Austin, TX

Remembering Takeoff: When did rap group Migos perform in Austin

By Taylor Girtman
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Atlanta rapper Takeoff, who was part of rap group Migos, died Tuesday in Houston after he was shot, a representative for the group confirmed to The Associated Press.

The 28-year-old rapper, Kirshnik Khari Ball, was with his uncle and Migos rapper Quavo at a bowling alley when a fight broke out, according to NBC affiliate KPRC . Police said a man was confirmed dead after being shot. A Migos representative confirmed Takeoff was the victim.

TMZ: Rapper Takeoff shot dead in Houston

Takeoff formed Migos in 2008 with Quavo and Offset. The group’s most-known songs include “Versace,” “Bad and Boujee” and “Stir Fry.”

Takeoff and Quavo released an album, “Only Built For Infinity Links,” together less than a month before Takeoff’s death.

The group performed in and visited Austin several times in their career. Here’s a look back at their visits to the Liev Music Capital of the World.

2014

Migos made a guest appearance at the South by Southwest Music Festival on March 14, 2014. They performed alongside rapper Riff Raff on the Doritos #BoldStage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Fega_0iuVGIS200
Hip hop group Migos makes a cameo appearance as rapper Riff Raff performs on the Doritos #BoldStage at the South by Southwest Music Festival on Friday, March 14, 2014, in Austin, Texas. For the first time since its debut at South by Southwest in 2012, fans experienced performances from inside the larger-than-life vending machine turned concert stage. (Photo by Darren Abate/Invision for Doritos/AP Images)

2015

Migos returned to SXSW in 2015 to play at the Pandora Discovery Den. “Migos may have broken a record for the number of people on stage – recreating a Quality Control mix tape live at the Discovery Den with Jose Guapo, Skippa da Flippa, Rich The Kid and more joining them onstage like it was the party to end all parties,” the Pandora blog said .

While in town, the group did several interviews, including sharing a day in the life with Billboard. Photos captured the group traveling from the Austin Crown Plaza hotel to the now-closed FADER Fort music venue on Fifth Street.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mmQNH_0iuVGIS200
    Takeoff of Migos performs onstage at the Pandora Discovery Den showcase during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at The Gatsby on March 19, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Andy Pareti for SXSW)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u6a9J_0iuVGIS200
    AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 19: Migos performs onstage during the PANDORA Discovery Den SXSW on March 19, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for PANDORA Media)

The rappers also spoke with Forbes in an interview at the Hilton in downtown Austin . They recounted one show they played in Abu Dhabi, though they didn’t have time to explore the city’s gold vending machines, they told Forbes.

In an interview with FACTmagazine, the group talked about their success, music and next plans as “trendsetters.”

2017

Migos played at SXSW for the third time in 2017. They performed at the Youtube at Coppertank showcase on March 17, a SXSW spokesperson said.

2018

The rappers returned to Austin in May 2018 to play at JMBLYA Music Festival with other headliners J. Cole, Young Thug and T.I. The festival was last held in 2019 before the pandemic.

