Mount Rainier, MD

NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Should Brace for Windstorm on Friday, According to Mark Ingalls

Monday and Tuesday saw a rainy Tri-Cities and now, one weather expert is saying Friday (November 4) will be bringing the wind and not just the typical Tri-Cities windy fare. Mark Ingalls is a friend of mine and he seems to know everything about the weather around here even if he insists he doesn't. I typically turn to him when I want to know about an upcoming winter. So, when he says the wind will come a-blowin', I listen to him. Mark says that wind gusts throughout our region could hit 40-50 MPH, with Rattlesnake Mountain bracing for gusts around 70 MPH. Tri-Cities should expect gusts of 20-30 MPH. Mark warns of possible power outages, difficulty driving on major highways like 395, and as always, flying trampolines.
TRI-CITIES, WA
NEWStalk 870

A Spaceship, A Hobbit House, and Three Other Themed PNW Vacation Rentals

Wild, unique, and fun vacation experiences are popping up all over the United States and around the world, and Washington and Oregon have their share of them. Here are 5 out of this world Airbnb stays you can book right now. From a spaceship, a home fit for a gnome, a landlocked yacht, a night out in a hobbit house, or a stay inside a dome - add these themed vacation rental experiences to your list.
BRUSH PRAIRIE, WA
NEWStalk 870

See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State

#3 - Anacortes, Washington. The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.
ANACORTES, WA
wildkidswander.com

Hiking Billy Goat Trail Section A in Maryland

One of the most popular hikes in Maryland is Billy Goat Trail, section A by Great Falls. And it’s no wonder! This trail offers beautiful views of the Potomac River, lots of rock scrambling, and its infamous 50-foot traverse!. This challenging hike is close to Washington, DC, and about...
MARYLAND STATE
worldatlas.com

Most Underrated Towns in Maryland

Maryland is chock full of history and culture, as well as beauty and charm, which makes it worth the visit. The state sits amidst the dense forests of the US and along the coast of the Atlantic Ocean, meaning there is plenty to see and do. While there are many...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

When will the DC area see its first inch of snow?

Though we predict that early November will bring a brief return of warmth to the area, winter is not far behind. Now, let’s talk snow. When will the D.C. region see its first inch of accumulation?. Even though a hard freeze ended the growing season in D.C’s northern and...
FLORIDA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where To Get The Ice Cream In Maryland

Justine's Ice Cream Parlor is a classic, old-fashioned Ice Cream Parlor that offers a variety of shakes and sundaes. The extensive menu is filled with inventive flavors and creative combinations. Visitors are guaranteed to leave here feeling satisfied. Talbot Street and St. Michaels offer an assortment of ice cream flavors...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Horse death at Laurel Park under routine review; activist says 12 have died this year in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Regulators are completing a routine review into the recent death of a horse at Laurel Park during a race last month.Video of the Oct. 21 race posted to YouTube shows three-year-old colt, Hooky Player, suddenly fall. The horse had to be euthanized, another horse also reportedly tumbled and two jockeys were injured—one with a broken collarbone. Mike Hopkins, the executive director of the Maryland Racing Commission that regulates the industry, told WJZ the incident will undergo a thorough review."Not only are we concerned about the safety of the horses but also the safety of the rider," Hopkins said. "We...
MARYLAND STATE
NEWStalk 870

Snow Forecast to Hit Tri-Cities Washington Early Next Week

Get ready, because snow is finally coming to the Tri-Cities for the first time this season! When and how hard is it going to hit?. The weather forecast from NOAA says to expect snow or rain showers as early as next Monday. "A chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 1800 feet lowering to 1000 feet after midnight" according to their forecast. Expect lows around 29 degrees on Monday night with another chance for snow on next Tuesday morning.
TRI-CITIES, WA
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Couple Wins $580,000 Playing Multi-Match

SOLOMONS, Md. – A Southern Maryland couple just added over half a million dollars to their bank account, thanks to winning a $580,000 Multi-Match jackpot. The Hollywood residents claimed their prize from the Oct. 3 drawing last week. The wife recalled that she was home alone and filled with excitement after discovering they hit the game’s jackpot. Her excitement motivated her to try to share the news with her husband.
HOLLYWOOD, MD
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington.

