Revenue, however, rose 72% year-over-year. Shares were up nearly 13% when the market opened. Here are the most important numbers from...
Benzinga

Hudson Pacific Properties's Earnings: A Preview

Hudson Pacific Properties HPP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Hudson Pacific Properties will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Molson Coors Beverage Q3 EPS Miss Estimates As Inflation Threatens

Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4% year-on-year to $2.94 billion, beating the consensus of $2.88 billion. Net sales from the Americas segment rose 6.8% Y/Y primarily due to positive net pricing and favorable sales mix, partially offset by a decrease in financial volumes. Net...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines TGB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Taseko Mines will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01. Taseko Mines bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Recap: Molson Coors Beverage Q3 Earnings

Molson Coors Beverage TAP reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Molson Coors Beverage missed estimated earnings by 3.65%, reporting an EPS of $1.32 versus an estimate of $1.37. Revenue was up $112.30 million from...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Altisource Portfolio

Altisource Portfolio ASPS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Altisource Portfolio will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.48. Altisource Portfolio bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Recap: Installed Building Products Q3 Earnings

Installed Building Prods IBP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Installed Building Prods beat estimated earnings by 9.13%, reporting an EPS of $2.51 versus an estimate of $2.3. Revenue was up $209.35 million from...
Benzinga

Immunic's Earnings Outlook

Immunic IMUX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Immunic will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.66. Immunic bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
kitco.com

Newmont increases gold production in third quarter, reports net income of $213 million

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Newmont also reported that its Q3 2022 attributable gold equivalent ounce (GEO) production from other metals decreased 5%...
Benzinga

Westlake Chemical: Q3 Earnings Insights

Westlake Chemical WLKP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Westlake Chemical missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.48. Revenue was up $121.16 million from the same...
Benzinga

Protara Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Insights

Protara Therapeutics TARA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Protara Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-0.76. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Benzinga

Why Etsy Shares Are Trading Sharply Higher; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket

COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS shares rose 34.7% to $0.0858 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Wednesday. Biophytis S.A. BPTS rose 31.4% to $0.7751 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive post-hoc analysis of the Phase 2-3 COVA clinical study strongly supporting therapeutic potential of Sarconeos (BIO101) in COVID-19.
Benzinga

Organon Reports Better Than Expected Q3 Earnings

Organon & Co's OGN Q3 sales reached $1.54 billion, a decrease of 4% Y/Y (up 3% on constant currency), beating the consensus of $1.52 billion. Women's Health increased 19% and 23% ex-FX. Nexplanon (etonogestrel implant) grew 34% ex-FX, primarily driven by favorable pricing, demand uptake in the U.S., and volume growth outside the U.S.
Benzinga

Benzinga

