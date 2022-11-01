Read full article on original website
joeinsider.com
Sturgis volleyball wins district semifinal against Loy Norrix
Sturgis volleyball swept Loy Norrix 25-19, 25-13, 25-13 in Thursday’s district semifinal match. With the win, the Trojans improve to 36-18-4 and advance to the championship against district host Portage Northern Saturday at 10 a.m. For the latest scores and brackets for St. Joseph County teams, click here. Sturgis...
joeinsider.com
District Volleyball Gallery: Colon advances, Burr Oak ousted
Colon hosted the District #116 volleyball semifinal matches on Wednesday with the Magi defeating Climax-Scotts and Burr Oak falling to powerhouse Athens. For the Magi, their win over the Panthers came 25-16, 25-11, 25-23. This moves Colon to the district championship at home Thursday at 7 p.m. No player statistics were submitted by Colon.
joeinsider.com
District Volleyball: Constantine eliminated by Bronson
Constantine’s volleyball season ended on their home floor in Wednesday’s district semifinal against Bronson. The Vikings won 25-12, 25-6, 25-16; moving them to the championship Thursday night against Centreville. The Falcons finish with a 26-15-4 record. For updated brackets and scores for St. Joseph County teams, head here.
joeinsider.com
District Volleyball: Centreville sweeps Union City in semifinal
Centreville volleyball advanced to the district championship Wednesday by sweeping Union City 25-23, 25-19, 25-13. This moves the Bulldogs to Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. championship from Constantine. “We did a lot of good things tonight, which helped cover up some of the areas we struggled,” said Centreville coach Deric Mostrom....
Colon, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Christina Anthony Leaving Kalamazoo News Channel 3 WWMT
It seems like a rotating story for WWMT as of late with the moving of both Erica Mokay, who was a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly six years ago in January 2017, and Anchor Kate Siefert. Siefert took a job for an Ohio TV station back...
Deputies: Body of Kzoo man found in field near South Haven
Deputies are investigating a suspicious death near South Haven.
abc57.com
Police chase ends with suspect vehicle in St. Joseph River
A police chase that began in Berrien County ended when the suspect's vehicle landed in the St. Joseph River, according to Berrien County dispatch. According to the Berrien County Sheriff's Office, deputies initiated a traffic stop on a stolen 1986 Ford F-250 pickup truck on South 3rd Street, near Ontario Road.
Sheriff: Missing Indiana inmate may be in south Michigan
Anyone who spies Hanson is advised to call police and to avoid approaching him, says the Berrien County Sheriffs Office
wmuk.org
Is Michigan's 4th District more competitive on paper than on the ground?
The new 4th Congressional District is highlighted in purple and includes the cities of Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Benton Harbor, Holland and Zeeland. In 2018, voters approved the creation of a new independent redistricting commission that drew the map in use today. The new 4th District in Southwest Michigan includes parts of three districts under the old map, and a block of reliably Republican voters on the border with Indiana is now in another district. In theory, the fourth is now a little less Republican red and a little more Democratic blue.
Western Michigan University to weigh selling downtown block to Kalamazoo County for $1.15M
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Western Michigan University’s board on Thursday will consider selling a block of property downtown to Kalamazoo County for $1.15 million. The county is eyeing the land for a new parking lot for the new county justice facility now under construction. The university’s Board of Trustees will...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
albionpleiad.com
Opinion: Dear Albion College: You’re Failing My Expectations
This is my first year at Albion College. I can honestly say that I’m disappointed. I remember going on my first tour of Albion. I was enthralled with the beautiful trees, immaculate architecture and the promise of academic excellence. My tour guide spoke of a walkable community where I could study, eat and work – without ever leaving campus.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo County woman $100,000 richer after winning Powerball Lottery
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County woman got a sweet treat instead of a trick this Halloween. Anne Vantongeren, 64, of Portage, won a $100,000 Powerball prize Monday from the Oct. 10 drawing, according to Michigan Lottery. Halloween Powerball: $1 billion up for grabs in Halloween Powerball drawing. Vantongeren...
WWMTCw
Fire under control in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A fire at a building in downtown Kalamazoo, now under investigation by the fire marshall, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Calls began coming in about the fire around 10:48 p.m. Wednesday night. The building, located between East Dutton and Crosstown Parkway on Portage...
Iconic Watering Hole in Union City, MI Hits the Market For $400k
It truly is the end of an era-- for real this time. After 47 years running the iconic watering hole, owner Tony Smith and his family have put their beloved bar The Bucket up for sale. After experiencing family illness and the Covid-19 pandemic, the time has finally come for the Smith family to close this chapter.
jack1065.com
State Police investigating recent Clarendon Township home invasion
CLARENDON TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Michigan State Police Troopers from the Marshall post are investigating a home invasion that recently took place in the 20700 block of T Drive South in Calhoun County’s Clarendon Township. Troopers say the suspects entered a dwelling through an unsecured garage. They then...
Fox17
Sheriff: Drunk driver arrested after St. Joseph Co. crash kills 6-month-old
MENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 6-month-old child is dead and a suspect is in custody following a crash in St. Joseph County earlier this week. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) says the crash happened Tuesday, Nov. 1 before 7 a.m. at M-60 and Angevine Road in Mendon Township.
WWMTCw
Kitchen fire causes $10,000 worth of damage to Battle Creek apartment
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Tuesday night fire at a Battle Creek apartment led to thousands of dollars in damages, according to the Battle Creek Fire Department. Knollwood fire: Crews battle house fire near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood. Firefighters responded to reports of a kitchen fire at a Cliff Street...
wtvbam.com
Suspect wanted in four other counties arrested by Union City Police for passing phony money
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Union City man who was wanted in four other counties was arraigned on Monday in Branch County District Court for allegedly using counterfeit money to buy a remote control car. 40-year-old Jim Lee Correnti was charged with uttering or publishing counterfeit bills or notes...
