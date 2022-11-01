Throughout 2022, we've seen dividend stocks and dividend ETFs hold up much better than the S&P 500. As the bear market has deepened, investors have pivoted back to defensive sectors and themes, including utilities, low volatility and value. Much of the trend from the 1st half of the year was losing less than the market, but October turned out to be the opposite. Dividend ETFs had a terrific month with all major dividend strategies posting gains of 10% or more.

