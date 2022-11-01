Read full article on original website
CNBC
Uber stock pops 15% on revenue beat, strong guidance
Uber reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates for revenue Tuesday. The company suffered a net loss of $1.2 billion for the quarter, $512 million of which was attributed to revaluations of Uber's equity investments, according to a company release. reported a third-quarter loss Tuesday but beat analysts' estimates for...
TechCrunch
Revere is creating a ratings system for the venture capital industry
Revere, a new bet being built by former AngelList executive Eric Woo and family office operator Chris Shen, is playing upon these characteristics. The startup, launching publicly today, is building a rating system for the venture capital industry. The goal is to create a more standardized way to track information about emerging fund managers so that institutional investors know how to navigate the shifting landscape.
TechCrunch
Arnica raises $7M to improve software supply chain security
The round was led by Joule Ventures and First Rays Venture Partners. A number of angel investors, including Avi Shua (co-founder & CEO of Orca Security), Dror Davidoff (co-founder & CEO of Aqua Security) and Baruch Sadogursky (head of Developer Relations at JFrog), also participated in this round. “As a...
TechCrunch
Investor’s advice during a downturn: Don’t panic
We all know that cash is not nearly as readily available in 2022 as it was in 2021. This puts startups in the position of having to compete without losing their minds — or runway. At TechCrunch Disrupt 2022, I interviewed Ramp CEO Eric Glyman, Airbase CEO Thejo Kote...
TechCrunch
Welcome to the late-stage discount market, where everything is on sale and few folks are buying
New data from CB Insights indicates that, on a global basis, the farther along the alphabet a startup’s next funding round is, the more valuation pressure that transaction will be under from a price perspective. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The...
Are we entering the Great Disengagement? Women and millennials are feeling the biggest disconnection from their employers—but a looming recession is preventing people from quitting
Roughly 30% of office workers polled by the Conference Board say their engagement is lower than six months ago. Workers are not yet willing to take the leap and quit as job market prospects start to dry up even though they are gradually losing their connection to their employer, according to a new survey.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
How Profitable Is A Cannabis Business In The Next Decade?
Cannabis is one of the fastest growing industries in the US, following marijuana legalization in many states. It has opened more opportunities for entrepreneurs who want to offer unique products to a specific group of consumers. Additionally, the growth of cannabis product patrons continuously exceeds expectations. Due to the high...
Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests
Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
Remote workers could be the first to go in the next round of recession layoffs
As recession winds blow and job cuts increase, employers report that they may first look at employees who work from home.
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Twitter to Peloton.
Twitter is the latest high-profile company to get hit with layoffs this year after its new owner, Elon Musk, reportedly ordered a 25% headcount reduction. Major American businesses have picked up the pace of firing in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max...
Narcity
Walmart Is Hiring A Ton Of Jobs In BC & Some Employees Get 'Double Discount Days'
If you are a huge fan of Walmart Supercentre and are looking to switch up your career, the company is currently hiring a bunch of different roles throughout B.C. and some come with seriously sweet benefits too. Walmart is offering some perks which can include health care, dental care, life...
Remote work saves companies a ton of money per worker. It could help them survive a recession
Remote work can save companies big if they can downsize to take advantage of less space and amenities needed. Turns out that not only do workers save money by working remotely—limiting transportation costs and the temptation to spend on fancy lunches—the trend may also help companies, too. Companies...
Take it from an Instacart driver watching the employee-or-contractor debate: App-based workers want the flexibility
For Roman Juela, being an Instacart and Uber Eats driver is about flexibility. Imagine being able to work with a company you choose, you hire, and you earn money with because they work for you. Instead of conforming to a rigid 9-5 schedule, you can choose how, when, and with whom you earn.
TechCrunch
Mozilla launches $35M venture capital fund for early-stage ‘responsible’ startups
Today, it’s Mozilla’s turn to solidify its investment endeavors via a new $35 million VC fund targeted at early-stage startups. Formally announced at Web Summit in Portugal today, Mozilla Ventures builds on other recent investments the company has made as part of its Mozilla Builders startup incubator program, though in truth Mozilla has sporadically invested in nearly 20 companies over the past decade.
Stripe Blames ‘Overhiring’ for 14% Job Cuts
Stripe will lay off 14% of its workforce, a move the payments company blamed on the “very consequential mistakes” of growing operating costs too quickly and underestimating the possibility of an economic slowdown in a Thursday (Nov. 3) message to employees. “We overhired for the world we’re in...
TechCrunch
Investors are either ghosting, quiet quitting or rewriting their entire playbook
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha and Alex interviewed one of their favorite reporters, Business Insider’s Melia Russell! The trio chatted through how the role of a venture capitalist is changing. That means we spoke about emerging fund managers, seasoned operators and, of course, Russell’s latest story about how some investors are re-writing the playbooks when it comes to maternity leave policies at their firms.
TechCrunch
Treasury management startup Vesto wants to help other startups put their idle cash to work
One of his more recent ventures was based in Berlin and at the time of its founding in 2019, Germany actually had negative interest rates – meaning that the company was paying back 50 basis points, or half a percent for each Euro that was in its account. “That...
Wayfair Aims to Cut Costs by $500M After Drops in Customers and Orders
After a quarter in which its revenue, active customers and orders dropped, home goods platform Wayfair is working to reduce costs by a half-billion dollars while also aiming to grow. It is doing this by working to “control the controllables,” Wayfair CEO, Co-founder and Co-Chairman Niraj Shah said in a...
TechCrunch
Digital bank Chime is cutting costs across the board – including 12% of staff
According to an internal memo obtained by TechCrunch, Chime co-founder Chris Britt described that the move was one of many that would help the company thrive “regardless of market conditions.” In the memo, Britt said that he and co-founder Ryan King are re-calibrating marketing spend, decreasing the number of contractors, adjusting workspace needs and renegotiating vendor contractors.
