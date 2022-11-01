ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying

Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
Warren Buffett Is Collecting 25% to 54% Yields on 3 Stocks: Here's His Secret

Few (if any) money managers command the attention of professional and everyday investors quite like the billionaire CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. The Oracle of Omaha's track record likely has something to do with that. Since taking the reins of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen...
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close

The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction

Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Even in a down market, investors want to make money. The bear market of 2022 brought dividends back into vogue as growth investors face off against a potential recession. Dividends provide steady income, and shareholders can also reinvest the proceeds -- capitalizing by buying shares while prices are down. This sets them up for more significant future profits.
Best Performing Dividend ETFs for October 2022

Throughout 2022, we've seen dividend stocks and dividend ETFs hold up much better than the S&P 500. As the bear market has deepened, investors have pivoted back to defensive sectors and themes, including utilities, low volatility and value. Much of the trend from the 1st half of the year was losing less than the market, but October turned out to be the opposite. Dividend ETFs had a terrific month with all major dividend strategies posting gains of 10% or more.
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
Despite Some Variation, This Dividend Stock Continues to Offer a Monster Yield

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) pays one of the highest-yielding dividends in the oil patch. While its most recently declared payment is down from last quarter due to lower oil prices, it still clocks in at an attractive 9% yield at the current share price. The oil stock has the...
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth

Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is a relatively new member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (it was added in 2020). It sports a 2.2% dividend yield, which seems modest given the broader market's yield of around 1.7%. But given the generous 10% annualized dividend growth rate over the past decade, income investors focused on dividend growth will want to take a closer look while the bears have control of the market. Here's why.
Yet Another REIT Drops to 52-Week New Low

The negative effects of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes continue to hit the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. Essex Property Trust Inc. ESS dropped 2.29% on Nov. 2, to a new 52-week low of $216.32. The REIT kicked off the year at $350, making for a 10-month decline of 38%.
Why Etsy Shares Are Trading Sharply Higher; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket

COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS shares rose 34.7% to $0.0858 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Wednesday. Biophytis S.A. BPTS rose 31.4% to $0.7751 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive post-hoc analysis of the Phase 2-3 COVA clinical study strongly supporting therapeutic potential of Sarconeos (BIO101) in COVID-19.
Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Reshuffled Their Best Oil & Gas Picks, Here They Are

As the peak season for the third quarter gets underway, several oil and gas companies have released their earnings reports and investors await reports from other major firms. Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
