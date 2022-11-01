ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Uber stock pops 15% on revenue beat, strong guidance

Uber reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates for revenue Tuesday. The company suffered a net loss of $1.2 billion for the quarter, $512 million of which was attributed to revaluations of Uber's equity investments, according to a company release. reported a third-quarter loss Tuesday but beat analysts' estimates for...
TechCrunch

Revere is creating a ratings system for the venture capital industry

Revere, a new bet being built by former AngelList executive Eric Woo and family office operator Chris Shen, is playing upon these characteristics. The startup, launching publicly today, is building a rating system for the venture capital industry. The goal is to create a more standardized way to track information about emerging fund managers so that institutional investors know how to navigate the shifting landscape.
TechCrunch

Arnica raises $7M to improve software supply chain security

The round was led by Joule Ventures and First Rays Venture Partners. A number of angel investors, including Avi Shua (co-founder & CEO of Orca Security), Dror Davidoff (co-founder & CEO of Aqua Security) and Baruch Sadogursky (head of Developer Relations at JFrog), also participated in this round. “As a...
TechCrunch

Investor’s advice during a downturn: Don’t panic

We all know that cash is not nearly as readily available in 2022 as it was in 2021. This puts startups in the position of having to compete without losing their minds — or runway. At TechCrunch Disrupt 2022, I interviewed Ramp CEO Eric Glyman, Airbase CEO Thejo Kote...
Fortune

Are we entering the Great Disengagement? Women and millennials are feeling the biggest disconnection from their employers—but a looming recession is preventing people from quitting

Roughly 30% of office workers polled by the Conference Board say their engagement is lower than six months ago. Workers are not yet willing to take the leap and quit as job market prospects start to dry up even though they are gradually losing their connection to their employer, according to a new survey.
entrepreneurshiplife.com

How Profitable Is A Cannabis Business In The Next Decade?

Cannabis is one of the fastest growing industries in the US, following marijuana legalization in many states. It has opened more opportunities for entrepreneurs who want to offer unique products to a specific group of consumers. Additionally, the growth of cannabis product patrons continuously exceeds expectations. Due to the high...
The Independent

Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
TechCrunch

Mozilla launches $35M venture capital fund for early-stage ‘responsible’ startups

Today, it’s Mozilla’s turn to solidify its investment endeavors via a new $35 million VC fund targeted at early-stage startups. Formally announced at Web Summit in Portugal today, Mozilla Ventures builds on other recent investments the company has made as part of its Mozilla Builders startup incubator program, though in truth Mozilla has sporadically invested in nearly 20 companies over the past decade.
PYMNTS

Stripe Blames ‘Overhiring’ for 14% Job Cuts

Stripe will lay off 14% of its workforce, a move the payments company blamed on the “very consequential mistakes” of growing operating costs too quickly and underestimating the possibility of an economic slowdown in a Thursday (Nov. 3) message to employees. “We overhired for the world we’re in...
TechCrunch

Investors are either ghosting, quiet quitting or rewriting their entire playbook

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha and Alex interviewed one of their favorite reporters, Business Insider’s Melia Russell! The trio chatted through how the role of a venture capitalist is changing. That means we spoke about emerging fund managers, seasoned operators and, of course, Russell’s latest story about how some investors are re-writing the playbooks when it comes to maternity leave policies at their firms.
PYMNTS

Wayfair Aims to Cut Costs by $500M After Drops in Customers and Orders

After a quarter in which its revenue, active customers and orders dropped, home goods platform Wayfair is working to reduce costs by a half-billion dollars while also aiming to grow. It is doing this by working to “control the controllables,” Wayfair CEO, Co-founder and Co-Chairman Niraj Shah said in a...
TechCrunch

Digital bank Chime is cutting costs across the board – including 12% of staff

According to an internal memo obtained by TechCrunch, Chime co-founder Chris Britt described that the move was one of many that would help the company thrive “regardless of market conditions.” In the memo, Britt said that he and co-founder Ryan King are re-calibrating marketing spend, decreasing the number of contractors, adjusting workspace needs and renegotiating vendor contractors.

