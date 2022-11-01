Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
joeinsider.com
Centreville volleyball falls in district final against Bronson
Centreville’s volleyball season concluded Thursday at Constantine, dropping the district championship against Bronson 18-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21. “Tonight, it didn’t matter what the stats were, who had a good game, or who had a bad game,” said Bulldogs coach Deric Mostrom. “Tonight was a night based on what team played better and took care of the opportunities that they got, and tonight, Bronson just played a little better.”
joeinsider.com
Sturgis volleyball wins district semifinal against Loy Norrix
Sturgis volleyball swept Loy Norrix 25-19, 25-13, 25-13 in Thursday’s district semifinal match. With the win, the Trojans improve to 36-18-4 and advance to the championship against district host Portage Northern Saturday at 10 a.m. For the latest scores and brackets for St. Joseph County teams, click here. Sturgis...
joeinsider.com
District Volleyball: Constantine eliminated by Bronson
Constantine’s volleyball season ended on their home floor in Wednesday’s district semifinal against Bronson. The Vikings won 25-12, 25-6, 25-16; moving them to the championship Thursday night against Centreville. The Falcons finish with a 26-15-4 record. For updated brackets and scores for St. Joseph County teams, head here.
wtvbam.com
District championships up for grabs this weekend in MHSAA Football Tournament
UNDATED (WTVB) – The high school football season maybe over for Branch County teams but there are some playoff games of area interest coming up this weekend as the M.H.S.A.A. state tournament enters its second week. Interstate 8 champion Hastings will host Charlotte in a Division Four district title...
joeinsider.com
District Volleyball: Three Rivers sweeps Vicksburg
Three Rivers opened volleyball postseason play Tuesday with a sweep of league rival Vicksburg 25-20, 25-20, 25-12. With the win, the Wildcats advance to Thursday’s 7 p.m. district semifinal at Parchment against Parma Western. The other side of the bracket has Marshall facing Pennfield at 5:30 p.m. For the...
WNDU
Northridge to face undefeated NorthWood in sectional championship
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - High school football playoffs in the state of Indiana have reached the sectional finals, and just like last season, a Northridge team that went 5-4 in the regular season is playing November football. In fact, just like last season, the team standing in the way of...
Colon, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Mendon High School football team will have a game with Colon Community High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
MLive.com
Kalamazoo-area football Round 2 playoff picks: Who hoists the hardware in 2022?
KALAMAZOO, MI - The first piece of playoff football hardware is on the line Friday, as teams from around the state compete for 2022 district championship trophies in the 11-player game and regional titles in 8-player. It’s not easy to make it this far, and every team that takes the...
WNDU
Youth sports complex closer to reality in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A multi-million-dollar youth sports complex is one step closer to coming to Mishawaka. The redevelopment commission approved several resolutions for the project Tuesday night. Card & Associates says their mission is to serve kids. “We’re not here to cater to the elite athlete. We are here...
WILX-TV
Michigan gas prices rise overnight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
Christina Anthony Leaving Kalamazoo News Channel 3 WWMT
It seems like a rotating story for WWMT as of late with the moving of both Erica Mokay, who was a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly six years ago in January 2017, and Anchor Kate Siefert. Siefert took a job for an Ohio TV station back...
Sheriff: Missing Indiana inmate may be in south Michigan
Anyone who spies Hanson is advised to call police and to avoid approaching him, says the Berrien County Sheriffs Office
wtvbam.com
1975-76 UC boys basketball squad selected as “Team of Fame” by UCHS Athletic Hall of Fame
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – The Union City High School Athletic Hall of Fame says the 1976 Union City Chargers Boy’s Varsity Basketball Team has been selected as their newest Team of Fame. There will be a celebration of the ’76 team on February 3 before the Chargers...
Deputies: Body of Kzoo man found in field near South Haven
Deputies are investigating a suspicious death near South Haven.
WNDU
Vehicle crashes into Notre Dame Federal Credit Union in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to the Notre Dame Federal Credit Union on W. Edison Road in Mishawaka after a vehicle crashed into the building. Details are limited at this time, but so far no major injuries have been reported. Stay with 16 News Now on-air...
wmuk.org
Is Michigan's 4th District more competitive on paper than on the ground?
The new 4th Congressional District is highlighted in purple and includes the cities of Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Benton Harbor, Holland and Zeeland. In 2018, voters approved the creation of a new independent redistricting commission that drew the map in use today. The new 4th District in Southwest Michigan includes parts of three districts under the old map, and a block of reliably Republican voters on the border with Indiana is now in another district. In theory, the fourth is now a little less Republican red and a little more Democratic blue.
Attempt to kick yard sign in Lansing instantly backfires
A humorous video shows a yard sign being kicked, only to land perfectly back in place
Times-Union Newspaper
‘Operation Pumpkin Spice’ Nets 23 Arrests; 11 More Wanted On Warrants
Nearly two dozen people were arrested overnight Wednesday on drug-related and other charges by Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET43) and 11 more are wanted on warrants. According to a news release from NET43, over the past several months, NET43 conducted undercover operations and covert surveillance which resulted in the...
Fox17
Portage Parks & Rec moves to new location
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage’s Parks and Recreation Department has moved to a new location. The city says the new building is located at 320 Library Lane, which we’re told is the former site of the Portage Senior Center. We’re told the renovated facility will include space for...
go955.com
“Morton Manor” the winner of Portage’s Most Tricked Out Halloween home decorating contest
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The City of Portage has declared the winner of their first annual Most Tricked Out Halloween home decorating contest. City Manager Pat McGinnis says of the eight entries, the top prize goes to a home on Iowa Avenue. It was called the “Morton Manor,” created by the Morton family.
