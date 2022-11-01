ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattoon, IL

Reintroducing “LLC”

This year, the Marketing and Publication Relations department at Lake Land College (LLC) has made a few branding changes. The biggest difference introduced by the Marketing team is the revival of the acronym “LLC.”. Megan Nelson, marketing publication and design coordinator, stated, “Previously, under our old branding standards, we...
MATTOON, IL
LLC’s enrollment is through the roof!

Enrollment during the summer and fall of 2022 has increased significantly compared to the prior two years. During the summer semester, Lake Land College (LLC) saw an eight percent increase in credit hours and a 4.6 percent increase during the fall semester. Although LLC is not back to its pre-pandemic levels, this increase is still very encouraging for LLC, especially since many other local colleges are still experiencing a decline in enrollment.
MATTOON, IL
Transfer expo 2022

Lake Land College (LLC) is a stepping stone in many students’ educational careers. For those looking to transfer, LLC’s transfer expo can be a beneficial event. The event took place at Laker Point on Oct. 12. Over 25 Universities were represented at the event. Representatives of each college...
MURRAY, KY
Cross country regional hosted at Lake Land College

The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Class 1A regional was hosted by Newton High School at Lake Land College (LLC) on Oct. 22, 2022. Newton took first place in both the women’s and men’s varsity races. Full results are listed at the end of this article. This event...
NEWTON, IL
New revitalization project in Decatur

Decatur is using its $11,000,000 in American Rescue Plan money to pay for other resources. They include the Small Improvement Program which helps people in low to moderate income neighborhoods with small home repairs, up to $15,000. Another is the Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative.
DECATUR, IL
SGA and TimelyMD: a possible new physical health resource for LLC!

October was a big month for the Student Government Association (SGA)! SGA attended many events such as career day, had their first meeting with President Bullock and even got a preview of a possible new resource for students, staff and faculty called: TimelyMD. SGA is also looking for one to two more sophomore delegates to join the team.
MATTOON, IL
Effingham County Chamber Welcomes New Member, LeAnn’s Legacy

The Effingham County Chamber celebrates the opening of new businesses or locations and welcomes new Chamber members with ribbon cuttings, new member pictures, and other events and activities. LeAnn’s Legacy is a not-for-profit organization who goal is to provide love, strength, and hope to those who are undergoing cancer treatment....
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Barn Raising Draws Thousands To The Area

Visitors watching the restoration of the historic Herschberger-Miller Barn Raising on Saturday at the IAHC. The much-anticipated two-day public Barn Raising event got underway to rebuild the historic Herschberger-Miller barn on the grounds of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center over this past weekend. Originally constructed in 1879 just three miles...
ARTHUR, IL
Fall 2022 Laker home games

Below is the list of home games for the men’s and women’s basketball teams held at the Laker Field House this semester. Many games will be broadcast by Lake Land College’s on-campus radio station, WLKL 89.9, the Max Alternative. For more information, contact Greg Powers at 217-234-5335 or [email protected].
MATTOON, IL
Champaign City Council votes to honor late bar owner

UPDATE at 8:43 p.m. on 11/1/2022 The Champaign City Council voted unanimously to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. ORIGINAL STORY: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign City Council will vote Tuesday night on a proposal to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. Tumble Inn, located at 302 South Neil Street, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Rave; LLC’s new emergency communications system

Beginning in November, Lake Land College (LLC) plans to implement its new Rave system for emergency response communications. The new system will be opt-out by default, which means that users must actively go through a process if they wish to cease vital emergency communications. Additionally, the new system will support multiple platforms, such as calls, text, email, Facebook, Twitter, and a banner on the college’s website.
MATTOON, IL
It is the perfect weather for reading!

As the leaves begin to change, the smell of pumpkins and apples fills the air and the wind gets a little colder; it’s a perfect reminder that Fall is here and another reminder to pick up a good book. Fall brings along the colder weather, but it also brings...
MATTOON, IL
Motorist drives into Urbana construction site, hits worker

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police were called to the scene after a motorist entered a construction zone on South Race Street near the Windsor Road intersection. Officers at the scene said the motorist drove around a closed road sign and drove into recently poured wet concrete. At which point, the motorist backed up and […]
URBANA, IL
‘Dream come true;’ New restaurant opening in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of Champaign business owners’ dreams are coming true with the looming opening of their new restaurant and music venue. Weird Meat Boyz, owned by Doug Hodge and Ian Nutting, is opening The Space in the former Merry Ann’s at 1 East Main Street. It will include a bar and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Urbana firefighters respond to fire by apartment complex

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Fire Department responded to a fire by the Melrose Village Cir. apartment complex around 1:30 a.m. Four engines, one ladder, and a command officer were initially dispatched, arriving on the scene within four minutes. Fire crews found smoke coming from a maintenance building on the north part of the […]
URBANA, IL
Voting in Coles County

Typically, voting in the general election across the United States is in November in even number years. Every alternating even number of years is the Presidential Election, f.e. 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024 and so on. This year, although there will not be a Presidential Election, voting is still very important.
COLES COUNTY, IL
Two new Macon County restaurants now serving customers

Diners have two new restaurants to visit in Macon County. The Cancun restaurant is now open in Warrensburg. The authentic Mexican cuisine is similar to the menu served in the North Main Street restaurant in Decatur. The staff began serving customers on Wednesday at the new location, 125 Illinois Route 121.
MACON COUNTY, IL

