ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
joeinsider.com

Centreville volleyball falls in district final against Bronson

Centreville’s volleyball season concluded Thursday at Constantine, dropping the district championship against Bronson 18-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21. “Tonight, it didn’t matter what the stats were, who had a good game, or who had a bad game,” said Bulldogs coach Deric Mostrom. “Tonight was a night based on what team played better and took care of the opportunities that they got, and tonight, Bronson just played a little better.”
CENTREVILLE, MI
joeinsider.com

Sturgis volleyball wins district semifinal against Loy Norrix

Sturgis volleyball swept Loy Norrix 25-19, 25-13, 25-13 in Thursday’s district semifinal match. With the win, the Trojans improve to 36-18-4 and advance to the championship against district host Portage Northern Saturday at 10 a.m. For the latest scores and brackets for St. Joseph County teams, click here. Sturgis...
STURGIS, MI
joeinsider.com

District Volleyball: Constantine eliminated by Bronson

Constantine’s volleyball season ended on their home floor in Wednesday’s district semifinal against Bronson. The Vikings won 25-12, 25-6, 25-16; moving them to the championship Thursday night against Centreville. The Falcons finish with a 26-15-4 record. For updated brackets and scores for St. Joseph County teams, head here.
CONSTANTINE, MI
joeinsider.com

District Volleyball: Three Rivers sweeps Vicksburg

Three Rivers opened volleyball postseason play Tuesday with a sweep of league rival Vicksburg 25-20, 25-20, 25-12. With the win, the Wildcats advance to Thursday’s 7 p.m. district semifinal at Parchment against Parma Western. The other side of the bracket has Marshall facing Pennfield at 5:30 p.m. For the...
THREE RIVERS, MI
WNDU

Northridge to face undefeated NorthWood in sectional championship

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - High school football playoffs in the state of Indiana have reached the sectional finals, and just like last season, a Northridge team that went 5-4 in the regular season is playing November football. In fact, just like last season, the team standing in the way of...
NAPPANEE, IN
High School Football PRO

Colon, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Mendon High School football team will have a game with Colon Community High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
COLON, MI
WNDU

Youth sports complex closer to reality in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A multi-million-dollar youth sports complex is one step closer to coming to Mishawaka. The redevelopment commission approved several resolutions for the project Tuesday night. Card & Associates says their mission is to serve kids. “We’re not here to cater to the elite athlete. We are here...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WILX-TV

Michigan gas prices rise overnight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
LANSING, MI
WNDU

Vehicle crashes into Notre Dame Federal Credit Union in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to the Notre Dame Federal Credit Union on W. Edison Road in Mishawaka after a vehicle crashed into the building. Details are limited at this time, but so far no major injuries have been reported. Stay with 16 News Now on-air...
MISHAWAKA, IN
wmuk.org

Is Michigan's 4th District more competitive on paper than on the ground?

The new 4th Congressional District is highlighted in purple and includes the cities of Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Benton Harbor, Holland and Zeeland. In 2018, voters approved the creation of a new independent redistricting commission that drew the map in use today. The new 4th District in Southwest Michigan includes parts of three districts under the old map, and a block of reliably Republican voters on the border with Indiana is now in another district. In theory, the fourth is now a little less Republican red and a little more Democratic blue.
MICHIGAN STATE
Times-Union Newspaper

‘Operation Pumpkin Spice’ Nets 23 Arrests; 11 More Wanted On Warrants

Nearly two dozen people were arrested overnight Wednesday on drug-related and other charges by Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET43) and 11 more are wanted on warrants. According to a news release from NET43, over the past several months, NET43 conducted undercover operations and covert surveillance which resulted in the...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Fox17

Portage Parks & Rec moves to new location

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage’s Parks and Recreation Department has moved to a new location. The city says the new building is located at 320 Library Lane, which we’re told is the former site of the Portage Senior Center. We’re told the renovated facility will include space for...
PORTAGE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy