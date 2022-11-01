Franklin Killian has lived many lives. His childhood in Cedar Hill, Missouri, gave way to living overseas and on both coasts, eventually landing him in Los Angeles for a decade as an actor and screenwriter. He’s back, with his wife Kim and a 15-month-old son in tow, with another baby on the way. He felt the pull to return to the St. Louis area because of his family, and his changing relationship with the film industry. “There’s so much more to me than writing films, and that was taking up so much time; I was putting all of myself into it. There’s so many things I wanted to experience that had nothing to do with writing or sitting in front of a camera acting,” he says.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO