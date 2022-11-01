Read full article on original website
thenavigatornews.com
Laker Louie goes to college with social distancing
Brett is a Lake Land College alumni. He majored in Special Education and graduated from EIU with a degree in Adult and Community Education. He enjoys developing...
thenavigatornews.com
Reintroducing “LLC”
This year, the Marketing and Publication Relations department at Lake Land College (LLC) has made a few branding changes. The biggest difference introduced by the Marketing team is the revival of the acronym “LLC.”. Megan Nelson, marketing publication and design coordinator, stated, “Previously, under our old branding standards, we...
thenavigatornews.com
LLC’s enrollment is through the roof!
Enrollment during the summer and fall of 2022 has increased significantly compared to the prior two years. During the summer semester, Lake Land College (LLC) saw an eight percent increase in credit hours and a 4.6 percent increase during the fall semester. Although LLC is not back to its pre-pandemic levels, this increase is still very encouraging for LLC, especially since many other local colleges are still experiencing a decline in enrollment.
thenavigatornews.com
Fall 2022 Laker home games
Below is the list of home games for the men’s and women’s basketball teams held at the Laker Field House this semester. Many games will be broadcast by Lake Land College’s on-campus radio station, WLKL 89.9, the Max Alternative. For more information, contact Greg Powers at 217-234-5335 or [email protected].
thenavigatornews.com
Abraham Sculley- unlearn the lies about mental health
On Sept. 28th, Lake Land College’s (LLC) Student Activity Board (SAB) welcomed Mental Health Advocate, Abraham Sculley. Abraham Sculley suffered from depression in college, but he grew up with the mentality that depression makes you weak. However, his close friend advised him to start seeing a therapist, which made him realize that the negative view on mental health he had learned was a lie.
thenavigatornews.com
Voting in Coles County
Typically, voting in the general election across the United States is in November in even number years. Every alternating even number of years is the Presidential Election, f.e. 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024 and so on. This year, although there will not be a Presidential Election, voting is still very important.
wpsdlocal6.com
Addiction recovery center creates possible danger for neighbors
MAYFIELD, KY — It's an organization that's supposed to make people safe, but right now, neighbors are worried that's not what's happening. A local law enforcement agency says an addiction recovery center in Mayfield, Kentucky, is creating a possible danger for the surrounding community. On Friday, two clients of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Ballard County Middle School student killed in car crash, district superintendent says
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A middle school student has died after a car crash in Ballard County on Tuesday, the county school district says. In a statement shared via social media Tuesday night, Ballard County Schools Superintendent Casey Allen says the crash happened after school hours. In full, Allen's...
thenavigatornews.com
Rave; LLC’s new emergency communications system
Beginning in November, Lake Land College (LLC) plans to implement its new Rave system for emergency response communications. The new system will be opt-out by default, which means that users must actively go through a process if they wish to cease vital emergency communications. Additionally, the new system will support multiple platforms, such as calls, text, email, Facebook, Twitter, and a banner on the college’s website.
wkms.org
In Trigg County, an ongoing special investigation looms over the sheriff’s race
Trigg County voters in this fall’s general election will see only one name on the ballot for Trigg County sheriff: incumbent Aaron Acree — a former Kentucky State Police trooper — who was appointed to the position by Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander in 2020. But four write-in candidates...
thenavigatornews.com
Run, Hide, Fight
What would you do in a situation that would be dire to your safety? The Lake Land College police department along with Marketing and Public Relations (MPR) has released a video that deals with just that. Todd Short, a sergeant on the police force, is heading this area, as he...
thenavigatornews.com
It is the perfect weather for reading!
As the leaves begin to change, the smell of pumpkins and apples fills the air and the wind gets a little colder; it’s a perfect reminder that Fall is here and another reminder to pick up a good book. Fall brings along the colder weather, but it also brings...
wpsdlocal6.com
Deadly crash blocking U.S. 60 in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Crews are responding to the scene of a deadly crash on U.S. 60 in Livingston County, Kentucky, Monday night. The highway is blocked near the 25 mile marker because of the collision, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The crash happened near Old Salem Church Road...
whopam.com
Illinois men arrested for attempted robbery of man at Hopkinsville hotel
Two Illinois men were arrested on attempted robbery charges Tuesday morning following an incident at the Mariott Inn on Richard Mills Road. Hopkinsville police were called to a disturbance at the hotel about 3:30 a.m. and found 19-year old Braxton Lidaywa of McComb, Illinois with a large wound on his neck.
KFVS12
Deadly crash closed highway in Livingston County, Ky.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 60, between Burna and Salem in Livingston County, was reopened around 11 p.m. on Monday, October 31. A crash near Old Salem Church Road and Victory Auto Sales shut down the highway shortly after 8:30 p.m. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Livingston County...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police block off Jameswood Drive, arrest woman
PADUCAH — A section of Jameswood Drive had a large police presence and was blocked off Sunday. Local 6 was on the scene around 1:30 p.m. This happened just down the road from St. Mary, in the Forest Hills neighborhood. The area in front of Building 520 was roped...
whvoradio.com
Cadiz Woman Killed In Monday Morning Crash
Police have released more information about a crash on US 68 in Trigg County that killed one person and injured two others Monday morning. Kentucky State Police say just before 9 am, a truck driven by 70-year-old Marcie Birdsong, of Cadiz, was turning onto US 68 from Blue Springs Road and pulled into the path of a westbound truck driven by 18-year-old Jillian Plunkett, of Greenbriar, Tennessee.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for woman reported missing in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police are searching for a woman reported missing in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says 51-year-old Christie S. Taylor was last seen on Saturday in the area of North 12th St. When she was last seen, officers say she was wearing jeans and a jacket, and she...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County Sheriff seeks truck theft suspects
The Graves County Sheriff's Office has identified two suspects seen on video in connection to a semi theft on Old Dublin Road. Deputies said 43-year-old Ashli Landrum and 38-year-old Douglas Anglin of Frankfort were seen on video leaving Recovery Works Treatment Center on Friday. Shortly after, the truck was reported stolen from a farm nearby.
kbsi23.com
2 Paducah men face drug charges after traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after a traffic stop turned into a drug arrest on Sunday. Bo M. Browning, 38, of Paducah faces charges of no tail lamps, failure to notify D.O.T. of address change and operating on suspended or revoked license. Bill B. Bradley,...
