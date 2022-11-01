Read full article on original website
Related
Goldman Sachs Has 5 Stocks to Buy Under $10 With 100% to 800% Upside Potential
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Goldman Sachs does have research coverage.
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
NASDAQ
Warren Buffett Is Collecting 25% to 54% Yields on 3 Stocks: Here's His Secret
Few (if any) money managers command the attention of professional and everyday investors quite like the billionaire CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. The Oracle of Omaha's track record likely has something to do with that. Since taking the reins of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen...
NASDAQ
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
NASDAQ
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Magnificent Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
For most investors, 2022 hasn't gone as planned. Following a year where the biggest drawdown in the S&P 500 totaled just 5%, the benchmark index has responded in 2022 by plunging into a bear market and delivering its worst first-half return in 52 years. But that's nothing compared to the...
Benzinga
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction
Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
One third of mortgage holders struggling to make payments amid soaring rates
Mortgage crisis: First-time buyer claims lenders revised her rate 'from 4.5% to 10.5%'. Mortgage holders are struggling to keep up with payments amid rising interest rates, new data has shown. Half of people who have a mortgage have said they are worried about rising interest rates, a survey from the...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
Even in a down market, investors want to make money. The bear market of 2022 brought dividends back into vogue as growth investors face off against a potential recession. Dividends provide steady income, and shareholders can also reinvest the proceeds -- capitalizing by buying shares while prices are down. This sets them up for more significant future profits.
Best Performing Dividend ETFs for October 2022
Throughout 2022, we've seen dividend stocks and dividend ETFs hold up much better than the S&P 500. As the bear market has deepened, investors have pivoted back to defensive sectors and themes, including utilities, low volatility and value. Much of the trend from the 1st half of the year was losing less than the market, but October turned out to be the opposite. Dividend ETFs had a terrific month with all major dividend strategies posting gains of 10% or more.
NASDAQ
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
6 Surprising ‘Strong Buy’ Blue Chips With Fat 5% and Higher Dividends
These six blue-chip stocks with big payouts have been ignored or abandoned and are trading incredibly cheaply. For long-term investors searching for stability and passive income, they offer strong total return potential for 2023 and beyond
NASDAQ
Despite Some Variation, This Dividend Stock Continues to Offer a Monster Yield
Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) pays one of the highest-yielding dividends in the oil patch. While its most recently declared payment is down from last quarter due to lower oil prices, it still clocks in at an attractive 9% yield at the current share price. The oil stock has the...
NASDAQ
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is a relatively new member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (it was added in 2020). It sports a 2.2% dividend yield, which seems modest given the broader market's yield of around 1.7%. But given the generous 10% annualized dividend growth rate over the past decade, income investors focused on dividend growth will want to take a closer look while the bears have control of the market. Here's why.
Business Insider
The Fed is about to 'downshift' and weaker earnings don't matter to stocks, says top Evercore strategist
The Federal Reserve is about to "downshift," and the market is adjusting, according Evercore's top strategist. Julian Emanuel also told Bloomberg on Tuesday that earnings don't matter that much for stocks. "I don't want to call it 'pause' ... but we know the trajectory is gonna change, and the market...
6 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Can Rocket Higher as Interest Rates Rise Again
Six top financial institutions in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio likely are applauding the Federal Reserve's latest increase in the federal funds rate as it means more earnings for them. These Warren Buffet stocks also come with solid dividends and are rated Buy across Wall Street.
Yet Another REIT Drops to 52-Week New Low
The negative effects of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes continue to hit the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. Essex Property Trust Inc. ESS dropped 2.29% on Nov. 2, to a new 52-week low of $216.32. The REIT kicked off the year at $350, making for a 10-month decline of 38%.
Why Etsy Shares Are Trading Sharply Higher; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket
COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS shares rose 34.7% to $0.0858 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Wednesday. Biophytis S.A. BPTS rose 31.4% to $0.7751 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive post-hoc analysis of the Phase 2-3 COVA clinical study strongly supporting therapeutic potential of Sarconeos (BIO101) in COVID-19.
Benzinga
Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Reshuffled Their Best Oil & Gas Picks, Here They Are
As the peak season for the third quarter gets underway, several oil and gas companies have released their earnings reports and investors await reports from other major firms. Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
105K+
Followers
180K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0