Will Marcus Smart Repeat As DPOY? Sportsbooks Don't Seem To Think So

By Patrick McAvoy
 2 days ago

Marcus Smart put together a historic defensive campaign last season.

The gritty Boston Celtics guard -- who has been known for his defensive tenacity since entering the NBA -- became the first guard since Gary Payton to take home the league's Defensive Player of the Year award for his impressive play. Smart was the glue that held together the NBA's most ferocious defense.

Smart has continued to terrorize opposing player to open the new campaign, but the Boston defense hasn't been as impressive to say the least and Las Vegas certainly seems to doubt that the 28-year-old will repeat as the league's top defender.

According to Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, Smart currently has the eighth best odds at taking home the prestigious award at +1800. Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert currently is the favorite at +350 followed by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, Golden State Warriors big man Draymond Green, Boston center Robert Williams, Los Angeles Lakers big Anthony Davis, and Phoenix Suns wing Mikal Bridges.

While the sportsbooks don't seem to have much faith in Smart at the moment, it wouldn't be the worst idea in the world to throw a few dollars down the guard. To put the odds in context, if you were to place a $100 wager down on Smart to win the award and he ended up doing so, you would win $1,800 in profit.

As of right now the odds aren't high, but we are only two weeks into the season so who knows what can happen.

