15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
feastmagazine.com
The Agenda: a perfect St. Louis fall date
Our new digital column "The Agenda" gives you food-centric date ideas throughout St. Louis for any time of year. We're fall-ing for St. Louis in autumn, so we've curated a date tailor-made for enjoying the changing colors in nature – and eating some of the best burgers and ice cream you'll find in the city. Whether you're going on a date with your partner, your friend or if you're just in the mood to treat yourself, this one's for you.
feastmagazine.com
Sando Shack now open in Tower Grove South, serving Japanese-inspired sandwiches, snacks and more
Japanese-style sandwiches have arrived in South City. Sando Shack opened the doors to its first brick-and-mortar storefront on Nov. 1 in Tower Grove South, cooking up Japanese sandos, sides and more. The restaurant is the next iteration of the brand, previously established with a food truck that rolled out last year.
laduenews.com
Mission: St. Louis' Night for the Town
Mission: St. Louis recently celebrated its 15th annual Night for the Town gala at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood. Guests enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while bidding on silent auction items, followed by a three-course dinner and live auction. The nonprofit creates pathways to self-sufficiency by removing barriers to unemployment and education and works with community partners to end poverty in the metro area. Maliyah Crawford, a student of the AmeriCorps program Beyond School, served as emcee. Jason and Tarryn Troutman were auctioneers.
feastmagazine.com
Franklin Killian brings the theater of a well-crafted drink to St. Louis with Boba B!tch
Franklin Killian has lived many lives. His childhood in Cedar Hill, Missouri, gave way to living overseas and on both coasts, eventually landing him in Los Angeles for a decade as an actor and screenwriter. He’s back, with his wife Kim and a 15-month-old son in tow, with another baby on the way. He felt the pull to return to the St. Louis area because of his family, and his changing relationship with the film industry. “There’s so much more to me than writing films, and that was taking up so much time; I was putting all of myself into it. There’s so many things I wanted to experience that had nothing to do with writing or sitting in front of a camera acting,” he says.
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: October 2022
The month of October saw several new spots popping up around town
feastmagazine.com
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: Nov. 4-6
Enjoy all that autumn festival season has to offer in St. Louis, from Eckert's Hard-Pressed Cider Fest to the Fall Fire Festival in University City to Schlafly's Full Moon Festival. Saturday. "Eckert's Farm announces its inaugural Hard-Pressed Cider Fest on Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6. The festival will...
feastmagazine.com
The Fit and Food Connection helps North St. Louis through a focused wellness and healthy-eating program
They may be under the radar, but Gabrielle Cole and Joy Millner's work is making a huge impact on North St. Louis, one family at a time. Their respective work developing food pantries and community wellness classes eventually brought them together to create The Fit and Food Connection. It’s a true intersection between access to healthy, nutritious food and wellness activities like exercise, self care and mindfulness – and how both impact your health. It’s Cole and Millner’s goal to provide people affected by food deserts in North St. Louis with healthy food options through home delivery, a food pantry and a community garden, and also help them learn how they can structure their life around wellness through exercise, cooking and even grocery shopping classes. The Fit and Food Connection has grown from helping just a few families in 2014 to almost 90 families per week in 2022.
laduenews.com
This fall, take a drive down one of the St. Louis area’s scenic thoroughfares
Even if the weather can’t make up its mind, autumn is upon us, and the time has come for beanies, boots and a cozy road trip playlist. From long stretches of Illinois River road to a winding path through Ladue’s backyard, here are a few scenic drives for your consideration. After all, they say getting there is half the fun.
The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Weekend, November 3 to November 5
SLIFF, Schlafly's Full Moon Festival, Laumeier After Dark and more
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
This St. Louis-area grocery store is getting a 'total store remodel'
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Schnuck Markets Inc. said Wednesday that work is underway on a total store remodel of its Crestwood location. The Crestwood store, located at 9540 Watson Road, will receive several updates including a food hall, “Fresh Pour” drink area and remodeled bakery, deli and seafood departments.
feastmagazine.com
4 St. Louis corner stores and bodegas you should visit
Big or small, St. Louis is full of corner stores, and these four – like so many others in the city – are fundamental to the spirit of a neighborhood. Who knows what you'll find at the market up the block?
photonews247.com
CITYPARK Stadium St. Louis Should Be Renamed PRIVLEGE PARK
CIT𝗬𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗞 Soccer Stadium in St. Louis has 22,500 seats which sits on a 30+ acre complex with three training fields and four art commissions. The St. Louis CITY SC’s stadium was renamed CITYPARK which has a nice and simple ring to it. Park sounds more free and inviting then STADIUM. But if if you are homeless and on the property, you will probably go to jail since this place is exclusively created for the privileged. So PRIVLEGE PARK would be a more suitable name actually.
Cigar lounge at The District in Chesterfield is relocating to larger storefront
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — LIT Cigar Lounge last week announced it will be relocating to a larger space within The District, an experiential shopping and entertainment redevelopment in Chesterfield. “I had always told my wife, ‘I want to open this little cigar shop,’” Bryan Snyder, who owns the establishment with...
FOX2now.com
Attempted burglary in St. Charles
St. Charles strip mall targeted again, thieves try …. For the second time in less a month, thieves targeted a St. Charles strip mall by trying to ram a vehicle into a store. Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High …. Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High School. Sales...
Construction at Next NGA West campus is making progress
The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency's $1.7 billion Next NGA West project is almost complete with the exterior work.
photonews247.com
Where Are All The Cars in Downtown St. Louis?
I was visiting Downtown St. Louis on a Tuesday around 2:00 pm as was wondering where all the cars were. Is it due to people telecommuting or is there fewer jobs downtown. On a Sunday morning, downtown is desolate, but that is understandable. But on a work day in the afternoon in the heart of a major city, no.
feastmagazine.com
Salve Osteria and The Gin Room announce brunch and cereal-themed cocktail pop-up
Get ready for a nostalgia hit: The Gin Room and Salve Osteria will host a brunch sandwich pop-up with breakfast cereal-themed cocktail pairings on Sunday, Nov. 13. The pop-up is a passion project by chefs Pat Skiersch, Matt Wynn and the Salve kitchen team. Menu options include housemade roast beef;...
labortribune.com
Historic St. Louis landmark Ted Drewes opts for union electricians on large freezer project
IBEW Local 1 Financial Secretary Dave Roth has been patronizing Ted Drewes for more than 40 years. As an apprentice, Roth and his classmates would make the three-mile trip from the union’s training center to the historic St. Louis landmark during their lunch break. So, when Roth drove by...
Man found dead Thursday morning at St. Louis park
ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead Thursday morning at St. Louis' Barrett Brothers Park. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the Homicide Division was requested at about 8 a.m. Thursday. A man was found with a gunshot wound to his head at the park located near St. Louis and Hamilton avenues.
