Read full article on original website
Related
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
5 Analyst Favorite Dividend Kings to Buy Now That Crushed Q3 Earnings
These five Dividend Kings beat third-quarter earnings expectations and look like solid picks for growth and income investors seeking a dependable stream of income as the market wobbles and seems poised to head much lower.
freightwaves.com
Heartland Express’ acquisitions change earnings complexion in Q3
Truckload carrier Heartland Express reported results for the first time since making a deal to double its size. Heartland (NASDAQ: HTLD) reported Wednesday headline earnings per share of 31 cents for the third quarter, a penny better than the consensus estimate and level with the year-ago quarter. However, the number included a 2-cent negative impact tied to acquisition and other nonrecurring expenses. Gains on sale were more than $8 million lower year over year (y/y), which was an 8-cent drag compared to the 2021 third quarter.
UPS stock rises after mixed third quarter earnings
Shares for the United Parcel Service rose Tuesday morning after releasing a mixed third-quarter earnings report. Despite growing concerns over softening demand and inflation, the shipping giant reaffirmed it was on track to meet its 2022 financial goals. Moreover, UPS will be joining its competitor FedEx in raising shipping rates by 6.9% due to increased costs.
Recap: ConocoPhillips Q3 Earnings
ConocoPhillips COP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ConocoPhillips missed estimated earnings by 3.74%, reporting an EPS of $3.6 versus an estimate of $3.74. Revenue was up $10.00 billion from the same period last...
NASDAQ
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
Zacks.com
5 Technology Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates in Q3
The technology sector had a tough third-quarter 2022 due to challenging global macro-economic conditions, semiconductor chip shortage, supply-chain constraints, raging inflation, unfavorable forex due to a strong U.S. dollar and the increasingly hawkish stance of the U.S. Federal Reserve. Technology giants like Microsoft and Alphabet reported unenthusiastic earnings results, while...
Yahoo!
Uber stock surges after earnings report shows 72% revenue jump
Uber (UBER) announced its Q3 earnings before the opening bell on Tuesday, missing on expectations for gross bookings and reporting greater losses per share than Wall Street had anticipated. Revenue, however, rose 72% year-over-year. Shares were up nearly 13% when the market opened. Here are the most important numbers from...
Hudson Pacific Properties's Earnings: A Preview
Hudson Pacific Properties HPP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Hudson Pacific Properties will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties bulls will hope to hear the company...
Molson Coors Beverage Q3 EPS Miss Estimates As Inflation Threatens
Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4% year-on-year to $2.94 billion, beating the consensus of $2.88 billion. Net sales from the Americas segment rose 6.8% Y/Y primarily due to positive net pricing and favorable sales mix, partially offset by a decrease in financial volumes. Net...
Earnings Outlook For Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines TGB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Taseko Mines will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01. Taseko Mines bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: Molson Coors Beverage Q3 Earnings
Molson Coors Beverage TAP reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Molson Coors Beverage missed estimated earnings by 3.65%, reporting an EPS of $1.32 versus an estimate of $1.37. Revenue was up $112.30 million from...
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Altisource Portfolio
Altisource Portfolio ASPS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Altisource Portfolio will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.48. Altisource Portfolio bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: Installed Building Products Q3 Earnings
Installed Building Prods IBP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Installed Building Prods beat estimated earnings by 9.13%, reporting an EPS of $2.51 versus an estimate of $2.3. Revenue was up $209.35 million from...
Immunic's Earnings Outlook
Immunic IMUX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Immunic will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.66. Immunic bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
kitco.com
Newmont increases gold production in third quarter, reports net income of $213 million
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Newmont also reported that its Q3 2022 attributable gold equivalent ounce (GEO) production from other metals decreased 5%...
Westlake Chemical: Q3 Earnings Insights
Westlake Chemical WLKP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Westlake Chemical missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.48. Revenue was up $121.16 million from the same...
Protara Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Insights
Protara Therapeutics TARA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Protara Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-0.76. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Why Etsy Shares Are Trading Sharply Higher; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket
COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS shares rose 34.7% to $0.0858 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Wednesday. Biophytis S.A. BPTS rose 31.4% to $0.7751 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive post-hoc analysis of the Phase 2-3 COVA clinical study strongly supporting therapeutic potential of Sarconeos (BIO101) in COVID-19.
Organon Reports Better Than Expected Q3 Earnings
Organon & Co's OGN Q3 sales reached $1.54 billion, a decrease of 4% Y/Y (up 3% on constant currency), beating the consensus of $1.52 billion. Women's Health increased 19% and 23% ex-FX. Nexplanon (etonogestrel implant) grew 34% ex-FX, primarily driven by favorable pricing, demand uptake in the U.S., and volume growth outside the U.S.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
105K+
Followers
180K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0