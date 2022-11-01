ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People in these 3 Triangle cities won big Powerball jackpots in latest drawing. Were you one of them?

By Joedy McCreary
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A few North Carolinians won some big prizes in the latest Powerball drawing.

Just not THE big prize.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that three people each won $150,000 while another three won $50,000.

No one won the top jackpot, which grew to $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history — for the next drawing Wednesday night.

Three people across the state won $150,000 prizes by matching four white balls and the red Powerball on their $3 Power Play tickets, and hit the 3X Power Play multiplier.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Hillsborough: Quickie Mart on South Churton Street.
  • Pittsboro: One Planet on West Street.
  • Online on the lottery’s website.

Another three $2 tickets are worth $50,000 because they matched four white balls and the red Powerball. Those were sold at the following locations:

  • Durham: Red Mill Quick Stop on Red Mill Road.
  • New Bern: River Bend Fuel Market on U.S. Route 17 South.
  • Walkertown: Online on the lottery’s website.

The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white balls 13, 19, 36, 39 and 59. The red Powerball was 13.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

