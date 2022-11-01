Chicago’s transit-oriented development boom has so far largely consisted of upscale buildings in affluent or gentrifying neighborhoods. However, yesterday the city’s efforts to bring the benefits of dense, ‘L’-friendly housing, with more affordable units, to lower-income communities on the South and West sides took a step forward as officials broke ground on the Park Station Lofts, a new mixed-income, mixed-use, affordable TOD that will be constructed on the southeast corner of 63rd Street and Maryland Avenue in Woodlawn, currently a vacant lot. The site is only 350 feet east of the Cottage Grove Green Line station, which will make it easier for residents to access jobs, retail and services without having to own a car.

