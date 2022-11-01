ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins place Liam Eichenberg on IR, activate Austin Jackson

By Mike Masala
 2 days ago
With all of the injury issues that the Miami Dolphins have dealt with through eight games, the team made a few roster moves on Tuesday.

The Dolphins announced that they’ve placed left guard Liam Eichenberg on injured reserve after it was reported that he suffered an MCL injury during the Week 8 game vs. the Detroit Lions. Eichenberg will be forced to miss four games, but that stretch also includes a bye week, so the earliest that he could return would be Dec. 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14.

Miami is also returning Austin Jackson from injured reserve, as an ankle injury landed him there after the season opener against the New England Patriots. It’s unclear when Jackson will actually return to action, but when he gets back, there’s a chance that he could slide back in at left guard with Eichenberg out and Brandon Shell performing pretty well at right tackle.

Practice squad quarterback Reid Sinnett was also released, now that all three quarterbacks on the active roster are healthy.

