Boston, MA

NESN

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Offers Reminder After Another OT Loss To Cavs

Jayson Tatum knows the Celtics’ season is a marathon, not a sprint. After ripping off three consecutive wins to start the 2022-23 NBA campaign, Boston finds itself in a bit of a rough patch. The reigning Eastern Conference champions dropped three of their last four, including a pair of overtime losses to the upstart Cleveland Cavaliers. The latest loss to the Cavs came Wednesday night when Jaylen Brown was unable to knock down a turnaround jumper as the OT clock expired at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
NESN

Joe Mazzulla Addresses Celtics’ Reactions To Ime Udoka Reports

Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla served as a beneficiary to an overall puzzling situation that led to Ime Udoka with a one-year suspension, to now on the verge of being named the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. A rollercoaster worth of events have transpired within the...
ESPN

Garland scores 29 in return, Cavs edge Celtics 114-113 in OT

CLEVELAND -- — Darius Garland scored 29 points in his return after missing five games with an ugly eye injury, Donovan Mitchell added 25 and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 114-113 in overtime on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory. Garland added 12 assists, including an...
Yardbarker

Watch: Boston Celtics 2022-2023 intro video

The Boston Celtics shared on their YouTube page this week their intro video featuring Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford, Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams, Derrick White, Grant Williams, Payton Pritchard, Noah Vonleh, Sam Hauser, and Luke Kornet. In case you haven't seen it or want to watch it again, here you go!
