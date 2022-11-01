Shark bumps board, throwing surfer into water 100 yards from shore, CA officials say

A surfer was thrown from their board after a shark bumped it about 100 yards from the shore, California officials said.

The surfer was “off Otter Point” when they encountered the shark just after 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, according to a news release from the city of Pacific Grove.

After falling into the water, the uninjured surfer made it safely to shore, the news release said.

There was “no major surfboard damage,” but the board “will be tested to potentially determine the shark species,” the release said.

Signs noting the shark encounter will be posted, the city said. Nonetheless, access to the area will remain open ”per California State Parks protocols.”

Pacific Grove is about 115 miles south of San Francisco.

