Read full article on original website
Related
thenavigatornews.com
Transfer expo 2022
Lake Land College (LLC) is a stepping stone in many students’ educational careers. For those looking to transfer, LLC’s transfer expo can be a beneficial event. The event took place at Laker Point on Oct. 12. Over 25 Universities were represented at the event. Representatives of each college...
thenavigatornews.com
Laker Louie goes to college with social distancing
Brett is a Lake Land College alumni. He majored in Special Education and graduated from EIU with a degree in Adult and Community Education. He enjoys developing...
thenavigatornews.com
LLC’s enrollment is through the roof!
Enrollment during the summer and fall of 2022 has increased significantly compared to the prior two years. During the summer semester, Lake Land College (LLC) saw an eight percent increase in credit hours and a 4.6 percent increase during the fall semester. Although LLC is not back to its pre-pandemic levels, this increase is still very encouraging for LLC, especially since many other local colleges are still experiencing a decline in enrollment.
thenavigatornews.com
Lake Land College’s new landscaping project
As far back as April 8, 2021, the Board of Trustees and Administration Office of Lake Land College (LLC) had begun working on new landscaping efforts to beautify the campus. Various options were being considered at the time, before finally settling on developing the plans in cooperation with an architect from St. Louis. The new Master Plan was then announced and presented on Sept. 21 to various groups such as staff, the Navigator News, Student Government Association and more.
thenavigatornews.com
Abraham Sculley- unlearn the lies about mental health
On Sept. 28th, Lake Land College’s (LLC) Student Activity Board (SAB) welcomed Mental Health Advocate, Abraham Sculley. Abraham Sculley suffered from depression in college, but he grew up with the mentality that depression makes you weak. However, his close friend advised him to start seeing a therapist, which made him realize that the negative view on mental health he had learned was a lie.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Latinos create change in rural Central Illinois community
ARCOLA – Drive a half-hour south of I-57 from Champaign and you’ll arrive in Arcola. The small town is in a part of the state known for its Old Order Amish community, centered around the nearby town of Arthur. Now, Latinos in Arcola are increasing in population and...
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Chamber Welcomes New Member, LeAnn’s Legacy
The Effingham County Chamber celebrates the opening of new businesses or locations and welcomes new Chamber members with ribbon cuttings, new member pictures, and other events and activities. LeAnn’s Legacy is a not-for-profit organization who goal is to provide love, strength, and hope to those who are undergoing cancer treatment....
Illinois governor candidates: Republican candidate Darren Bailey to vote Thursday after death threat
Investigators said a voicemail threatening to "mutilate and kill" Bailey was left on his state senate office phone in Springfield two days ago.
thenavigatornews.com
Cross country regional hosted at Lake Land College
The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Class 1A regional was hosted by Newton High School at Lake Land College (LLC) on Oct. 22, 2022. Newton took first place in both the women’s and men’s varsity races. Full results are listed at the end of this article. This event...
arthurgraphic.com
Barn Raising Draws Thousands To The Area
Visitors watching the restoration of the historic Herschberger-Miller Barn Raising on Saturday at the IAHC. The much-anticipated two-day public Barn Raising event got underway to rebuild the historic Herschberger-Miller barn on the grounds of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center over this past weekend. Originally constructed in 1879 just three miles...
thenavigatornews.com
Voting in Coles County
Typically, voting in the general election across the United States is in November in even number years. Every alternating even number of years is the Presidential Election, f.e. 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024 and so on. This year, although there will not be a Presidential Election, voting is still very important.
thenavigatornews.com
Fall 2022 Laker home games
Below is the list of home games for the men’s and women’s basketball teams held at the Laker Field House this semester. Many games will be broadcast by Lake Land College’s on-campus radio station, WLKL 89.9, the Max Alternative. For more information, contact Greg Powers at 217-234-5335 or [email protected].
thenavigatornews.com
Run, Hide, Fight
What would you do in a situation that would be dire to your safety? The Lake Land College police department along with Marketing and Public Relations (MPR) has released a video that deals with just that. Todd Short, a sergeant on the police force, is heading this area, as he...
Paris company HQ evacuated after bomb threat received
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A Paris corporate office was evacuated on Wednesday after a company official said a bomb threat was received. In an email to employees, Chad Thompson, Corporate HR Assistant General Manager of North American Lighting, said the anonymous threat was received around 1 p.m. The decision was then made to evacuate the […]
thenavigatornews.com
It is the perfect weather for reading!
As the leaves begin to change, the smell of pumpkins and apples fills the air and the wind gets a little colder; it’s a perfect reminder that Fall is here and another reminder to pick up a good book. Fall brings along the colder weather, but it also brings...
foxillinois.com
Police searching for southern Illinois man
FLORA, Ill. (WICS) — Police are searching for a southern Illinois man due to a violation of a bond. The Clay County Sheriff says Phillip Blaine Henson’s bond was previously set in Clay County Court at $1.25 million on March 18, which required Henson to post $125,000 cash to bond out of jail.
‘Dream come true;’ New restaurant opening in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of Champaign business owners’ dreams are coming true with the looming opening of their new restaurant and music venue. Weird Meat Boyz, owned by Doug Hodge and Ian Nutting, is opening The Space in the former Merry Ann’s at 1 East Main Street. It will include a bar and […]
wgel.com
Domestic Violence & Battery Charges In Fayette County
William D. Sheets, age 40, of Vandalia, has been charged in Fayette County Circuit Court with two felony offenses. The Class 1 and Class 2 felonies allege aggravated domestic violence and aggravated battery. It is alleged Sheets strangled a female family member, and injured her by hitting her body with...
Motorist drives into Urbana construction site, hits worker
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police were called to the scene after a motorist entered a construction zone on South Race Street near the Windsor Road intersection. Officers at the scene said the motorist drove around a closed road sign and drove into recently poured wet concrete. At which point, the motorist backed up and […]
chambanamoms.com
German Christmas Market Returns to Riggs Beer Company in Urbana
There is something special about the tradition of a German Christmas market and we look forward to visiting one in Urbana again this year. After years without a German Christmas market in Champaign-Urbana prior to 2019, festivities on hold in 2020, and a joyful return in 2021, we are delighted to see plans in the making at Riggs Beer Company once again this holiday season. Last year’s German Christmas Market at Riggs in Urbana was a highlight of the season and we can’t wait to visit again.
Comments / 0