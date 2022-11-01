Jayson Tatum knows the Celtics’ season is a marathon, not a sprint. After ripping off three consecutive wins to start the 2022-23 NBA campaign, Boston finds itself in a bit of a rough patch. The reigning Eastern Conference champions dropped three of their last four, including a pair of overtime losses to the upstart Cleveland Cavaliers. The latest loss to the Cavs came Wednesday night when Jaylen Brown was unable to knock down a turnaround jumper as the OT clock expired at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO