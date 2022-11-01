Read full article on original website
WPFO
New Auburn Target opens ahead of 'official' grand opening
AUBURN (WGME) -- The new Target in Auburn is officially open ahead of their “official” grand opening on Nov. 6. The doors quietly opened to some special guests on Tuesday, including Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque, who posted photos of his visit Tuesday night to social media. “Words are...
WMTW
Target announces more details about newest Maine store
AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn opens this weekend, and we are now learning new details about the store and its plans. The company previously announced that a grand opening will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet.
mainebiz.biz
National clothing retailer lands in Old Port
A national clothes retailer headquartered in New York City will open its first Maine store at 75 Market St. in Portland’s Old Port this fall. Madewell signed a five-year lease for a 5,532-square-foot space at the corner of Market and Middle streets. The lease was brokered by Pete Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers for East Brown Cow and Randy Baker of Open Realty Advisors for Madewell.
New Maine Target Store Opens Days Before ‘Official Opening’
Last month, we got word that the new Target store in Auburn was going to be opening on November 6. According to an article on WGME's website, the store was open on Tuesday - about a week ahead of the projected opening date. A stream of local celebs, including Auburn's Mayor Levesque, stopped in to check out the new store.
WPFO
Outdoor dining options in Portland to end as winter approaches, some restaurants upset
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Winter is coming, and that means an end to some outdoor dining options in Portland. Restaurants must remove the temporary patios known as parklets from the streets for the season, and not everyone is happy with the move. The city says it let businesses know a month...
7 New Places Opening in the Maine Mall Just in Time for the Holidays
As each day passes, we all get a little bit closer to the holiday season. That means people are already thinking Black Friday deals and where they can shop to grab all the must-have items before they're sold out. The Maine Mall is always packed with shoppers throughout November and...
WPFO
Maine veterans get free coffee, donuts on Veterans Day at CBS13/Fox23 studios
This Veterans Day, CBS13 and Fox23 are saying “thank you” to the men and women who have served our country. We’re inviting all veterans to join us from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday, November 11 for free donuts and coffee for our Veterans Day Drive-Thru Celebration.
WPFO
How raising the minimum to $18 an hour in Portland could impact tipped workers
There are 13 questions on Portland’s ballot, and one aims to boost the minimum wage in the city to $18 an hour. A “yes” vote on Question D would raise the minimum wage in the city to $18 an hour for all employees, including sub-minimum wage workers who get tipped.
Exciting New Restaurant Opening in Portland, Maine’s Popular Bayside Neighborhood
A new restaurant will be opening soon in Portland's trendy Bayside neighborhood. The new joint is called Full Turn, and announced plans on social media to open soon at the former Baharat location on the corner of Anderson and Fox Streets. The Instagram page explains that the new restaurant will be a collaboration between the owners behind Baharat and restaurant consultants Melissa Pappas and Cloe Kessell.
WPFO
Demand for general assistance starts to grow as rent relief programs end in Maine
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – As federal emergency rental assistance runs out of money, it's putting renewed pressure on cities and towns. The program, brought on by the pandemic, was always meant to be temporary, but thousands now depend on it. Tutuma Selipa has lived in the Howard Johnson hotel...
WPFO
Portland restaurant damaged in 2-alarm fire
PORTLAND (WGME) – Crews battled a fire that broke out at a Portland restaurant Wednesday night. The fire department got the call for a second-alarm fire on St. John Street around 7:45 p.m. Division Chief Shawn Donahue says they put the fire out within a half hour. According to...
mainebiz.biz
Lyman-Morse completes Camden marina redevelopment project
Two years after a fire caused extensive damage throughout its waterfront facility, Lyman-Morse Boatbuilding has completed its 44,000-square-foot mixed-use marina redevelopment project on Camden’s inner harbor. The new working waterfront facility was rebuilt to offer spaces for locals, visitors and employees, in addition to seasonal yachters. The $15 million...
mainebiz.biz
Growing wealth management firm to relocate headquarters to Gardiner
A financial planning and investment advisory firm headquartered in Hallowell will relocate to Gardiner to accommodate its growing team. Kennebec Offices LLC bought 1 Brunswick Ave. and a neighboring parking lot at 348 Water St. from Peter Johnson for $450,000. Matthew Pouliot of Pouliot Real Estate and Ben Spencer of...
See What the Inside of Portland’s B&M Baked Bean Plant Looked Like
For over 150 years, Mainers worked and produced world-champion baked beans at the B&M Baked Bean Plant in Portland, and the thought of driving by the plant on 295 and not seeing (or smelling) B&M beans left us feeling nostalgic. Here are some amazing facts about the B&M Plant:. The...
WPFO
'We need more housing': New condos coming to Cumberland
CUMBERLAND (WGME) -- Developers are breaking ground on a new condo project in Greater Portland. The latest effort to tackle a lack of inventory is The Mark at Cumberland Foreside. "There's just a demand for everything let's be honest," says Tom Landry at Benchmark Real Estate, "We need more housing...
WPFO
Artist selected to replace mural on old Greyhound bus station
PORTLAND (WGME) -- An artist has been selected to create a mural in Portland, replacing the one currently at the old Greyhound bus station. The wall belongs to Maine Medical Center, and leaders there say Patrick Corrigan was selected to create the mural. MMC says Corrigan has done other work...
Here Is This Year’s Password For The Giant Candy Bars From Peter Geiger in Lewiston!
The event will be happening at the Geiger building at 70 Mount Hope Avenue in Lewiston. The candy giveaway will be taking place Halloween afternoon from 4:30-8:30 PM. But if you don't use the aforementioned password, you'll only receive ONE giant candy bar instead of three. Oh, and some even have four in them!
WPFO
Brunswick middle school teacher selected for Teachers in Space Human Flight Program
A Brunswick middle school teacher has been selected for the Teachers in Space Human Flight Program. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland says Karen Iuzzolino-Paquin, a middle school science teacher at St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick, has been selected as one of five teachers across the nation to participate in the Teachers in Space (TIS) Human Flight Program.
WPFO
Man wanted for homicide in Philadelphia arrested in Auburn
AUBURN (WGME) -- One of Philadelphia’s most wanted fugitives was arrested in Maine. Police in Auburn arrested 43-year-old Earl Hassan of Philadelphia on Tuesday as a fugitive of justice stemming from a homicide warrant issued for him out of Philadelphia. According to police, Hassan was a passenger of a...
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 1 Thomaston; road reopened between Walmart, Dexter Street
THOMASTON (Nov. 3, 2022) — Crash reconstruction done after a pedestrian was struck by a car Wednesday evening has confirmed preliminary findings that the collision was due to a lack of lighting. A reconstructionist from Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office determined that vehicle speed was not a factor in the...
