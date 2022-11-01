Houston Happens – Fall festivities continue as we get ready for the most wonderful time of the year!

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Halloween, move over. Thanksgiving, step up and Christmas, you’re on standby! We’re talking all about the holidays today on Houston Happens!

First off, we have to celebrate our assistant news director, Raybin Dockery, winning our CW 39 costume contest yesterday. There were some tough competition in the acting out portion, but everyone agreed Raybin takes the cake.

Now that Halloween has passed are you gearing up for shopping for holiday gifts? We spoke with ??? from The Buzz on Gifts for what to look out for this season.

Fall must haves continue with Charrell Star telling us all about the products you’ll want to make sure you have around as the season and temperatures continue to change.

Finally, we talk about an important topic with the Michael J. Fox Foundation to bring awareness to brain health and Parkinson’s disease.

