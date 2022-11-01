Read full article on original website
WTVM
Pet(s) of the Week: Humane Society of Harris County
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - As the holidays approach a few pets are still in need of families. We do have an important reminder for you though, dogs and cats are a 10 plus year commitment and they do not stay puppies/kittens forever. After the holidays shelters find more pets being surrendered due to people receiving them as gifts and realizing they do not want the animal and the responsibility that it comes with. That being said, if you are ready for the commitment of a new family member for the holidays we have a few to share!
WTVM
Columbus business owner shares tips for avoiding deer while driving
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The co-owner of Huntin’ and Hookin’ in Columbus says it’s not just deer season. “It’s the height of deer season when they’re in rut,” says Cliff Robertson. Which means it’s time for deer to start mating. “They’re out all-night, all-day bucks chasing doe’s,” says Robertson. But they are trying to avoid hitting a deer while driving could cost you or someone else’s life.
Piedmont Columbus Regional hosts diabetes and stroke alert program for law enforcement
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In honor of Diabetes and Stroke Alert Day, Piedmont Columbus Regional held a special program dedicated to informing law enforcement about the similarities in symptoms found in those under the influence of alcohol and those suffering from a medical emergency. The program focused on educating law enforcement on the warning signs […]
Division Chief discusses importance of fire safety and home security in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In wake of recent residential fires, WRBL sat down with Fire Marshall Division Chief, John Shull, to discuss the importance of home security that does not infringe on fire safety. He said so far this year, there have been 251 residential fires in the Fountain City. Chief Shull said certain security systems […]
“We wanna do everything that we can to help” Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church hosts drive-thru food distribution
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church hosted a food giveaway, providing food to 27 Alabama Churches and several local families. The food provided by Feeding the Valley of Columbus included over a hundred pallets of fruits, vegetables, bread, and salads. Deacon Lewis Moore with Bethlehem Missionary Church says the church’s ability […]
American Rescue Plan grant money available to small businesses, nonprofit organizations in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — If you have a small business or non-profit organization in Columbus, you may be eligible for reimbursements from a new local grant. The Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Columbus Consolidated Government to give about $4 million in American Rescue Plan money to small businesses and local non-profit organizations. […]
WTVM
Lanett Police Dept. partners with LifeSouth Community Blood Center
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department partnered up with LifeSouth Community Blood Center today to find donors in the area to help save lives. A representative with LifeSouth Blood says they’ve had a shortage with blood since the start of the pandemic and with the holidays coming up - the need for blood is at an all-time high as people start to travel. As accidents and natural disasters can occur, those who donate blood are saving lives.
Employees, children enjoy Monster Mash Bash at Piedmont Columbus Regional
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, different departments at Piedmont Columbus Regional celebrated Halloween early with their annual Monster Mash Bash event. Employees dressed up in costumes, held games and gave out treats and prizes to children. “We have hospitalized patients that came down earlier today to sort of trick or treat, play some fun and games,” […]
WTVM
Opelika announces partnership to place cameras in retail parking lots
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s the holiday season, and as we know, that also means shopping. With that in mind, the Opelika Police Department is teaming up with Live View Technologies to help keep shoppers and businesses safe this year. Opelika police announced the partnership today called the “Access...
WTVM
Auburn students raising money to provide 10 years of clean water to Panama
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A group of high school students in Auburn are raising money to go on a mission trip to the Central American country of Panama. Donations raised will go towards providing clean drinking water in some of the country’s most impoverished neighborhoods. There’s two fundraisers. One...
WTVM
Legacy of Longtime Gynecologist Continues through a Wellness Center for Woman in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An OB/GYN practice in Columbus was permanently closed after the death of the longtime gynecologist who owned the office. Now, his wife, daughter, and physicians are continuing his dedicated service to women in the fountain city with a wellness center. The goal is to provide women with not only their obstetrics and gynecology needs but their wellness as a whole.
WTVM
Britt David Baptist Church hosting Ark in the Park in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Britt David Baptist Church is hosting Ark in the Park in Columbus tonight. Ark in the Park is a 23-year tradition that Britt David Baptist hosts for families to have a safe, Christ-centered trick or treating alternative where kids will get more candy and have more fun than if they went anywhere else.
Local organization holding 2nd Annual Pancreatic Cancer 5K Walk in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. Fittingly, The Lola Strong Cares Foundation will soon host the 2nd Annual Pancreatic Cancer 5K Walk in Columbus. The event will take place on Nov. 12 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Spencer High School sports complex, located at 1000 Fort Benning Road. There is no […]
WTVM
Barbour County schools to be virtual due to rise in cold, flu cases
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Flu and cold season is underway, and an Alabama School System is moving to online learning for the rest of the week. Barbour County School students will learn from home on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 3 and 4. The school system plans to return in person...
Auburn Plainsman
Opelika First Baptist holds second-annual Fall Festival
For two and half hours, thousands gathered to enjoy various food trucks, inflatable bouncy houses and a friendly basketball competition between Auburn and Opelika Mayors Ron Anders and Gary Fuller before a nearly-20-minute-long fireworks show. That was until a long-anticipated downpour sent some attendees scrambling through the rain and a...
Columbus city workers fighting for pay increase
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Local employees and city leaders have expressed concern over the growing number of vacancies and high turnover rates in the City of Columbus. While officials are working towards improving these issues, the solution still hangs in the balance for the more than 2,000 employees. As part of the solution city officials brought […]
Over $10,000 raised for parents of Columbus boys who died in car accident in Oklahoma
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Aisha Holt, who identified herself as the aunt of three Columbus boys who died in a car accident, has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser on behalf of the boys’ parents. The fundraiser has raised over $10,000 of its $30,000 goal since being created on Thursday, Oct. 20. Over 200 people have donated. […]
Halloween 2022: Costumes from WRBL viewers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Need some costume inspiration for next year? Here’s a look at what our News 3 viewers wore for Halloween of 2022. Avery and Callieaka Sarah Sanderson and Binx Angela Milesas a “School Girl” Harley Youngaka Mufasa To have your photo added in, email us at news@wrbl.com.
Fire protection bill costing Smiths Station residents a hefty penny; where are the funds going?
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Smiths Station residents Fire Protection bill is costing a hefty penny since transitioning to a fire district. October is the first month in the last decade residents are seeing an increase on their bill. WRBL sat down with Smiths Station Fire and Rescue Chief, Joe Walden, and he says the […]
WTVM
Phenix City police searching for missing 11-year-old girl
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen. 11-year-old Juana Gomez was last seen on November 2 at approximately 10 p.m. at Martin Luther King Parkway in Phenix City. Gomez’s clothing description is unknown. If...
