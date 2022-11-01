Read full article on original website
Joint Meeting With Red River County Genealogical
The Red River County Genealogical Society and Red River County Historical Society will hold a joint meeting Thursday at 6:00 pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Clarksville. Marynell Bryant of Sulphur Springs will come in the person of Clarksville’s own Mary Donoho. Mary and her husband, William Donoho, moved from Santa Fe to Clarksville in 1839, where they operated a hotel. Mary made Clarksville her home until she died in 1880.
Hollis “Blaine” Sartin
Visitation for Hollis “Blaine” Sartin, age 48, of Winnsboro, will be held from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home. Blaine passed away on October 25, 2022, in Hopkins County. He was born on July 14, 1974, in Sulphur Springs. He...
State Marching Band Tournament
In addition to North Lamar, Paris, and Sulphur Springs traveling to San Antonio for the UIL State 4A Band Tournament, three Class 2A schools will also compete for top honors in the state. Rivercrest, Clarksville, and Honey Grove will compete for the state championship in their 2A classifications.
Sulphur Springs ISD calls for $81.5 million bond
SULPHUR SPRIINGS, Texas (KETK) – On Nov. 8, Sulphur Springs ISD is having a bond election where the Sulphur Springs ISD community will vote on the district’s $81.5 million bond package. Sulphur Springs ISD is presenting this bond to address following issues: Aging facilities (Half of the facilities are at least 60 years old) Most […]
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs News
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. November is both Lung Cancer and COPD Awareness Month. Are you noticing a theme? Our lungs are vital! As always, you need to get your annual physical from your Primary Care provider, which is of utmost importance to you. If your provider decides you need further diagnostics, they can order testing. We have a Pulmonologist in Sulphur Springs several times a month. If you do not have a Primary Care provider, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic has providers taking new patients at 903.885.3181. For a referral to the Pulmonologist, call CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic and request their Sulphur Springs clinic.
Welding Project At PJC-Sulphur Springs Center
Paris Junior College welding Instructor John Plemons discusses pipe welding projects with Marcus Siddens of Hagansport, center, and Ethan Ford of Lone Oak. For information about the welding program, call the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center at 903-885-1232.
Dear Pizza King in Longview: A Note from Tyler, TX People
Dear Pizza King in Longview, Texas: May we share a note from some of your Tyler, Texas fans?. When it comes to pizza in East Texas, we've got so many fantastic options that we adore. However one of my personal favorites is Pizza King in Longview, Texas. We're thankful it's...
TTPD: Texarkana teen located, safe
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department announced that a missing teen was found Thursday morning. According to a post on the TTPD Facebook page, 16-year-old Everett Walker ran away from his home in Bowie County. An update to that post said that Walker was safe and back home.
Blue Blazes Band Advances To State
Paris High School Blue Blazes Band has earned their fifth trip to the state marching band finals to perform their award-winning halftime show “Psychopomp.”. The PHS band placed third at the Area C contest Saturday in Lindale High School Stadium to earn their ticket to the Class 4A State Marching Band Contest on Wednesday, Nov 8, at the San Antonio Alamodome. The top five bands at Area C qualified for the state finals this year.
Annual Heritage Car Show In Sulphur Springs
The Sulphur Springs Downtown Business Alliance is hosting the 17th Annual Heritage Car Show this Saturday at Celebration Plaza in Sulphur Springs. A large display of antique and classic cars will compete in several classes.
North Lamar Special Ed Co-op Ending
The Paris News is reporting that the Chisum ISD has pulled out of the North Lamar Special Ed Cooperative. The cooperative, which also includes Prairiland will now end at the end of the school year. The assets of the cooperative will be divided between the districts based on the number of special ed students in each district. North Lamar will receive 60%, Chisum 23% and Prairiland 17 %.
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County Deputies came across a Dallas woman and a Sulphur Springs man, both 28, at the boat ramp on FM 2285 at Lake Sulphur Springs. They arrested her on a Dallas County narcotics charge, and Upshur County wanted the man on a warranty for marijuana. Mugshots not available. State...
Jack Russell Terriers Headed to Civic Center
Once again the SWJRTN (Southwest Jack Russell Terrier Network) Club is glad to be back at the Hopkins County Civic Centre for the annual trial, November 12th & 13th. The trial is primarily for Jack Russell’s but other terriers and other breeds of dogs are welcomed and encouraged to come out and compete. In the morning there is straight track racing, both flats and hurdles. It’s a fast and exciting time for the dogs and the people watching. While Conformation is going on inside the arena there’s a number of other events the dogs can enter. Lure Course is a running event where a dog, running alone, chases a lure on a big, circular track. Trailing & Locating and Brush Hunt are two events where the dogs have to use their noses to find where the quarry is hidden. Go-To-Ground and Super Earth are events that simulate hunting. The dog goes into tunnels that have turns and obstacles in them to find a quarry that is at the finish line. We have a great set of tunnels that have a plexiglass front so people can see the dog running through it. It’s wildly popular with spectators. These events are all timed and it’s amazing how fast the dogs can get through to the end.
East Texas schools become UIL Military Marching Band Champions
LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – UIL held its annual Military Marching Band Championship on Nov. 1. Two East Texas high schools, Lindale and Carlisle, brought home first place in their respective divisions. Lindale High School represented and won the 4A division, making this their third State Championship in a row. “We are so proud of our […]
Former Representative Flynn Dies
Former State Representative Dan Flynn passed away Friday at the age of 79. He represented Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties in the legislature from 2003–2021. Funeral Services will be held Friday at 2:00 pm at Lakeside Baptist Church in Canton.
A Truly Delightful Shopping Experience is BACK This Weekend in Gilmer, TX
Do you remember me telling you about this truly delightful shopping experience I had in Gilmer, TX last year?. Since then, 80 Acre Market has been receiving glowing reviews for the unique shopping and family fun experience in such a lovely location here in East Texas. Well, guess what? It's...
Lamar County First Responders Breakfast
The monthly First Responders Breakfast at First Christian Church in Paris is this Saturday at 8:30. The meal will include bacon, sausage, eggs, hash browns, biscuits, and gravy.
Hopkins County Jury Duty Canceled
The jury panel summoned for this Monday, Nov 7, at 8:30 am at the Hopkins County District Court has been canceled. Those called for jury duty do not need to report. Another panel of summons is out for Monday, Nov 14, and they must appear.
Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell’s Report To City Council
CLAIMS – We had one worker’s compensation that required surgery in October. A police officer injured his knee while in training. We did not have any liability claims. I have signed the contract with TDHCA. We have sent the contract out to bid, and we will open bids...
Local High School Bands Headed To State UIL
The North Lamar, Paris, and Sulphur Springs High School bands have qualified at the UIL State Band Tournament in San Antonio at the Alamodome. All three schools will perform next Wednesday, Nov 9. North Lamar will play at 9:00 am, and Paris will perform at 2:00 pm. Sulphur Springs will play at 10:45. Finalists will compete on Wednesday evening, beginning at 7:00 pm, and announce the winners at 9:45 pm.
