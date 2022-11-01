Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
OpenAI will give roughly 10 AI startups $1M each and early access to its systems
Called Converge, the cohort will be financed by the OpenAI Startup Fund, OpenAI says. The $100 million entrepreneurial tranche was announced last May and was backed by Microsoft and other partners. The 10 or so founders chosen for Converge will receive $1 million each and admission to five weeks of office hours, workshops and events with OpenAI staff, as well as early access to OpenAI models and “programming tailored to AI companies.”
TechCrunch
Arnica raises $7M to improve software supply chain security
The round was led by Joule Ventures and First Rays Venture Partners. A number of angel investors, including Avi Shua (co-founder & CEO of Orca Security), Dror Davidoff (co-founder & CEO of Aqua Security) and Baruch Sadogursky (head of Developer Relations at JFrog), also participated in this round. “As a...
TechCrunch
Metrist raises $5.5M to provide better cloud service outage data
The overall idea behind Metrist is pretty straightforward, but there are surprisingly few companies doing this. While products like Twitter or StatusPage (which is now owned by Atlassian) allow companies to easily communicate issues with their services to their users, they don’t always reflect every problem and service degradation — something that then comes into play when it’s time to review an SLA agreement or a contract comes up for renewal and the two parties have vastly different perceptions of a product’s reliability. And while application performance monitoring and observability tools like New Relic or Honeycomb can give you some of this data, it’s not their core use case, as these services tend to be inward facing.
TechCrunch
Mozilla launches $35M venture capital fund for early-stage ‘responsible’ startups
Today, it’s Mozilla’s turn to solidify its investment endeavors via a new $35 million VC fund targeted at early-stage startups. Formally announced at Web Summit in Portugal today, Mozilla Ventures builds on other recent investments the company has made as part of its Mozilla Builders startup incubator program, though in truth Mozilla has sporadically invested in nearly 20 companies over the past decade.
TechCrunch
Port internal development platform gives visibility into DevOps architecture
Port, an early-stage Israeli startup, wants to help by offering a portal of sorts where DevOps engineers can get visibility into the current state of the architecture, while deploying new resources when needed, all from a single window. Traditionally, this kind of functionality was only available to large engineering organizations...
TechCrunch
SpaceX successfully launches Falcon Heavy for the fourth time ever
The payload for today’s launch includes two U.S. Space Force satellites, including one used for “various prototype missions” in geosynchronous orbit, and another whose nature and purpose is classified for national defence purposes. While SpaceX uses Falcon Heavy a lot less frequently than its Falcon 9 rocket...
How a hospitality startup founder hooked Google's VC firm to lead its $5.8 seed round with a 4-minute pitch
Skipper's Jason Shames got the attention of Gradient Venture investor Wen-Wen Lam by focusing on his extensive knowledge of the hotel industry.
Phala Network Partners with Octaloop for the Unblock Hackathon
Phala Network has announced its partnership with Octaloop for the Unblock 2022 hackathon. Unblock is a Web3-focused hackathon aimed at promoting blockchain technology and encouraging its potential applications in India, creating new opportunities for both Web3 companies and enthusiasts to discover networking and investment opportunities in the space. As the...
TechCrunch
FlowForge nabs $7.2M to help companies integrate IoT using Node-RED
Node-RED, for the uninitiated, is a low-code, visual programming tool developed inside IBM for connecting APIs, hardware, and related assets that constitute the broader Internet of Things (IoT) — it’s all about enabling IoT developers to build applications at speed, while addressing the sheer number of IoT devices, manufacturers, and protocols they have to contend with.
Quark.ai Adds Workflow Automator to Field Support Platform
Field support engineers at industrial enterprises can now enlist the help of deep learning, natural language processing (NLP) and computer vision while troubleshooting issues in real time. With the new Quark.ai Workflow Automator from autonomous support platform Quark.ai, field support engineers can get step-by-step instructions to help them resolve issues,...
aiexpress.io
Galileo Raises $18M in Series A Funding
Galileo, a San Francisco, CA-based ML information intelligence firm, raised $18M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Battery Ventures with participation from The Manufacturing unit, Walden Catalyst, FPV Ventures, Anthony Goldbloom, Pegah Ebrahimi, and Wesley Chan. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to proceed...
blockchainmagazine.net
Top Eight Technology Companies Have Extensive Metaverse Plans
Whether it’s gaming software, cloud computing, semiconductor chips, virtual reality (VR) headsets, or non-fungible tokens, the metaverse is the most exciting place for large businesses to use technology to expand their reach. Mark Zuckerberg is still pushing Meta into the virtual world in 2022 and beyond, and big companies are thinking about working together with the platform to reach more people worldwide. Some well-known companies have weak ties to the brand, but those with big goals and many partnerships with the metaverse in many areas will likely impact society the most. Find out about the metaverse plans of some of the most ambitious tech companies, like Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia, Unity, and Roblox.
crowdfundinsider.com
TIFIN’s Wealth Division Announces AI Platform for Client Personalization
TIFIN, the Fintech platform known for its highly engaging products fueled by advanced data science and machine learning, has launched what it claims to be “a first-of-its-kind platform for client personalization.”. The platform “to facilitate modern personalization will be offered by its TIFIN Wealth division to financial intermediaries in...
TechCrunch
Applications security startup Apiiro pulls in $100M Series B from A-list investors
What is attracting this kind of investment in a time when investors otherwise are in a period of belt tightening?. The company is working to help developers and security operations find and solve issues that could result in vulnerabilities, and do so in a proactive manner, says company co-founder and CEO Idan Plotnik.
aiexpress.io
Galileo looks to improve unstructured data for machine learning (ML), raises $18M
Machine Studying (ML) requires information on which to coach and iterate. Making use of knowledge for ML additionally requires a fundamental understanding of what’s within the coaching information, which isn’t at all times a simple downside to resolve. Notably, there’s a actual problem with unstructured information, which by...
TechCrunch
Former ButcherBox execs leverage meat shipment expertise into new D2C startup
Dubbed a “smart logistics engine,” Grip’s technology sits on top of customers’ existing order management systems and manages the shipment process using real-time network conditions, like weather events and temperature, carrier on-time delivery and box performance. Founder Juan Meisel told TechCrunch that other shipping software uses...
TechCrunch
Shopify acquires Remix to bolster its storefront design tools
“You’ll be seeing a lot more [of the Remix framework] in the wild, powering some of the largest commercial sites on the web,” Jackson said. “In addition, Shopify itself will use Remix across many projects, and you can expect to see more of Shopify’s developer platform include first-class support for Remix over time.”
TechCrunch
Eric Schmidt backs former Google exec’s digital family office platform in $90 million funding
Last year, he left Google with scores of colleagues to start a new venture. Now, he is ready to share what they have been up to. Sengupta said Wednesday his startup, rebranded as Arta Finance, will work to provide individuals access to alternative assets that have so far largely been limited to the ultrawealthy.
blockchainmagazine.net
Seven Metaverse Technologies For The Year 2022
The Metaverse will transform the way we interact. The technology of the present day enhances the Metaverse experience. This article provides an overview of seven Metaverse technologies. Earlier concepts that seemed fictitious or hypothetical without blockchain technology would not exist. Who would have thought you could make millions by selling digital music or art or using smart contracts to verify, control, or carry out an agreement without human help? Having a fully operating economy in a virtual world and interacting with virtual goods may seem like science fiction, but they are becoming a reality. Who had known this a decade ago? Blockchain alters the digital environment. Internet users have several opportunities. From static Web sites to Web2 experiences, the possibilities are almost limitless.
TechCrunch
Alation bags $123M at a $1.7B valuation for its data-cataloging software
That’s why Satyen Sangani, a former Oracle VP, co-founded Redwood City–based Alation, a startup that helps crawl a company’s databases in order to build data search catalogs. After growing its customer base to over 450 brands and annual recurring revenue (ARR) to over $100 million, Alation has raised $123 million in a Series E round led by Thoma Bravo, Sanabil Investments, and Costanoa Ventures with participation from Databricks Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Icon Ventures, Queensland Investment Corporation, Riverwood Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Sapphire Ventures and Union Grove, the company announced today.
