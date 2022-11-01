ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Palenque LSNA’s Noche de Calaveras features community altar to fallen cyclists

On November 2, Palenque LSNA (formerly Logan Square Neighborhood Association) held a Dia de los Muertos celebration in the Hermosa neighborhood, on Armitage Avenue between Pulaski and Kostner. The event, entitled Noche de Calaveras—or Night of Skulls—featured performances, family activities and an altar for fallen bikers created by Norma Rios-Sierra, Palenque’s cultural events manager.
Advocating for a slush fund: Plow the Sidewalks rally takes over City Hall

On Wednesday morning a spirited group of people, including members of the safe streets advocacy group Better Streets Chicago (I’m a co-founder), the disability rights organizations Access Living, and supporters held a rally for the Plow The Sidewalks municipal sidewalk snow removal pilot. One of the lead organizers for...
Park Station Lofts equitable transit-oriented development breaks ground in Woodlawn

Chicago’s transit-oriented development boom has so far largely consisted of upscale buildings in affluent or gentrifying neighborhoods. However, yesterday the city’s efforts to bring the benefits of dense, ‘L’-friendly housing, with more affordable units, to lower-income communities on the South and West sides took a step forward as officials broke ground on the Park Station Lofts, a new mixed-income, mixed-use, affordable TOD that will be constructed on the southeast corner of 63rd Street and Maryland Avenue in Woodlawn, currently a vacant lot. The site is only 350 feet east of the Cottage Grove Green Line station, which will make it easier for residents to access jobs, retail and services without having to own a car.
