Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Star Wars Black Series Holiday 2022 Pre-Order Details: New Figures Drop Tomorrow
Hasbro's lineup of holiday-themed Star Wars Black Series figures for the 2022 Christmas season was announced last month, and there have been a couple of updates since then. First off, pre-orders for the festive First Order Stormtrooper launched on October 25th here on Amazon (exclusive). The Protocol Droid also went live early here at Entertainment Earth (exclusive – free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22). The rest of the figures outlined below will launch on November 1st and November 16th.
Where to buy PS5: Stock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console
UPDATE (THURSDAY 3 NOVEMBER 2022): As of 1pm GMT, the PS5 is in stock at 9 different retailers in the UK after selling out at Very. You can still buy the PS5 from Studio, AO, Currys, Game, PlayStation Direct, Hughes, BT Shop, Scan and ShopTo. Below, we’ve outlined the best PS5 bundle deals available today. It’s official. The PS5 is the fourth fastest selling console of all time in the UK, just two years after the console launched in the country, having sold 2 million consoles. But it could have done even better, were it not for the persistent stock shortages that are only now starting to...
knowtechie.com
Microsoft says Xbox prices are going up soon
Xbox head Phil Spencer says Xbox product and services prices will likely increase soon. At the Wall Street Journal Live conference this week, Phil Spencer told Xbox gamers to prepare for prices to go up. The Verge’s Tom Warren shared Spencer’s quote:. “I do think at some point...
Fallout TV series shows off a wasteland set, Nuka-Cola, and power armor
Director Jonathan Nolan is interviewed on the Fallout set, says "I'm not familiar with Fallout" while sipping Nuka-Cola.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Given 2003 Classic for Free
It's the first of a new month, in this case November, which means Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have a new "free" game to download and play via Games With Gold. As you may know, the subscription service no longer dishes out Xbox 360 games nor original Xbox games, which means subscribers no longer get four games a month, but two. One of these games is made free on the first day of the month, the other halfway through the month.
The Verge
Twitch partners with Xbox for free PC Game Pass subscriptions when you buy subs
Twitch is partnering with Xbox this week to give away three months of PC Game Pass subscriptions when you purchase or gift two new Twitch subs. The free PC Game Pass offer will give new subscribers access to the service, which includes titles like A Plague Tale: Requiem, Persona 5, and Microsoft’s first-party games like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Sea of Thieves.
Gamespot
Hundreds Of Xbox Games Get Steep Discounts In New Sale
The Xbox Store has kicked off new sales to celebrate autumn, featuring deals on a wide variety of games, both AAA and indie. Hundreds of games are currently discounted on the Xbox Store across the Harvest Sale and ID@Xbox Deep Discounts Sale. Now's your chance to snag great games such as Red Dead Redemption 2's Ultimate Edition for only $35 (down from $100) and Stardew Valley for just $9.
ComicBook
PlayStation Reveals 11 New PS VR2 Games
Earlier today, PlayStation revealed a release date and launch price for the PS VR2 hardware. While PlayStation previously revealed a handful of games set for the hardware, the company announced an additional 11 games today. As of this writing, no specific release dates have been revealed for any of these titles, though they are all tentatively set to arrive in 2023. The following games were revealed today:
Digital Trends
PlayStation VR2 launches in February and it costs more than a PS5
Sony finally announced that the PlayStation VR2 will release on February 22, 2023. It’ll cost notably more than its predecessor, with base models retailing for $550. In a PlayStation Blog post, Sony confirmed that preorders for the VR headset in North America will begin on November 15 on the PlayStation Direct website. Players will have the option to purchase the basic version for $550, a bundle with Horizon Call of the Mountain for $600, and a $50 charging station for the PlayStation VR2’s Sense controllers.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
dotesports.com
All MTG Arena contents in Brothers’ War pre-order bundles
Wizards of the Coast will offer MTG Arena players two pre-order bundles for the upcoming The Brothers’ War set, featuring bonus products. Scheduled to digitally release on Nov. 15, The Brothers’ War (BRO) showcases the epic battle between Mishra and Urza on the plane of Dominaria. The set is also slated to include a large number of Artifacts, both creatures, and non-creatures. Starting on Oct. 27, players can pre-order a pack or play bundle from the MTG Arena store.
