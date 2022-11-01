Inland Lakes opens up volleyball districts with 3-0 win at Pellston

PELLSTON – The postseason officially got underway for the Inland Lakes volleyball team on Monday night.

While it wasn’t their best performance by any means, the Bulldogs did what they’ve done a ton of over the last few postseasons – win.

Traveling to face a scrappy rival, the Bulldogs captured a 3-0 victory over the Pellston Hornets (25-12, 25-13, 25-22) during a MHSAA Division 4 first-round clash in Pellston.

“It was our mindset to have a three-set win, so it really came down to the wire (in the third set),” said Inland Lakes coach Nicole Moore. “We had a wrong server for the first time all season, in the district game, so that was something, and then we had a missed serve in the last five points. The first two sets (were good), but I did not expect (the close third set) would happen. I mean, (Pellston’s) season is on the line so they were fired up. That was their best set, for sure. They deserved everything they got, and we struggled a little bit.”

The Bulldogs (30-10-6) had no problems in the opening two sets, rolling to big victories behind their talented hitters, passing and defensive play.

However, the underdog Hornets (8-23-3) refused to quit and threw everything they had at the Bulldogs. Fueled by aggressive attacking and stingy defense of their own, the Hornets overcame a 9-5 third-set deficit and took a 15-12 lead with a 10-3 run.

After the Bulldogs fought back to tie things up at 20-apiece, serving miscues ended up plaguing the Hornets, who lost their lead and could never get it back. The Bulldogs sealed the win when senior outside hitter Hannah Robinson delivered a powerful kill that Pellston failed to defend.

With the win, the Bulldogs will face Petoskey St. Michael in a 5 p.m. district semifinal clash in Pellston on Wednesday.

“Districts for us is all about how we play on our side and what do we want to see every play, not how we respond to the other team,” Moore said. “It’s kind of about who’s getting free balls, where are we hitting, what shots are we hitting, like those specific things is what I want to see done well the rest of districts.”

Senior Natalie Wandrie led the Bulldogs with 14 kills, 11 digs, two aces and one block, while fellow senior Hannah Robinson tallied eight kills and seven digs, sophomore Brooklyn LaBrecque had eight kills, three aces and eight digs, senior Ryann Clancy added 14 digs and three aces, and junior Erica Taglauer recorded 28 assists, four kills and one ace.

First-year Pellston coach Kelsey Michaud was more than proud of her team’s third-set display despite suffering defeat.

“I was really impressed with the third set,” said Michaud. “We’ve been talking about this for a while now that if we’re going to beat Indian River, it’s probably going to go to five (sets). You just have to be ready and have that stamina, and I’m proud they didn’t quit after the first two games. I’m trying kind of a new lineup, and I know it’s frustrating going into districts with something a little bit new, and they kept pushing, pushing, pushing, and it finally started to click in the third game.

“It was one of the best games I’ve seen them play all season.”

In the end, though, inconsistent play and mistakes at critical times proved costly for the upset-minded Hornets.

“Just silly mistakes on our part, letting balls drop without anyone going for it, and I’d rather there be big hitter swings into the net or swings out of bounds than a ball dropping. It’s the most frustrating thing,” Michaud said. “They cleaned it up more in the third set. We do a lot of pressure serving at practice so they don’t have too many missed serves on critical points, like a game point on a missed serve, but I’m honestly pretty confident in them, but it is tough when you build up a run and then you have to give it back because of a missed serve.”

Although her team was victorious, Moore did praise the Hornets, who gave the Bulldogs problems in set three.

“These girls, they all know each other, and it’s seniors’ last game so there’s a lot of different factors going in, more than just volleyball, obviously,” Moore said. “We’ve seen them before so we kind of prepped for what we knew we would see, so we tried to adjust.”

Monday marked the final game in the careers of Pellston's Megan Bricker, Gabby Landon and Elysia Ward, who are all senior players.

Michaud lauded each senior, who led accordingly in what was a difficult campaign.

“On and off the court they’ve been leaders, and I’ve been really impressed with how all three of them played tonight, especially Elysia (Ward),” Michaud said. “I’ve kind of put (Ward) in different spots throughout this season not really knowing where exactly to put her, and she probably hasn’t been playing as much as she wanted to, but tonight she really shined, got a lot of good digs.

“Megan (Bricker), of course, is just an unbelievable player, and Gabby (Landon) was on the digs tonight. (Inland Lakes had) some huge hitters on that side, so any digs we could get were good.”

Bricker led the Hornets with five kills, 10 digs, four assists and one block, while Landon tallied nine digs and Ward chipped in with five digs.

Also for Pellston, Lillie Bourrie had four kills, three blocks and three digs, Breanna Willis finished with eight assists and 12 digs, Lanie Irwin registered four kills, two digs and one block, Allie Cameron added two blocks, and Madison Jutson registered a kill.

In the other semifinal, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy will square off with Harbor Light on Wednesday following the Inland Lakes-Petoskey St. Michael matchup. NMCA battled back to earn a 3-2 victory over Alanson in the early first-round match on Monday.

Bulldogs play at Boyne City weekend tournament

Inland Lakes was also in action at the Boyne City tournament on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The Bulldogs finished 1-1-2 overall, beating Forest Area (25-14, 25-19), splitting with Clare (14-25, 25-21) and Cheboygan (20-25, 25-17), and losing to Charlevoix (21-25, 21-25).

However, the Bulldogs didn’t advance to the bracket play round.

Wandrie led the Bulldogs with 48 kills, five aces and 24 digs, while LaBrecque tallied 12 kills and four blocks, Clancy registered 32 digs, three kills, two aces and seven assists, and Taglauer finished with 77 assists, 20 digs and five kills.

“I think we got to see a high level of competition and with new players in, they were pushed to rise to the occasion,” Moore said. “Hannah Robinson only made it for the end because she was running in cross country regionals. So, we did get some new people in on the outside in her place.”

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Inland Lakes opens up volleyball districts with 3-0 win at Pellston