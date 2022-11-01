Read full article on original website
High school roundup: St. Andrew's volleyball playoff run halted in region final
Orlando-Lake Highland Prep d. St. Andrew's 25-8, 25-16, 25-21: The Scots opened regionals with back-to-back wins, but fell to the Highlanders in straight sets in Orlando. Boca Raton Christian d. Jupiter Christian 23-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-21, 15-12: The Eagles went up a set twice, but the Blazers rallied to a win in Boca Raton.
Playoff volleyball: Tekoa Barnes' record day punches Boca Raton Christian's state ticket
BOCA RATON — Class 2A's title matchup for Region 4 will go down in playoff volleyball history as "The Tekoa Barnes Show" after the Boca Raton Christian (24-4) sophomore posted a record performance to send her team to state. No. 2 seed Jupiter Christian (18-6) was a great opening...
Madison Academy heads into 3A playoff opener vs. Phil Campbell on 8-game win streak
The last time Madison Academy appeared in the Class 3A state football playoffs in 2015, the Mustangs lost in the third round – their first exit from the tournament after three consecutive championships. This Friday, Madison Academy will be back in the 3A playoffs after playing two years in...
News4Jax.com
High school cross country: Glance at Saturday’s state championship meet
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school cross country state championship meet is Saturday at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee. Several local teams and runners are legitimate state championship contenders. A look at the classes. Class 1A. Girls at 7:50 a.m., boys at 8:40 a.m. Notable: Christ’s Church seventh grader...