digitalspy.com
PlayStation Plus Essential free games for November 2022
PlayStation has announced the free games for PS Plus Essential subscribers for November 2022. The base tier of Sony's subscription service, Essential lets gamers play online and claim a handful of free games every month to add to their accounts, with those games being accessible for as long as you have an active subscription.
hypebeast.com
Microsoft Subsidizes $100-$200 USD Of Every Xbox Sale
Believe it or not, most gaming companies don’t turn a profit on the sale of hardware. However, the thought of a company eating a big chunk of the cost of the sale of hardware might come as a surprise, and that’s what Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer revealed during the Wall Street Journal‘s recent TechLive event. Over the course of the interview — which was centered around how Xbox and the video game industry as a whole are managing the current economic downturn — Spencer mentioned that subsidizing the purchase of an Xbox console can cost between $100 and $200 USD.
Digital Trends
Pokémon fans: GameStop has a huge selection from new releases to the classics
This content was produced in partnership with GameStop. One of the greatest things about the Pokémon universe, whether you’re a fan of the TV series or the games, is that there is truly something for everyone and nearly every age. It also transcends generations, because even though it was first introduced in the late ’90s, there’s still a ton of new content and gear released each year. It means that fans of the series can connect, and it doesn’t matter what generation of Pokémon is your favorite. As a father of two children under 10, personally, this is amazing because it means I can bond with them over something we all love, although they have their own unique experiences. The Pokémon I love aren’t necessarily the same Pokémon they love, but it’s cool because it all jives.
ComicBook
PlayStation VR2 Release Date, Price Revealed
PlayStation announced this week the release date for the PlayStation VR2 headset, the next virtual reality device set to be available for the PlayStation 5. The PlayStation VR2 will be available early in 2023 on February 22nd with pricing information revealed alongside the date, too. Once available, the headset and the two "PS VR2 Sense controllers" as well as a set of headphones will all be available for $549.99 which makes for a noticeable price jump when compared to the original PSVR.
Remedy releases investor update on five projects it has in production
Something to look forward to: Remedy CEO Tero Virtala revealed some progress updates last week for several projects the studio has in progress. Currently, five titles are at various stages of development, including Alan Wake 2, Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake, Vanguard, Codename Condor, and Codename Heron. The investor...
TechSpot
Switch bundle highlights Nintendo's upcoming Black Friday sale
What just happened? Nintendo has shared a preview of its upcoming Black Friday offers. Unlike others that have jumped the shark with Black Friday events that launched a full month early, Nintendo is taking a more traditional and reserved approach with its offerings. The centerpiece of Nintendo's Black Friday sale...
IGN
Square Enix's Symbiogenesis Is an 'NFT Collectible Art' Experience, Not a Parasite Eve Revival
Square Enix has officially announced Symbiogenesis, a new NFT collectible art project that’s coming in Spring 2023 alongside a free browser service. "Symbiogenesis is brand-new entertainment content set in a self-contained world where a wide cast of characters symbiosis, all of which can be collected as digital art; an interactive story and a dedicated community," Square Enix says in a statement. "The art can be used for social media profile pictures (PFP) and as a character in a story that takes place in an alternate world where the player can ’untangle’ a mystery by completing missions that revolve around questions of the monopolization and distribution of resources. With each strategic move players make, more of the story unfolds."
IGN
Return to Monkey Island - PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S Release Date Trailer
Return to Monkey Island will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 8, 2022. the sequel will also be available on Xbox Game Pass. Watch the latest trailer for another look at this adventure game. The tangled history of Monkey Island’s most famous secret leads Guybrush...
What Time Will ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 Premiere on Netflix?
Manifest, a supernatural drama about the return of a missing plane, is returning for Season 4. This will be the first (and final) season that has been ordered by Netflix, the new home for the former NBC show, and it looks like it’s going to be the adventure fans have been waiting for. Last season’s finale involved a struggle to find Cal (Jack Messina), with Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) and NSA director Vance (Daryl Edwards) stealing the Tailfin to get him back. Meanwhile, Eagan (Ali Sohaili) and Adrian (Jared Grimes) held Vance’s son (Jaiden David) hostage after telling other passengers that...
Comments / 0