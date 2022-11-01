ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Constantine, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
joeinsider.com

Sturgis volleyball wins district semifinal against Loy Norrix

Sturgis volleyball swept Loy Norrix 25-19, 25-13, 25-13 in Thursday’s district semifinal match. With the win, the Trojans improve to 36-18-4 and advance to the championship against district host Portage Northern Saturday at 10 a.m. For the latest scores and brackets for St. Joseph County teams, click here. Sturgis...
STURGIS, MI
joeinsider.com

District Volleyball Gallery: Colon advances, Burr Oak ousted

Colon hosted the District #116 volleyball semifinal matches on Wednesday with the Magi defeating Climax-Scotts and Burr Oak falling to powerhouse Athens. For the Magi, their win over the Panthers came 25-16, 25-11, 25-23. This moves Colon to the district championship at home Thursday at 7 p.m. No player statistics were submitted by Colon.
COLON, MI
joeinsider.com

District Volleyball: Constantine eliminated by Bronson

Constantine’s volleyball season ended on their home floor in Wednesday’s district semifinal against Bronson. The Vikings won 25-12, 25-6, 25-16; moving them to the championship Thursday night against Centreville. The Falcons finish with a 26-15-4 record. For updated brackets and scores for St. Joseph County teams, head here.
CONSTANTINE, MI
joeinsider.com

District Volleyball: Centreville sweeps Union City in semifinal

Centreville volleyball advanced to the district championship Wednesday by sweeping Union City 25-23, 25-19, 25-13. This moves the Bulldogs to Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. championship from Constantine. “We did a lot of good things tonight, which helped cover up some of the areas we struggled,” said Centreville coach Deric Mostrom....
CENTREVILLE, MI
High School Football PRO

Colon, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Mendon High School football team will have a game with Colon Community High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
COLON, MI
abc57.com

Police chase ends with suspect vehicle in St. Joseph River

A police chase that began in Berrien County ended when the suspect's vehicle landed in the St. Joseph River, according to Berrien County dispatch. According to the Berrien County Sheriff's Office, deputies initiated a traffic stop on a stolen 1986 Ford F-250 pickup truck on South 3rd Street, near Ontario Road.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
wmuk.org

Is Michigan's 4th District more competitive on paper than on the ground?

The new 4th Congressional District is highlighted in purple and includes the cities of Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Benton Harbor, Holland and Zeeland. In 2018, voters approved the creation of a new independent redistricting commission that drew the map in use today. The new 4th District in Southwest Michigan includes parts of three districts under the old map, and a block of reliably Republican voters on the border with Indiana is now in another district. In theory, the fourth is now a little less Republican red and a little more Democratic blue.
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
MICHIGAN STATE
albionpleiad.com

Opinion: Dear Albion College: You’re Failing My Expectations

This is my first year at Albion College. I can honestly say that I’m disappointed. I remember going on my first tour of Albion. I was enthralled with the beautiful trees, immaculate architecture and the promise of academic excellence. My tour guide spoke of a walkable community where I could study, eat and work – without ever leaving campus.
ALBION, MI
WWMTCw

Fire under control in downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A fire at a building in downtown Kalamazoo, now under investigation by the fire marshall, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Calls began coming in about the fire around 10:48 p.m. Wednesday night. The building, located between East Dutton and Crosstown Parkway on Portage...
KALAMAZOO, MI
jack1065.com

State Police investigating recent Clarendon Township home invasion

CLARENDON TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Michigan State Police Troopers from the Marshall post are investigating a home invasion that recently took place in the 20700 block of T Drive South in Calhoun County’s Clarendon Township. Troopers say the suspects entered a dwelling through an unsecured garage. They then...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Kitchen fire causes $10,000 worth of damage to Battle Creek apartment

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Tuesday night fire at a Battle Creek apartment led to thousands of dollars in damages, according to the Battle Creek Fire Department. Knollwood fire: Crews battle house fire near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood. Firefighters responded to reports of a kitchen fire at a Cliff Street...
BATTLE CREEK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy