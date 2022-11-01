Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
Video: Spring-like warmth continues in New Hampshire
Sunshine and mild temperatures for the next few days. The temperatures likely ramp up even more over the weekend, approaching record high temperatures for this time of year. A large ridge of high pressure will keep our weather rain-free for the rest of the week. Fair skies tonight, most will...
WMUR.com
Great Vermont Flood of 1927 impacted western parts of New Hampshire
What is commonly known as the Great Vermont Flood of 1927 gave the western half of New Hampshire quite a bit of rainfall as well. A slow-moving area of low pressure moving up the coast delivered over a foot of rain in just a few days that caused rivers and streams to overflow their banks quickly. The rushing waters washed out bridges, road embankments, houses, buildings and farmlands.
WMUR.com
Video: More mild weather ahead in New Hampshire
Any lingering showers or drizzle Tuesday evening comes to an end with clearing skies. Lots of sunshine, dry, and warm conditions through the rest of the week. We likely ramp up the temperatures even more over the weekend, close to breaking a few record high temperatures for this time in November.
All Six New England States Made This Top 10 List
Every state has its pros and cons, so did every New England state land in the top 10 of a pro or con list?. Granted, many pros and cons lists are relative depending on the topic. Yes, traffic in the Boston area can severely suck. However, for many, it's worth the price of living there for the water, beaches, restaurants, sports teams, accessible city, proximity to other New England states, or it's simply where you grew up. You get the idea.
WGME
Wicked Warm! Record high temperatures possible in Maine this weekend
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Sunny and mild weather is in store for Wednesday, before a brief Thursday cooldown. A warmup takes hold on Friday, continuing through Monday. Temperatures will be close to record highs in many parts of Maine this weekend. After Monday, a cooldown looks to bring more seasonable November weather...
Maine Has Winter Igloo Dining on Top of a Cliff With Spectacular Ocean Views
Maine has some spectacular views all year round. Yes, we get many tourists during the summer months, but there is still so much to see during the rest of the year. Just because it gets cold outside during the winter months, doesn't mean you cannot go enjoy the breathtaking views that Maine has to offer.
Unexplained Streaks in the Sky Seen From Maine to New Hampshire
It wouldn’t be Halloween without some UFO sightings in New Hampshire. Only this time, a lot of people in Maine saw them too. And in broad daylight. Posting to the Kittery, Maine Facebook group, a user posted a photo of two bizarre streaks seen while driving on Route 1 South Saturday. At first glance, they appear to be smoke contrails from airplanes.
See What House Had the Best Halloween Décor in New Hampshire
The older I get, the more I realize the importance of Halloween. Christmas is everyone's favorite holiday, right? I know, not everyone, but definitely the majority of people. Wherever you drive in late November and December, there are Christmas lights, beautiful décor, and colors of white and red. It is magical.
newhampshirebulletin.com
New Hampshire to receive $104 million for energy rebates and fuel assistance
This article and headline were updated at 11:10 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2022, to correct the amount of fuel assistance New Hampshire is receiving. New Hampshire will receive nearly $104 million for energy rebates and fuel assistance, according to announcements from the U.S. Department of Energy and the state’s congressional delegation on Wednesday.
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
laconiadailysun.com
Report: New Hampshire poorly prepared for recession
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is among a handful of states that are poorly prepared financially for the impact of a moderate recession, according to a recent report. The review by Moody's Analytics shows that New Hampshire is among seven states that have significantly smaller cash balances than would be needed to weather a recession, and would have to resort to spending cuts or tax increases of more than 5% of their budgets.
25 Restaurants We Don’t Have in New Hampshire but Totally Should
One of the fun things about visiting a different state is that you get to enjoy the restaurants that they have, but we don't! For example, when one visits New Jersey, stopping at Wawa is a must (not a restaurant, I know, but Wawa is a place filled with joy and wonder, and their coffee is really good). When I was in Florida for an internship at Disney World, I was obsessed with BAHAMA BREEZE! They had this chicken with mango salsa that I still dream about. And if a state has a Cheesecake Factory, it's pretty much guaranteed I'm going there, because I love a restaurant that offers Thai lettuce wraps, pasta, burgers, and everything in between.
WMUR.com
How to find a sample ballot ahead of 2022 New Hampshire general election
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's easy for New Hampshire voters looking to view what the Election Day ballot looks like in their voter precinct. Voters can simply visit this link, select their town/city ward and click "Show Sample Ballot." The ballot will then be visible. A PDF version can also...
Maine gets $42.5M in LIHEAP funding as home heating concerns mount
MAINE, USA — With energy costs soaring and fuel supplies tightening, many Maine families are concerned about heating their homes this winter. On Tuesday, the state of Maine was awarded $42.5 million through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which provides funding to help low-income households pay their energy bills, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said in a release.
valleypatriot.com
Maggie Hassan’s Shameful TV Commercials Mean it’s Time to Retire ~ PAYING ATTENTION with TOM DUGGAN
The one thing you can never accuse me of is being a partisan mouthpiece for any political party. Currently I am working really hard to get Democrat Diana DiZoglio elected as Massachusetts State Auditor, Democrat Lawrence Councilor Estela Reyes elected State Rep. in Lawrence, and Republican Geoff Diehl elected governor. I also supported N.H. Senator Jean Shaheen in her last bid for re-election, mostly because she is great at constituent services, is bi-partisan on many issues, and is not ignoring the homeless epidemic.
WMUR.com
11 more people treated for COVID-19 in New Hampshire hospitals
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported 11 more people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals and seven new deaths related to the virus. There are 40 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, jumping by 11 from Tuesday, according to the New Hampshire Hospital Association. Specific treatments for COVID-19 were generally dropping since Friday.
laconiadailysun.com
Most common fast food chains in New Hampshire
Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in New Hampshire using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech.
Bob Marley Crosses The Maine Border To A ‘Secret’ N.H. Location
Anytime you cross the state line from Maine to New Hampshire, there is one special place, a nirvana if you will, that sits in Portsmouth. Of course we are talking about the New Hampshire State Liquor Store, where lots of Mainers like to visit to pick up their favorite libations, without paying a state tax!
newportdispatch.com
Regular deer hunting season in Vermont opens November 12
NEWPORT — Hunters are gearing up for the start of Vermont’s traditionally popular 16-day regular deer season that begins Saturday, November 12 and ends Sunday, November 27. A hunter may take one legal buck during this season if they did not already take one during the archery deer...
NECN
Here's Where to Turn if You Need Help Paying Heating Bills This Winter
As consumers face rising energy costs ahead of winter in Massachusetts, there are resources people can go to to make sure the heat stays on, even if you're having trouble paying. Mass Save. Renters, homeowners and small businesses can get a free energy audit done by Mass Save, which will...
Comments / 0