Police arrest suspect in Jackson stabbing that sent man to the hospital
JACKSON, MI - A 34-year-old man was arrested late Wednesday on suspicion he stabbed another man in southwest Jackson, police said. Officers responded to reports of a stabbing around 11:15 p.m., Nov. 2 in the area of Third and West Morrell streets, said Jackson Police and Fire Services Director Elmer Hitt.
WKHM
Leoni Township investigating pedestrian fatality
Jackson, Mich. — Pedestrian Safety Week turned deadly for a 35-year-old Jackson man. Blackman-Leoni Public Safety was called to Ann Arbor Road near Munith Road Wednesday morning just after 7:00 a.m. for a pedestrian who was struck by two separate vehicles and pronounced dead at the scene. The two...
Lansing Police need help solving assault & car theft case
Can you help the Lansing Police Department solve a vehicle theft and assault case?
wtvbam.com
Suspect wanted in four other counties arrested by Union City Police for passing phony money
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Union City man who was wanted in four other counties was arraigned on Monday in Branch County District Court for allegedly using counterfeit money to buy a remote control car. 40-year-old Jim Lee Correnti was charged with uttering or publishing counterfeit bills or notes...
WILX-TV
Pedestrian dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in Jackson County
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 35-year-old man from Jackson died Wednesday after he was struck by two vehicles. According to authorities, it happened at about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Ann Arbor and Munith roads in Leoni Township. Police said the man was struck by a vehicle driven by a 40-year-old woman that was turning onto Ann Arbor Road from Munith Road and then by an eastbound vehicle driven by a 24-year-old woman.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County family mourns woman beaten to death with wrench; Husband charged with murder
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County family is mourning as a daughter was killed with a wrench in a domestic attack. Katy Dougherty, 38, was beaten to death in her Waterford Township home on Oct. 16. Her husband has been charged with her murder after police say he beat her with a wrench.
WKHM
Do you recognize these men? Call Napoleon Township police at 517-536-4487
Napoleon, Mich. — A retail fraud incident occurred late Sunday afternoon at B&B Hardware in Napoleon Township, and police are currently looking for more information about the two men involved. Security cameras captured an image of both suspects at the counter, as well as an image of their dark,...
Investigation underway after Lansing man serving time for retail fraud dies at Ingham County Jail
A Lansing man who was serving time for retail fraud has died at the Ingham County Jail. Dudley Riley, 55, was found in medical distress in his cell Tuesday morning, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.
fox2detroit.com
Man shot minutes after calling Farmington police about slashed tires on his truck
FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A few minutes after calling Farmington police about slashed tires on his truck Tuesday, a man called again to say he was shot. Police said the victim called them around 8:15 a.m. to report that he believed someone intentionally slashed his tires at a home on Slocum Drive near Farmington Road. Four minutes later, he called and said he was shot.
wincountry.com
State Police investigating recent Clarendon Township home invasion
CLARENDON TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Michigan State Police Troopers from the Marshall post are investigating a home invasion that recently took place in the 20700 block of T Drive South in Calhoun County’s Clarendon Township. Troopers say the suspects entered a dwelling through an unsecured garage. They then...
WILX-TV
Police search for two stolen snowmobiles in Clinton County
EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Clinton County are looking for two stolen snowmobiles that were taken in April. Pictures show two blue trucks at a storage facility on Grand River Highway near M-100. Police said one appears to be a half-ton Dodge Ram towing a trailer, with the two snowmobiles inside, and a blue Ford Ranger trailing behind. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office released photos of two cars on Facebook Tuesday morning.
Michigan man who killed 2 women with hammer sentenced to 70-100 years in prison
INGHAM COUNTY, MI - An Ingham County man who beat two women to death with a hammer in 2019 has been sentenced to 70 to 100 years in prison. Kiernan Brown, a 30-year-old man from Delta Township, west of Lansing, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to second-degree murder, according to Ingham County court records.
Mystery in Southfield: Police searching for occupants believed to have been ejected in rollover crash on Lodge Freeway
There is a heavy police presence on M-10 in Oakland County Wednesday morning as officials investigate the mysterious disappearance of the occupants of a vehicle involved in a serious traffic crash.
Man dies when hit by 2 cars outside Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson man was killed Wednesday morning when he was hit by one car while he was in the roadway, then struck by another. Rescue crews were called at 7:13 a.m. Nov. 2, for a reported crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Ann Arbor and Munith roads in Leoni Township, according to the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
Three men plead in staged courier van robbery of $1.2 million in cash
LANSING, MI -- Three men have admitted to taking part in a staged robbery of a courier van carrying $1.2 million in cash. Federal prosecutors said the three men -- two from Mason and one from Grand Rapids -- face up to 10 years in prison and fines of more than $250,000 when sentenced.
Police: 2-year-old shot near Kaynorth Apartments in Lansing
There are at least nine cars from the Lansing Police Department in the area.
WILX-TV
2-year-old child shot near Lansing apartment complex
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old child was hospitalized Wednesday following a shooting near the Kaynorth Community Apartments complex. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Kaynorth Road, between Cedar and Joshua streets. News 10 cameras captured officers from the Lansing Police Department and a K-9...
3 admit to inside job that lifted $1.2M from courier van
Three men who authorities say orchestrated an inside job to steal more than $1.2 million from a cash courier van in the Lansing area earlier this year have pleaded guilty to federal charges.
go955.com
Teen victim of Barry County fatal crash identified; Driver of vehicle suspected of operating while intoxicated
HASTINGS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police have released the name of a teenager who died in a crash in Barry County’s Baltimore Township last week on Wednesday, October 26. The victim is identified as 17-year-old Zacharee Mason of Hastings who was found to have been ejected...
oceanacountypress.com
Man faces charges for taking teen daughter on crime spree.
HART — A 34-year-old Rothbury man currently incarcerated in the Parnall Correctional Facility in Jackson County was transported by Michigan Department of Corrections officers to appear in Oceana County’s 79th District Court Tuesday, Nov. 1. Daniel Laurence Marcinak, whose address is listed as 1100 Harris Rd. in his...
