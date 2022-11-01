One of the fun things about visiting a different state is that you get to enjoy the restaurants that they have, but we don't! For example, when one visits New Jersey, stopping at Wawa is a must (not a restaurant, I know, but Wawa is a place filled with joy and wonder, and their coffee is really good). When I was in Florida for an internship at Disney World, I was obsessed with BAHAMA BREEZE! They had this chicken with mango salsa that I still dream about. And if a state has a Cheesecake Factory, it's pretty much guaranteed I'm going there, because I love a restaurant that offers Thai lettuce wraps, pasta, burgers, and everything in between.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO