ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKHM

Leoni Township investigating pedestrian fatality

Jackson, Mich. — Pedestrian Safety Week turned deadly for a 35-year-old Jackson man. Blackman-Leoni Public Safety was called to Ann Arbor Road near Munith Road Wednesday morning just after 7:00 a.m. for a pedestrian who was struck by two separate vehicles and pronounced dead at the scene. The two...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Pedestrian dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 35-year-old man from Jackson died Wednesday after he was struck by two vehicles. According to authorities, it happened at about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Ann Arbor and Munith roads in Leoni Township. Police said the man was struck by a vehicle driven by a 40-year-old woman that was turning onto Ann Arbor Road from Munith Road and then by an eastbound vehicle driven by a 24-year-old woman.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot minutes after calling Farmington police about slashed tires on his truck

FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A few minutes after calling Farmington police about slashed tires on his truck Tuesday, a man called again to say he was shot. Police said the victim called them around 8:15 a.m. to report that he believed someone intentionally slashed his tires at a home on Slocum Drive near Farmington Road. Four minutes later, he called and said he was shot.
FARMINGTON, MI
wincountry.com

State Police investigating recent Clarendon Township home invasion

CLARENDON TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Michigan State Police Troopers from the Marshall post are investigating a home invasion that recently took place in the 20700 block of T Drive South in Calhoun County’s Clarendon Township. Troopers say the suspects entered a dwelling through an unsecured garage. They then...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Police search for two stolen snowmobiles in Clinton County

EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Clinton County are looking for two stolen snowmobiles that were taken in April. Pictures show two blue trucks at a storage facility on Grand River Highway near M-100. Police said one appears to be a half-ton Dodge Ram towing a trailer, with the two snowmobiles inside, and a blue Ford Ranger trailing behind. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office released photos of two cars on Facebook Tuesday morning.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Man dies when hit by 2 cars outside Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson man was killed Wednesday morning when he was hit by one car while he was in the roadway, then struck by another. Rescue crews were called at 7:13 a.m. Nov. 2, for a reported crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Ann Arbor and Munith roads in Leoni Township, according to the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

2-year-old child shot near Lansing apartment complex

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old child was hospitalized Wednesday following a shooting near the Kaynorth Community Apartments complex. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Kaynorth Road, between Cedar and Joshua streets. News 10 cameras captured officers from the Lansing Police Department and a K-9...
LANSING, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Man faces charges for taking teen daughter on crime spree.

HART — A 34-year-old Rothbury man currently incarcerated in the Parnall Correctional Facility in Jackson County was transported by Michigan Department of Corrections officers to appear in Oceana County’s 79th District Court Tuesday, Nov. 1. Daniel Laurence Marcinak, whose address is listed as 1100 Harris Rd. in his...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson, MI
13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.

 https://www.mlive.com/jackson/

Comments / 0

Community Policy