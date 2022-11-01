Read full article on original website
Related
Paris company HQ evacuated after bomb threat received
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A Paris corporate office was evacuated on Wednesday after a company official said a bomb threat was received. In an email to employees, Chad Thompson, Corporate HR Assistant General Manager of North American Lighting, said the anonymous threat was received around 1 p.m. The decision was then made to evacuate the […]
foxillinois.com
Police searching for southern Illinois man
FLORA, Ill. (WICS) — Police are searching for a southern Illinois man due to a violation of a bond. The Clay County Sheriff says Phillip Blaine Henson’s bond was previously set in Clay County Court at $1.25 million on March 18, which required Henson to post $125,000 cash to bond out of jail.
Motorist drives into Urbana construction site, hits worker
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police were called to the scene after a motorist entered a construction zone on South Race Street near the Windsor Road intersection. Officers at the scene said the motorist drove around a closed road sign and drove into recently poured wet concrete. At which point, the motorist backed up and […]
Herald & Review
Decatur man booked on gunrunning charges
DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man is now jailed on preliminary charges of gunrunning. The 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after a handgun found at a crime scene was traced back to him, police said. Detective Todd Koester, a member of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit...
Herald & Review
Decatur mom denies battering son with belt
DECATUR — A Decatur woman is denying battery charges after police said she punished her 4-year-old son with a severe beating with a belt because he tried to administer multiple oral doses of penicillin to his 9-month-old sister. Victoria T. Adams, 30, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court...
104.1 WIKY
Whereabouts Of Murder Suspect Is Unknown
A man accused of a drug induced homicide of a Flora, Illinois woman is on the run. Phillip Henson was arrested in March and held at the Vanderburgh County Jail for a short time. He was then transported to the Clay County jail. Henson made bail in August and was...
Man hurt in Danville drive-by shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 32-year-old Danville man is recovering in the hospital after police officials said he was shot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of Hazel and Fairchild Streets at 5 p.m. Officers responded to that location after receiving a report of shots being fired and found […]
U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigating Champaign mail theft
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is asking for help, and it could mean a $10,000 reward. It’s in connection to a crime the Inspection Service said happened in the early morning hours on Monday, Oct. 24 at the Downtown Champaign Post Office on Neil Street. They’re actively investigating and looking […]
WCIA
Mattoon officer sustains head injury and broken nose, two arrested
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Police Department is reporting that two men from Mattoon are behind bars after breaking an officer’s nose and striking his head. Mattoon Police arrested 37-year-old Kyle E. Hamilton and 31-year-old Timothy J. Cotter, both of Mattoon, on Oct. 25 around 10:30 a.m.
Urbana man found not guilty of 2018 murder
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana man was found not guilty of first degree murder over the weekend. Keith Campbell was arrested in Cook County in May 2021 by U.S. Marshals after being charged with first degree murder following an incident in July 2018. Urbana Police were called to a party on July 21, 2018, […]
WAND TV
Man arrested in Decatur for voting twice
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office announced that a Decatur man has been arrested for voting twice in the 2022 Illinois General Primary. David E. Badon, 47, was arrested on November 2 after an investigation revealed that he voted twice, which is a Class 3 felony in the state of the Illinois.
Update: 16-year-old arrested for robbery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are new updates on the U of I student who was robbed last month. University Police say a 16-year-old is responsible for threatening a student and taking their money. He was arrested on Sunday. The teenager pushed the student and demanded money. The student followed him to an ATM about […]
Police responded to serious I-57 crash, highway open again
Update at 11:31 a.m. All lanes of I-57 have reopened. Update at 9:11 a.m. Vehicles from the incident have been moved, however traffic continues to be heavy at the site of the crash in the northbound lanes. Traffic is being routed onto the University Avenue Exit off of I-57 northbound. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — State […]
New revitalization project in Decatur
Decatur is using its $11,000,000 in American Rescue Plan money to pay for other resources. They include the Small Improvement Program which helps people in low to moderate income neighborhoods with small home repairs, up to $15,000. Another is the Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative.
WAND TV
Teenager shot in the back in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police are looking for a gunman after a 17-year-old was shot in the back Saturday. Police were called to the 500 block of West Washington St. around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A 17-year-old Champaign boy had been shot in the back....
WAND TV
Man who set fire to Paris Save-A-Lot sentenced to prison
PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - A man who started a fire at a Paris grocery store has been sentenced to prison. Court records indicated Conan McArthur, 30, was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison for starting a fire at Save A Lot (302 W. Jasper St.) overnight on July 19, 2021.
newschannel20.com
Man seriously injured in Flashback Lounge parking lot shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man was seriously injured after a shooting Tuesday night in Decatur. It happened around 11:45 p.m. at 2239 E. Wood, Flashback Lounge. As Decatur Police Officers arrived on the scene, a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital. Witnesses said the...
Urbana Police arrest two, still searching for one in armed robbery
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two were arrested, and police are still searching for the third after an armed robbery involving an attempted social media purchase. The armed robbery occurred at Aspen Court Apartment Complex around 11:00 p.m., said the Urbana Police Department. Officers learned a man planned to buy items via social media, at a […]
arthurgraphic.com
Barn Raising Draws Thousands To The Area
Visitors watching the restoration of the historic Herschberger-Miller Barn Raising on Saturday at the IAHC. The much-anticipated two-day public Barn Raising event got underway to rebuild the historic Herschberger-Miller barn on the grounds of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center over this past weekend. Originally constructed in 1879 just three miles...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Latinos create change in rural Central Illinois community
ARCOLA – Drive a half-hour south of I-57 from Champaign and you’ll arrive in Arcola. The small town is in a part of the state known for its Old Order Amish community, centered around the nearby town of Arthur. Now, Latinos in Arcola are increasing in population and...
Comments / 0