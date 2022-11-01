A new restaurant will be opening soon in Portland's trendy Bayside neighborhood. The new joint is called Full Turn, and announced plans on social media to open soon at the former Baharat location on the corner of Anderson and Fox Streets. The Instagram page explains that the new restaurant will be a collaboration between the owners behind Baharat and restaurant consultants Melissa Pappas and Cloe Kessell.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO