Columbus, GA

Related
WTVM

Pet(s) of the Week: Humane Society of Harris County

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - As the holidays approach a few pets are still in need of families. We do have an important reminder for you though, dogs and cats are a 10 plus year commitment and they do not stay puppies/kittens forever. After the holidays shelters find more pets being surrendered due to people receiving them as gifts and realizing they do not want the animal and the responsibility that it comes with. That being said, if you are ready for the commitment of a new family member for the holidays we have a few to share!
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Columbus business owner shares tips for avoiding deer while driving

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The co-owner of Huntin’ and Hookin’ in Columbus says it’s not just deer season. “It’s the height of deer season when they’re in rut,” says Cliff Robertson. Which means it’s time for deer to start mating. “They’re out all-night, all-day bucks chasing doe’s,” says Robertson. But they are trying to avoid hitting a deer while driving could cost you or someone else’s life.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Piedmont Columbus Regional hosts diabetes and stroke alert program for law enforcement

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In honor of Diabetes and Stroke Alert Day, Piedmont Columbus Regional held a special program dedicated to informing law enforcement about the similarities in symptoms found in those under the influence of alcohol and those suffering from a medical emergency. The program focused on educating law enforcement on the warning signs […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

“We wanna do everything that we can to help” Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church hosts drive-thru food distribution

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church hosted a food giveaway, providing food to 27 Alabama Churches and several local families. The food provided by Feeding the Valley of Columbus included over a hundred pallets of fruits, vegetables, bread, and salads. Deacon Lewis Moore with Bethlehem Missionary Church says the church’s ability […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

American Rescue Plan grant money available to small businesses, nonprofit organizations in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — If you have a small business or non-profit organization in Columbus, you may be eligible for reimbursements from a new local grant. The Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Columbus Consolidated Government to give about $4 million in American Rescue Plan money to small businesses and local non-profit organizations.  […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Lanett Police Dept. partners with LifeSouth Community Blood Center

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department partnered up with LifeSouth Community Blood Center today to find donors in the area to help save lives. A representative with LifeSouth Blood says they’ve had a shortage with blood since the start of the pandemic and with the holidays coming up - the need for blood is at an all-time high as people start to travel. As accidents and natural disasters can occur, those who donate blood are saving lives.
LANETT, AL
WRBL News 3

Employees, children enjoy Monster Mash Bash at Piedmont Columbus Regional

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, different departments at Piedmont Columbus Regional celebrated Halloween early with their annual Monster Mash Bash event. Employees dressed up in costumes, held games and gave out treats and prizes to children. “We have hospitalized patients that came down earlier today to sort of trick or treat, play some fun and games,” […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Opelika announces partnership to place cameras in retail parking lots

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s the holiday season, and as we know, that also means shopping. With that in mind, the Opelika Police Department is teaming up with Live View Technologies to help keep shoppers and businesses safe this year. Opelika police announced the partnership today called the “Access...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Legacy of Longtime Gynecologist Continues through a Wellness Center for Woman in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An OB/GYN practice in Columbus was permanently closed after the death of the longtime gynecologist who owned the office. Now, his wife, daughter, and physicians are continuing his dedicated service to women in the fountain city with a wellness center. The goal is to provide women with not only their obstetrics and gynecology needs but their wellness as a whole.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Britt David Baptist Church hosting Ark in the Park in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Britt David Baptist Church is hosting Ark in the Park in Columbus tonight. Ark in the Park is a 23-year tradition that Britt David Baptist hosts for families to have a safe, Christ-centered trick or treating alternative where kids will get more candy and have more fun than if they went anywhere else.
COLUMBUS, GA
Auburn Plainsman

Opelika First Baptist holds second-annual Fall Festival

For two and half hours, thousands gathered to enjoy various food trucks, inflatable bouncy houses and a friendly basketball competition between Auburn and Opelika Mayors Ron Anders and Gary Fuller before a nearly-20-minute-long fireworks show. That was until a long-anticipated downpour sent some attendees scrambling through the rain and a...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus city workers fighting for pay increase

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Local employees and city leaders have expressed concern over the growing number of vacancies and high turnover rates in the City of Columbus. While officials are working towards improving these issues, the solution still hangs in the balance for the more than 2,000 employees. As part of the solution city officials brought […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Halloween 2022: Costumes from WRBL viewers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Need some costume inspiration for next year? Here’s a look at what our News 3 viewers wore for Halloween of 2022. Avery and Callieaka Sarah Sanderson and Binx Angela Milesas a “School Girl” Harley Youngaka Mufasa To have your photo added in, email us at news@wrbl.com.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Phenix City police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen. 11-year-old Juana Gomez was last seen on November 2 at approximately 10 p.m. at Martin Luther King Parkway in Phenix City. Gomez’s clothing description is unknown. If...
PHENIX CITY, AL

