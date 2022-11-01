ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Could Powerball jackpot top $1.58 billion record?

By SCOTT McFETRIDGE
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fggGr_0iuVGL6D00

The fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history could soar to the largest ever if no one wins the top prize in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

The jackpot climbed to $1.2 billion after no one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot. That makes 38 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner since the last person won the big prize on Aug. 3.

The jackpot grows after every drawing without a winner and now is approaching the record of $1.586 billion won by three Powerball players in 2016. The second- and third-largest prizes were hit by players of the Mega Millions lottery game.

“I think it would be close to being a record if not a record," said Drew Svitko, the Pennsylvania Lottery's executive director. “The record of $1.586 billion that we had back in 2016 is within reach, but it really depends on a couple factors."

The first factor is the number of tickets sold, and they are flying out of lottery machines throughout the country.

For the Monday night drawing, there were 131.6 million Powerball plays sold, said Anna Domoto, a spokeswoman for the Multi-State Lottery Association, which oversees the game. That amounted to 36.3% of all possible number combinations being covered, as millions of players picked the same numbers.

That's a lot, but considering the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million , that means about 186 million number combinations weren't covered, which is why no one won the grand prize.

Although the focus of the game is on the $1.2 billion prize, that is the amount for an annuity, doled out over 29 annual payments. Nearly all winners choose a cash prize, which would be $596.7 million.

Still, the advertised prize is based on the annuity, and that's where the second factor in determining the jackpot comes in as higher interest rates cause annuities to grow more quickly. Put another way, the $596.7 million in cash is funneled into investments that will eventually pay out $1.2 billion, and those investments grow faster as interest rates rise.

“We use investments to fund the annuity to pay that prize, so the investments rely on interest and the degree to which interest rates effect the value of those investments also effect that jackpot," Svitko said.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How to pick the best Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1bn

The Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn, but the odds of winning the lottery aren’t always in your favour.The jackpot soared to $1bn over the weekend after no one seemed to match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing. The next Powerball drawing will occur on Monday night, as lottery players purchase tickets for a chance at the fifth-largest lottery prize in American history.While there’s no determining exactly what the lucky numbers will be at the drawing, there are certain numbers you can choose that will increase your chances of winning the Powerball.To play Powerball, hopefuls must pick five numbers...
Outsider.com

Mega Millions Lottery: Two Winning Tickets Purchased

Two people are pinching themselves after they won a massive payout thanks to the recent Mega Millions lottery. The numbers came out on Friday, Oct. 14, for the lottery jackpot worth an estimated $494 million, with a cash option of $247.9 million. The winning numbers for Friday’s lottery were 9,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Here Are the Winning Numbers for Wednesday Night's $1.2 Billion Powerball

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn. There were no jackpot winners drawn Wednesday night, causing the jackpot for Saturday's drawing to rise to an estimated $1.5 billion, according to the California Lottery Press. The numbers are 22, 11, 60, 2 and 35 with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Chicago

Powerball the most common numbers drawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Without fail, as the Powerball jackpot rises to insane levels, the players come out in droves.And it's happened again: A surge of players has lifted the Wednesday Powerball Jackpot to at least $1.2 billion--the second time the Powerball jackpot has reached that amount.So, many rookies often ask: What are the most common Powerball numbers drawn?We are here to help!According to USA Mega, which collects data for the past 801 drawings (dating back to 10/7/15), 61, 32, 21, 63, and 69 are the five most popular. The most popular Powerball number is 24.For those contrarians in the crowd, here are...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Winning numbers for $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot announced

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing were 02, 11, 22, 35, 60 and a Powerball of 23. It was not immediately clear if there were any winning tickets.     The fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history could soar to the largest ever if no one wins the top prize in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. The jackpot currently sits at $1.2 billion. It has been 38 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner since the last person won the big prize on Aug. 3.The jackpot grows after every drawing without a winner and now is approaching the record of $1.586 billion won...
Newsweek

Stimulus Check November Update: When To Expect Payments

The latest round of stimulus checks and payments is due to be delivered to households from this week, with millions of Americans eligible for the support. California has started issuing its Middle Class Tax Refund, with payments of up to $1,050 due to land in bank accounts this week. Thousands more recipients are expected to receive checks in the mail over the next few weeks.
COLORADO STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
67K+
Followers
104K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy