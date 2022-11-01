Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Houston County crash leads to fatality
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - At least one person has been killed in a car accident near Cottonwood, AL. The accident occurred near D. Hodge Road and Gin Road. One of the vehicles involved is believed to be in a ditch. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Hodgesville Volunteer Fire and...
wdhn.com
Victim identified in deadly church crash
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— An early morning crash took the life of a Dothan man after running into a wall, per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Daniel Alan Edwards, 36, was driving through an intersection on Memphis Church Road when he struck a curb and hit the side of the Memphis Church Building. Edwards was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
wdhn.com
Victim identified from deadly late-night crash
COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WDHN) —On Wednesday night around 9 p.m. a single-vehicle accident killed one on Gin road. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed the victim as Craig Burk, 53, of Cottonwood. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Burk, who was not wearing a seatbelt, failed to stop at a...
wtvy.com
Two killed in Houston County wrecks
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Two men died overnight on Wednesday in separate Houston County accidents, both one-vehicle collisions. The first, according to information released Thursday morning by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), occurred at around 8:30 p.m. when a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 52-year-old Craig Burk of Cottonwood failed to heed a stop sign along Gin Road near Madrid and struck an embankment. Burk was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to ALEA, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alabama man killed after truck drove through intersection, struck embankment
An Alabama man was killed when his truck struck an embankment Wednesday night. Alabama state troopers report that the single-vehicle accident happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Gin Road approximately 5 miles south of Dothan, Alabama. Troopers said a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck driven by Larry Burk,...
wdhn.com
City purchases property due to flooding issues
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan is buying up some property that is prone to flooding during heavy rainfall. In order to deal with this huge problem, storm drainage pipes that tend to be outdated and small have to be fixed or properties have to be pulled out of the situation by trying to retain water.
Troy Messenger
ALEA arrests suspect in Elba School threat
According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), an arrest has been made in connection to a threat made on Elba City Schools in Coffee County. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Special Agents with the ALEA State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) where made aware of an online threat towards Elba City Schools at approximately 8 a.m., according to the release. The suspect associated with the threat is currently in custody by officers and is being interview. The name of the suspect has not been released.
wdhn.com
Elba high and elementary schools “locked down” for several hours
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—The threat of a mass shooting led to a “lockdown” on Wednesday morning. A joint investigation involving state and local law enforcement is underway. During the “lockdown” a handgun was found on the perimeter of the campus leading to the arrest of a student, but we’re told that was separate from the initial threat investigation.
elba-clipper.com
Suspect in custody after Elba City School placed on lockdown Wednesday morning, Nov. 2nd
Coffee County – On Wednesday, Nov. 2, at approximately 8:00 a.m. Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) where made aware of an online threat towards Elba City Schools. The suspect associated with the threat is now in custody and is currently being interviewed.
One in custody following online threat to Elba City Schools, system on lockdown
Elba City Schools in Coffee County are currently on lockdown following an online threat this morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) said agents were made aware of an online threat toward the school system at about 8 a.m.
wtvy.com
Police officers from across the south come to Wiregrass for S.K.I.D.D.S. training
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -SWAT officers and K9 handlers, along with their K9s, from Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee gathered at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center to undergo S.K.I.D.D.S. training. S.K.I.D.D.S. stands for for SWATs and K9s Interacting During Deployment. The class teaches the dogs to work with Swat teams. K9...
wdhn.com
ALERT: Police search for runaway Dothan teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police need assistance in locating a runaway teenager. De’Syus Ta’Corvian Boley, 17, of Dothan, was last seen by his grandmother on Monday, October 31, outside of her home near the 400 Block of South Appletree Street in Dothan. Boley was last seen...
wtvy.com
Drug arrest executed near Geneva High School
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspicious activity resulted in a drug arrest near Geneva High School. According to Geneva Police, on Wednesday November 2nd, officers investigated a suspicious vehicle parked in the 500 block of North Azalea Street. The car was across the street from the High School and was occupied by Thomas Tew, 61-years-old of Graceville, Florida.
wtvy.com
Weekend fire claims Hartford residence
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - A Hartford mobile home with significant flames was put under control by first responders Saturday, October 30. According to officials, Slocomb Fire-Rescue responded to a structure fire at 211 Loveless St. in Hartford. Hartford Fire Rescue arrived on scene to find a working mobile home fire...
wtvy.com
Police needs public assistance in Troy shooting investigation
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound after a late afternoon shooting in Troy on Wednesday, November 2, according to police. According to a press release, Troy Police responded to a shooting report around 2:10 p.m. in the area of West Orange Street and North Three Notch Street.
wtvy.com
Who will be the next Henry County Sheriff?
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Henry County Sheriff Will Maddox is not seeking re-election after 16 years in office. Noel Vanlandingham and Eric Blankenship are the two veteran lawmen in the running to become the next Henry County Sheriff. “I’ve always wanted to do this,” Vanlandingham, the democratic candidate said....
WSFA
Person shot at Troy gas station, police say
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Sunoco gas station on North Three Notch near West Orange Street Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Randall Barr said the call came in at approximately 2:10 p.m. He said officers found a male had been shot. The...
Three arrested, designer drugs and weapons seized in Eufaula investigation
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – A plethora of designer drugs and weapons discovered at a home during a search warrant on Bakerhill Highway has led to the arrest of three individuals on a variety of drug allegations. Tuesday morning, the Eufaula Police Department raided the home and discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybe mushrooms, MDMA, and other illegal […]
alabamanews.net
Troy Police Investigating Shooting at Gas Station
Troy police say a person has been shot at a gas station and is undergoing treatment. Police say at about 2:20PM. they were called to the Sunoco gas station on North Three Notch Street. Officers say they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. His name and age haven’t been released.
wdhn.com
Late night house fire in Ashford
ASHFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — A large fire has heavily damaged an Ashford home. Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 2000 Block of Ashford Road about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. A family with three kids had just purchased the home. According to Chris Judah, it was a fully engulfed...
Comments / 0