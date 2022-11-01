People in these 3 Triangle cities won big Powerball jackpots in latest drawing. Were you one of them?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A few North Carolinians won some big prizes in the latest Powerball drawing.

Just not THE big prize.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that three people each won $150,000 while another three won $50,000.

No one won the top jackpot, which grew to $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history — for the next drawing Wednesday night.

Three people across the state won $150,000 prizes by matching four white balls and the red Powerball on their $3 Power Play tickets, and hit the 3X Power Play multiplier.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Hillsborough: Quickie Mart on South Churton Street.

Pittsboro: One Planet on West Street.

Online on the lottery’s website.

Another three $2 tickets are worth $50,000 because they matched four white balls and the red Powerball. Those were sold at the following locations:

Durham: Red Mill Quick Stop on Red Mill Road.

New Bern: River Bend Fuel Market on U.S. Route 17 South.

Walkertown: Online on the lottery’s website.

The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white balls 13, 19, 36, 39 and 59. The red Powerball was 13.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.