Read full article on original website
Greek Girl
2d ago
We need a State wide ban on Beetlejuice...period. No...you cannot have law abiding citizens guns...here's an idea...maybe do your job and have criminals with guns arrested and actually kept in prison!! Whatcha think???
Reply
48
Voice of reason
2d ago
Maybe she should start enforcing the law rather then tell everyone what should be done. Actions speak louder than words. How many more children have to die due to work policies and weak support of law enforcement.
Reply(2)
29
Ed Hanson
2d ago
Folks pay attention please the criminals need to be locked up she continues to blame an inanimate thing jeez get a grip!
Reply(8)
43
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Payment of up to $400 in stimulus money coming from the state of IllinoisJ.R. HeimbignerIllinois State
Spotted! The woolly bear caterpillars are backJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.Ellen EastwoodNaperville, IL
Related
‘We Cannot Continue to Normalize This': Activists, Alderman Outraged At Garfield Park Mass Shooting
Chicago police continue to search for suspects and a motive after a mass shooting in Garfield Park on Halloween night. At least 14 people were hit by gunfire, including three children. A woman was also injured trying to escape when she was hit by an oncoming car. "It began, then...
Family Secrets mobster moved to halfway house after serving time for murder linked to Chicago Outfit
Chicago mobster Paul Schiro has been moved to a halfway house after serving time for the 1986 murder of Arizona businessman Emil Vaci, whom Outfit bosses had feared was cooperating with law enforcement in a casino death case.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with threatening to 'mutilate and kill' Darren Bailey
CHICAGO - Prosecutors say anger over a political television ad at a bar led a Chicago man to send Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey a voicemail threatening to mutilate and kill him and his family — a threat that also prompted a lockdown of schools associated with the state senator and his family.
Highland Park residents alarmed by claims in political mailer that looks like newspaper
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- With six days to go until the midterm elections, attack ads are everywhere.But right now, what looks like a newspaper is popping up in some mailboxes – and it features a questionable headline about the Highland Park parade massacre this past summer.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the Lake County Gazette looks and feels like a newspaper – and the name of the paper is even believable. But it's a paper nobody asks for – and it has most recently showed up at homes in Highland Park.Below the fold of the front page, there...
Darren Bailey Responds After Man Charged With Sending Him Voicemail Death Threat
Darren Bailey has issued a statement response after a Chicago man was charged with allegedly sending the Republican gubernatorial candidate a voicemail threatening to "mutilate and kill" him. In a statement to NBC Chicago, Bailey implored the state to come together to "fight for the safety and prosperity of every...
Man Fatally Shot in East Garfield Park, Hours After Vigil Held For Monday's Mass Shooting
A man was killed in a drive-by shooting late Wednesday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side. Just before midnight, the man, 38, was standing on the street in the 3400 block of West Lake Street when a dark car approached him and someone from inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
Suspects displayed gun, robbed Skokie bank: FBI
SKOKIE, Ill. - The FBI is searching for two suspects wanted for robbing a bank in Skokie Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:07 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Bank of America located at 9553 Skokie Blvd. The two suspects verbally demanded funds and displayed a gun.
Mayor Lightfoot's security details exchanges shots with NW Side robbery suspect, police say
Chicago police officers on Mayor Lori Lightfoot's security detail exchanged shots with an armed robbery suspect in the Logan Square neighborhood Tuesday morning, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Lakeview man threatened to skin Republican gubernatorial candidate alive, prosecutors say: ‘I literally made it so he and his entire family is on lockdown. I love it.’
Outraged by campaign ads for Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey, a Chicago man left a threatening voicemail at the politician’s office and then bragged to his friends on Snapchat about what he had done, prosecutors said Wednesday. Scott Lennox, 21, of the 3300 block of North Lake Shore Drive,...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in Fernwood shooting
CHICAGO - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting last month in the Fernwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Corey Monegain, 25, is accused of shooting a 22-year-old man on Oct. 14 in the 10200 block of South LaSalle Street, according to Chicago police. Monegain was arrested...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 41, shot during attempted carjacking on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A woman was grazed by gunfire after three people tried to take her car by force Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 41-year-old was riding in a vehicle around 10:53 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Madison Street when a blue sedan approached and three males armed with guns got out, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Video shows moments before Chicago cop fatally shoots man in Old Town
CHICAGO - A video released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows a Chicago Police officer fatally shoot a man in his early twenties last month in Old Town. At about 5:04 a.m. on Oct. 2, a man flagged down an officer on patrol in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Street. The man said someone just pointed a gun at them.
cwbchicago.com
Pregnant robbery victim waits an hour for Chicago police response, then gives up and finds the offender herself: prosecutors
A pregnant Chicago woman called 911 twice to report that she had been robbed at knifepoint outside a laundromat on Friday evening, but Chicago police never responded. While extended wait times for police responses are common in Chicago, this case is a little different from most. The woman loaded her...
cwbchicago.com
Man shot in Rogers Park this weekend is charged with home invasion, gun possession
Prosecutors have filed home invasion and weapons charges against a Chicago man who was shot after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s Rogers Park home over the weekend. Gregory Joiner, 36, was ordered held without bail by Judge Susana Ortiz on Tuesday afternoon. Joiner, the victim, and two friends...
Lightfoot’s security opens fire after witnessing alleged robbery in Logan Square, police say
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail fired shots during an incident Tuesday morning near the 606 Trail in Logan Square, but no injuries were reported. It happened in the 1800 block of North Monticello Avenue, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Gunshot victim shows up to Chicago hospital critically wounded
CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. The 25-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center around 9 p.m., according to Chicago police. He was listed in critical condition, police...
Lightfoot’s security detail involved in Northwest Side police shooting: sources
CHICAGO — A police shooting on the Northwest Side Tuesday morning involved Chicago Police officers assigned to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail, sources told WGN Investigates. No one was injured in the shooting, which occurred shortly after 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Monticello. Police sources said the officers witnessed an attempted robbery, […]
NBC Chicago
Video Shows Chicago Cop Fatally Shooting Man Who Fired Gun During Chase in Old Town
Newly released videos appear to show a Chicago police officer firing his weapon at a man who had fired at the cop during a foot pursuit last month in the Old Town neighborhood, and then not administering aid to the man. Antonio Calmese Jr., 20, was shot about 5:05 a.m....
cwbchicago.com
While on special probation for a gun charge, man tried to shoot a pizza driver at point-blank range, prosecutors say
After Lorenzo Clark was charged with a felony for allegedly having a gun in a car two years ago in Chicago, he received a golden opportunity. In exchange for pleading guilty, he was given first-time gun offender probation. If he did well, the charge against him would be dismissed. Clark,...
West Side Halloween drive-by shooting victim speaks out: ‘For this to happen, it’s unbelievable’
The victim revealed that she organized an Oct. 31 vigil for her cousin, who passed away days earlier from natural causes at age 38.
Comments / 86