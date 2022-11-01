Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Steve Lacy finds his groove at RoadrunnerThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell’s Injury Status In Celtics-Cavs Game
Donovan Mitchell left Wednesday’s game between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers with an ankle injury.
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Offers Reminder After Another OT Loss To Cavs
Jayson Tatum knows the Celtics’ season is a marathon, not a sprint. After ripping off three consecutive wins to start the 2022-23 NBA campaign, Boston finds itself in a bit of a rough patch. The reigning Eastern Conference champions dropped three of their last four, including a pair of overtime losses to the upstart Cleveland Cavaliers. The latest loss to the Cavs came Wednesday night when Jaylen Brown was unable to knock down a turnaround jumper as the OT clock expired at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Joe Mazzulla Addresses Celtics’ Reactions To Ime Udoka Reports
Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla served as a beneficiary to an overall puzzling situation that led to Ime Udoka with a one-year suspension, to now on the verge of being named the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. A rollercoaster worth of events have transpired within the...
NBA, Celtics Twitter react to Boston's 114-113 overtime loss to the Cavs
The Boston Celtics made the trip to Ohio with revenge on their mind and an available Grant Williams on their roster with the Tennessee product back from a one-game suspension. The Cleveland Cavaliers had a key player back as well with Darius Garland returning to action after an early eye injury kept him on the bench to start the 2022-23 NBA season.
ESPN
Garland scores 29 in return, Cavs edge Celtics 114-113 in OT
CLEVELAND -- — Darius Garland scored 29 points in his return after missing five games with an ugly eye injury, Donovan Mitchell added 25 and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 114-113 in overtime on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory. Garland added 12 assists, including an...
'We wish he was here,' says Boston's Marcus Smart on the chance the Celtics lose Ime Udoka to the Brooklyn Nets
You might think that the Boston Celtics might feel betrayed by their head coach last season given accountability was Ime Udoka’s calling card and his lack of it led to his season-long suspension for the team’s 2022-23 campaign. But if you did, you would be wrong in at...
NBA player props November 2: Trae Young, Jayson Tatum, and LeBron James props for Wednesday
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. We’re still a few weeks away from really knowing who’s a contender and who’s a pretender in the NBA this season, but we’re...
Darius Garland's Current Injury Status For Celtics-Cavs Game
As of 9:30 Eastern Time, Darius Garland is still listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Celtics veteran has puzzled response to Ime Udoka-Nets situation
The Ime Udoka situation is throwing the Boston Celtics players for a loop once again. Celtics guard Marcus Smart spoke with reporters Wednesday and expressed confusion over the recent development that Udoka may become the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. “Obviously, we wish he was here,” said Smart...
Cavaliers guard Darius Garland will play Wednesday against Boston Celtics
CLEVELAND — The development of the Cavaliers' heralded backcourt partnership will resume Wednesday night. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said that Cavs All-Star point guard Darius Garland will return from a left eye injury against the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Garland missed five games for the Cavs (5-1) after...
Yardbarker
Watch: Boston Celtics 2022-2023 intro video
The Boston Celtics shared on their YouTube page this week their intro video featuring Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford, Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams, Derrick White, Grant Williams, Payton Pritchard, Noah Vonleh, Sam Hauser, and Luke Kornet. In case you haven't seen it or want to watch it again, here you go!
